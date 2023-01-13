The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for Wildlife Management Area (WMA) lottery turkey hunts and the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) fishing lottery. The deadline to apply is Feb. 7.All lottery applications are now only available on the LDWF website at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. A $5 administrative fee along with an applicable transaction fee will be charged to each applicant. Paper applications will not be accepted.

