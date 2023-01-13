ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartland Township, MI

'Only job I've ever wanted': Hartland grad Thomas Stevenson named Eagles' football coach

By Bill Khan, Livingston Daily
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
Livingston Daily | Daily Press & Argus
 4 days ago
If Thomas Stevenson had only one opportunity to be Hartland’s head football coach, it was one he would always savor.

Stevenson, Hartland’s defensive coordinator since 2016, was pressed into duty as the head coach when Brian Savage had a case of COVID during the week of the Eagles’ regular-season game against Howell in 2021.

The Eagles knocked off a 5-0 Howell team that night, 29-7, a victory that ultimately allowed Hartland to play in the KLAA championship game against Belleville.

“I always said, ‘Hey, I had my shot against Howell, the ultimate rival in my life,’ ” Stevenson said. “That’s always the team I looked at since I was a little kid that this is the team we need to beat. It was a very special day for my family and our program, something I’ll never forget.”

Stevenson will have more opportunities to make great memories leading the Hartland football program after being named the Eagles’ head coach on Thursday.

The job became open in mid-November when Savage stepped down after 11 seasons because he planned to retire as a teacher on Dec. 31. Under an act that went into effect in July, anyone who retires from a public school in Michigan can’t receive a salary working in a school for nine months.

Over the next two months, Athletic Director JD Wheeler received 20 applications for the job. He screened 10 candidates by phone, had initial interviews with six along with Principal Kate Gregory and followed up with three finalists.

There were a lot of nervous moments over those two months for Stevenson, a 2007 Hartland graduate who has been coaching in some capacity in the football program since his sophomore year at the University of Michigan.

“It’s the only job I’ve ever wanted in my life, growing up here for a long time and playing youth football here and playing high school football here,” Stevenson said. “It’s the only place I’ve ever coached.

“For the last couple months, it’s been a long process, and I’m very grateful for the opportunity to have gone through the process. I always thought this is what was going to happen, but it was very rewarding to have to earn the opportunity. Speaking with JD over the last couple months, he said, ‘You definitely earned it. We never had a doubt in you. We just had to carry out the process.’ That’s very gratifying.”

While there is value in the continuity of hiring a coach from within the program, Wheeler wasn’t looking to maintain the status quo.

“I was hoping to hear his new ideas and his vision for the program,” Wheeler said. “If Thomas would have come in and said, ‘We’re just going to keep the train rolling in exactly the same direction,’ I would have been disappointed. I wanted to hear his ideas and unique vision for what Hartland football could be throughout the interview process. That’s what impressed me the most.”

Stevenson knew early on he wanted to be a football coach.

He was a two-time second-team all-Livingston County defensive lineman for Hartland in 2005 and 2006. During the fall of his freshman year at Michigan, there was a tremendous void in his life.

“The first year I didn’t have football in my life was when I went away to college,” Stevenson said. “It was a really weird feeling not being on the football field. That year, I knew I had to figure out how to get back on the football field fast.”

Just two years removed from high school, Stevenson became the defensive coordinator for Hartland’s freshman team. It was a low-demand job that allowed him to still focus on his studies.

After graduating from Michigan, Stevenson worked with the junior varsity team, the first two years as defensive coordinator and the next two as head coach. He joined the varsity as defensive coordinator in 2016.

Defense has been the Eagles’ strength the past two seasons. Hartland has allowed only 13.6 points per game during that time. The 2021 team had shutouts in four of its first eight games before games against state champion Belleville and a triple-overtime playoff loss to Howell skewed the defensive averages negatively the final two weeks.

“I’ve taken pride in helping shape that side of the ball with the players and the coaches,” Stevenson said. “We’ve done something very special together, trying to include all of our players and all of our coaches in the entire program. I’ve been able to coach that side of the ball with my dad and having some of my best friends on that coaching staff. It’s incredible. I love the opportunity to build the defense, which a lot of people would recognize is top-notch and has given our team every chance to win big games.”

Stevenson’s father, Bob, coaches the defensive line at Hartland and was recognized this past season as one of the state’s assistant coaches of the year by the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association.

Now that he’s the head coach, Stevenson said he will have to allocate the primary defensive responsibilities to someone else.

“I don’t think I can put the time in I have been on one side of the ball, specifically,” he said. “I want to be more involved with the offense and special teams and the game plan and with our lower levels and with our students in their academic pursuits. The defense will be in good hands with everybody we have on our staff.

“The majority of guys on the staff still want to be on the staff. I think roles will change a little bit. I also have a handful of guys who reached out in this process who want to come on board and add their value to our program. It’s exciting, because I’ve had some pretty high-level coaches, guys who have coached around the state of Michigan, who want to come to Hartland now.”

Contact Bill Khan at wkhan@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @BillKhan.

