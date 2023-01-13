ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 1

Related
houmatimes.com

LDWF Accepting Applications for 2023 WMA Lottery Turkey Hunts and the WCA Fishing Lottery

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for Wildlife Management Area (WMA) lottery turkey hunts and the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) fishing lottery. The deadline to apply is Feb. 7.All lottery applications are now only available on the LDWF website at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. A $5 administrative fee along with an applicable transaction fee will be charged to each applicant. Paper applications will not be accepted.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

BCCM to host Valentine’s Day parents night out event

The Bayou Country Children’s Museum will host a Parents Night Out event for Valentine’s Day. Coco’s Sweetheart Party will offer the perfect opportunity for kids to have a night of fun, while parents enjoy a night out, or a night in!. “We know that childcare can be...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy