Read full article on original website
Related
houmatimes.com
A Bold History. A Bright Future: Louisiana State Police Unveil New Heritage Unit
Louisiana State Police is an organization with an incredibly rich history. Our motto, “Courtesy, Loyalty, Service,” has given us direction and inspiration over the last 87 years. Since 1936, our patrol units have changed in type and color over the years. Motorcycles were exclusively used as patrol units...
houmatimes.com
LDWF Accepting Applications for 2023 WMA Lottery Turkey Hunts and the WCA Fishing Lottery
The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is accepting applications for Wildlife Management Area (WMA) lottery turkey hunts and the White Lake Wetlands Conservation Area (WCA) fishing lottery. The deadline to apply is Feb. 7.All lottery applications are now only available on the LDWF website at https://louisianaoutdoors.com/lottery-applications. A $5 administrative fee along with an applicable transaction fee will be charged to each applicant. Paper applications will not be accepted.
houmatimes.com
BCCM to host Valentine’s Day parents night out event
The Bayou Country Children’s Museum will host a Parents Night Out event for Valentine’s Day. Coco’s Sweetheart Party will offer the perfect opportunity for kids to have a night of fun, while parents enjoy a night out, or a night in!. “We know that childcare can be...
Comments / 1