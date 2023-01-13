Expecting the New York Yankees to do their due diligence on the best available options is pretty standard for general manager Brian Cashman, and that is no different with the ongoing Bryan Reynolds situation. But chasing every big-name player is not always the right path to take, and that’s the direction the Yankees should go […] The post Why Yankees Bryan Reynolds trade isn’t worth it appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO