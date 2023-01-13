ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Midland, TX

BASIN BITES: Get a blast from the past at Back in the Day Cafe

By Samantha Smerechniak
ABC Big 2 News
ABC Big 2 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZbZXX_0kDdTClC00

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – As great as the area we live in now is, do you ever miss the way things used to be?

If so, stop by Back in the Day Cafe in Midland for a true blast from the past!

The restaurant features replicas of iconic Midland landmarks that have played a big part in the Tall City’s history. This includes everything from the Bush family home to the First National Bank and Chief Drive-In Theatre.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFlda_0kDdTClC00
Chief Drive-In Theatre replica

“It just makes you feel at home. It makes you feel like Midland is your home,” said owner Laura Mendoza.

Back in the Day Cafe originally opened in 2012 by David and Rhonda Roe.

The couple retired nearly a year ago and handed the restaurant over to Laura. She says even though there’s new ownership, the cafe’s funky ambience and Rhonda’s homemade recipes have remained the same.

“Change is a good thing, but sometimes just to know that you can go to a place where it’s how it was before, that brings comfort to our customers,” said Mendoza.

The restaurant is known for it’s breakfast. Everything is made fresh daily, from the blueberry French toast to pancakes the size of your face!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PTNZU_0kDdTClC00
Blueberry French Toast

“It’s comfort food. It’s just simple, casual, you can just come in here and you don’t have to use a napkin if you don’t want. It’s just homey,” said Mendoza.

Back in the Day Cafe is also open for lunch and dinner. Mendoza suggests trying out some of their signature dishes like the chicken fried steak or meatloaf.

Chicken Fried Steak
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IRlpv_0kDdTClC00
Best-Selling Meatloaf

Fore more on Back in the Day Cafe and the menu items offered click here.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Yourbasin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mix 97.9 FM

4 Midland Restaurants You May Not Know About

So much is happening in Midland/Odessa, which is a good thing. New shops and restaurants are opening, some of which we had no clue about. Check out these 4 new restaurants that have recently opened in Midland! I haven't personally tried them yet but after doing this article, I am definitely going to try them. Take a look at the photos, all of these dishes look absolutely delicious.
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Midland "Hot Dog Man" retires after 14 years

MIDLAND, Texas — Some are calling it the end of an era. Brad Logan also known as "The Hot Dog Man" is a beloved hot dog vendor in Midland for fourteen years. Today, however, was his last day selling his iconic hot dogs. But long-time customers got the chance...
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

Wadley-Barron Park closed as MPD investigates

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland says they will be closing Wadley-Barron Park Tuesday and Wednesday. This is due to an ongoing Midland Police Department investigation. The closure also includes the walking path. Divers were seen searching the waters Tuesday. CBS7 has reached out to the City of...
MIDLAND, TX
Fox Sports 1510 KMND

Top 5 Restaurants With The Best Chips And Salsa In Midland!

A big basket of chips, salsa and a marg in hand is just what the Dr. ordered for this weekend! You don't have to twist my arm. Let's be real and admit that most of us will choose to eat at certain Mexican food restaurants simply because they have good chips and salsa. How many times have you been out to lunch or dinner with coworkers or friends and if someone mentions a certain restaurant, a person in the group quickly throws in, 'no they don't have good chips and salsa!' It happens all.the.time.
MIDLAND, TX
cbs7.com

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/17/23

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Tuesday, 1/17/23: A parade of Pacific storm systems will continue to move west to east across the country keeping gusty winds in the forecast. Highs will range from the lower to upper 60s this afternoon, with a few areas in the lower 70s. The next cold front and storm system will arrive early Wednesday bringing strong and gusty winds along with blowing dust and milder temperatures. Rain chances look slim even though we are seeing more in the way moisture in our area. Slight chances of showers will be possible this evening and again early Saturday.
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Hotdog vendor retires after 14 years of service

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -If you happen to be driving past Neely Avenue and Midland Drive this past Saturday, you may have seen a long line of customers waiting to buy hotdogs. Brad Logan has been selling hotdogs in Midland for 14 years, but has now decided to retire. On Logan’s...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Mr. Beast Burger coming to OC campus

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Western Dining and Odessa College have partnered together to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to campus for all students, faculty, and campus visitors to enjoy and is set to open Wednesday, January 18.  The lunch spot will be housed in the Saulsbury Campus Center and will be open from 11:00 a.m. to […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Man dies in Ector County semi-truck accident

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, just after midnight on Jan. 14, 38-year-old Alvin Earl Smith, from Nacogdoches was driving west on SH 302 when he veered into oncoming traffic. Smith was driving a 2007 Lincoln MKZ when he hit a semi-truck in the...
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
NewsWest 9

Oncor reporting almost 800 homes in Midland without power

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 12:23 p.m. Saturday, the homes affected below should have their power back. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- UPDATE: According to Oncor, the homes near Midland College have their power back, about an hour and thirty minutes before expected. Homes around Stonegate Fellowship still have an estimated restoration...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD investigating pawn shop theft

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man accused of theft. According to OPD, on January 12, the man pictured below allegedly entered Cash America Pawn located at 1012 North Grant and stole a grey and gold colored Hewlett Packard laptop valued at $704 dollars. Anyone […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options

PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs.  One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

OPD: Major crash at 2nd st. and Meadow

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police say they are currently on the scene of a train-vehicle crash in the area of 2nd & Meadow. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes until further advised. CBS7 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Time for a food truck check-up in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – The Ector County Health Department is putting out a call to all food trucks and mobile units operating within the county, and letting them know it’s time to get their inspections for the new year. They say food truck and mobile unit inspections will run a bit differently in Ector […]
ECTOR COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

ABC Big 2 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

www.yourbasin.com: Basin trusted, Basin proud.

 https://www.yourbasin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy