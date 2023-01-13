Wildcats Travel to 5th Ranked Central Tonight On WJBD, Centralia Hosts Rival Mount Vernon, SC Entertains Dieterich

Despite having a good season overall, the Centralia Orphans fell 43-39 to Mount Vernon on Friday night. Daryle Jones, with 15 points, was the leading scorer for Centralia while Navontae Nesbit Jr., with 19 points, was the leading scorer for Mount Vernon. According to MaxPreps, Centralia is 14-4 overall and 4-2 in conference (2nd in the South Seven) while Mount Vernon is 13-6 overall and 6-0 in conference (1st in the South Seven). Featured below are images from Friday’s game.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO