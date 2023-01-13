ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

ClutchPoints

Max Muncy breaks silence on Dodgers’ JD Martinez signing, Justin Turner departure

Los Angeles Dodgers’ power-hitting infielder Max Muncy recently discussed a number of topics in an interview with Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain. Muncy notably commented on the Dodgers’ signing of JD Martinez as well as Justin Turner’s departure. “That one hurt,” Muncy said of Turner leaving LA and signing with the Boston Red Sox. “With JT (Justin […] The post Max Muncy breaks silence on Dodgers’ JD Martinez signing, Justin Turner departure appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Padres make MLB history with record signing

The San Diego Padres have made MLB history, signing international catcher Ethan Salas to a $5.6 million deal. Salas, who hails from Venezuela, has now signed the largest international contract in league history with San Diego. The Padres gave up almost all of their international spending money on Salas as...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season

Jack Flaherty has dealt with no shortage of injuries in recent years. The St. Louis Cardinals’ star pitcher fought back tears when talking to the media about Adam Wainwright, stating that he wants to be a factor during Wainwright’s final MLB season, per Derrick Goold. “He’s (Wainwright) always been there for me,” Flaherty said. A […] The post Jack Flaherty’s emotional Adam Wainwright message before Cardinals’ 2023 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Yankees make big splash in international free agency

The New York Yankees have made a big investment in their future, signing international free agent Brandon Mayea. The 17-year-old outfielder from Cuba signed a $4.35 million contract with the Yankees. Mayea was ranked as the ninth-best international prospect by MLB Pipeline. He trains with Jaime Ramos in the Dominican...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Why Yankees Bryan Reynolds trade isn’t worth it

Expecting the New York Yankees to do their due diligence on the best available options is pretty standard for general manager Brian Cashman, and that is no different with the ongoing Bryan Reynolds situation. But chasing every big-name player is not always the right path to take, and that’s the direction the Yankees should go […] The post Why Yankees Bryan Reynolds trade isn’t worth it appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Rollins’ bold Phillies 2023 NL East prediction will make Braves, Mets fans angry

Jimmy Rollins made a lot of Philadelphia Phillies fans happy- and a lot of Atlanta Braves and New York Mets fans angry- during his 15 seasons in the City of Brotherly Love. Well, Rollins might be long retired and an advisor in the Phillies organization, but he’s still doing those things. During an appearance on […] The post Jimmy Rollins’ bold Phillies 2023 NL East prediction will make Braves, Mets fans angry appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Mets’ riskiest MLB offseason move

Anytime a team hands out multi-million dollar contracts as the New York Mets have done in abundance this offseason, there’s risk involved. But which recent deal should they be most concerned about? We’ll examine the Mets riskiest offseason move this offseason. Of course, Mets owner Steve Cohen knows...
QUEENS, NY
ClutchPoints

Why Aaron Judge won’t wear captain’s patch on Yankees uniform in 2023

Aaron Judge, who was recently named Captain of the New York Yankees, will not wear the captain’s patch on his uniform in 2023, per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch. “No, we don’t do that here,” Judge said in reference to wearing the “C” on his Yankees jersey. Hoch revealed that Derek Jeter and other Yankees’ captains didn’t […] The post Why Aaron Judge won’t wear captain’s patch on Yankees uniform in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Blue Jays make major changes to Rogers Centre

The Toronto Blue Jays made notable changes to the Rogers Centre, per Shi Davidi of sportsnet.ca. The stadium is still under construction, but Davidi was able to report on some of the major changes. The fences in front of the bullpens were raised from their previous 10-foot height. The new-look bullpens will allow fans to […] The post Blue Jays make major changes to Rogers Centre appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Billy Eppler sidesteps Pete Alonso contract extension question

The New York Mets have been among the busiest teams since the end of the 2022 MLB season. They extended outfielder Brandon Nimmo, gave closer Edwin Diaz a new contract, and boosted their pitching staff with the additions of Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga, Jose Quintana, and Adam Ottavino, but what about extensions for Pete Alonso […] The post Billy Eppler sidesteps Pete Alonso contract extension question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Dylan Cease speaks out on potential White Sox contract extension after avoiding arbitration

Dylan Cease enjoyed a terrific 2022 season despite the Chicago White Sox’ overall struggles. Cease, who finished as an AL Cy Young finalist, recently discussed a potential White Sox contract extension, per Scott Merkin. “I would always be open to something that’s a fair, good deal,” Cease said. Merkin also reported that Cease said he […] The post Dylan Cease speaks out on potential White Sox contract extension after avoiding arbitration appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

‘I still think about it’: Dodgers’ star gets real on 2022 MLB Playoff loss to Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers star Max Muncy recently addressed the team’s 2022 MLB Playoff loss against the San Diego Padres, per Dodgers Nation. “That was a tough exit last year,” Muncy told Doug McKain of Dodgers Nation. “We played poorly, they played great. They outplayed us… I still think about it every single day about what […] The post ‘I still think about it’: Dodgers’ star gets real on 2022 MLB Playoff loss to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Cardinals looking to Marlins’ Pablo Lopez for pitching upgrade

The St. Louis Cardinals have some moves to make following a loss in the Wild Card round last season. The addition of Willson Contreras helps but they could still use more. One name that they have been linked to is Miami Marlins pitcher Pablo Lopez. Pitching remains a need for the Cardinals as two of […] The post Cardinals looking to Marlins’ Pablo Lopez for pitching upgrade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Red Sox eyeing ex-Braves slugger for outfield help

The Boston Red Sox aren’t done improving their roster yet, as they are eyeing former Atlanta Braves slugger Adam Duvall, sources told Chris Cotillo of MassLive in the latest MLB rumors. Red Sox general manager Chaim Bloom had said that the Trevor Story injury would likely result in more...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/17/2023

The Florida Panthers will make the trip to “Hogtown” for an Eastern Conference bout as they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs this Tuesday evening. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Panthers-Maple Leafs prediction and pick will be revealed. Winners in three of their previous four matchups, the Panthers finally find themselves […] The post NHL Odds: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/17/2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
