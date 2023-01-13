ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawlie and more pets up for adoption in Phoenix-area shelters this week

By The Republic
 4 days ago
Every year, approximately 6.5 million companion animals enter shelters nationwide, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Of those, about 3.3 million are dogs and 3.2 million are cats.

Each week, The Arizona Republic highlights a handful of the many pets up for adoption at Valley shelters. To check the status of a specific animal, please contact the shelter directly.

Pawlie: Ready to lend a paw

An extremely scary and dangerous situation that a handful of pets find themselves in each year, Pawlie was fighting for her life after finding herself in a canal in early December. Alerted to the situation, local police responded to the call and were able to rescue the 3-year-old German Shepherd mix and take her to an emergency animal clinic.

From there, Arizona Humane Society Emergency Animal Medical Technicians picked Pawlie up and transported her to the shelter’s trauma hospital. Upon evaluation, veterinarians found her to be malnourished with wounds to her paws and bleeding nails from trying to climb out of the canal. Also treated for a puppy cold, Pawlie spent some time recovering in a Foster Hero home prior to becoming available for adoption.

As is evidenced by her adorable photo, Pawlie is appropriately named after her favorite and most shown-off trick – giving paw, of course! Those who know this adorable baby say she is a happy pup who is always wagging her tail, walked easily and gets along with other pups. However, a dog introduction is recommended to ensure their energies fit as she can sometimes be a bit shy when first meeting others.

How to adopt: Interested adopters can meet the phenomenal Pawlie at the Arizona Humane Society’s South Mountain location. Her adoption fee includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule.

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Morencia: A perfect lap cat

Morencia, sometimes called Morrie, is a 1-year-old mama and arrived at Sun Cities 4 Paws Rescue with her babies.

Mama and kittens all were born with short, stubby tails — really pretty cute!

Morencia is as sweet as can be and a born lap cat. Being only one year old, she is also very playful. Although she is feline leukemia virus-positive, that doesn’t mean a lot. No medication is required and she just needs to be kept safe from disease and infections, as she has a suppressed immune system.

She is spayed, microchipped, and has had all of her required shots, so now she just needs that forever home.

How to adopt: Visit her at 11129 Michigan Avenue, Youngtown. Call 623-876-8778 from 10-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, also adoption days. Other locations are at the shelter, 10807 N. 96th Avenue, Peoria..623-773-2246, same hours and days; Surprise PetSmart, 13764 Bell Road, and Lake Pleasant Towne Center PetSmart, 25372 Lake Pleasant Parkway, Peoria.

— Beverly Bormann, Sun Cities 4 Paws

Elliot: A happy kitten

As hard as it is to believe, kitten season is already right around the corner for Arizona and most of the Southwest. With such acclimate weather perfect for feline breeding, the Arizona Humane Society will soon be welcoming thousands of sick, injured and abused kittens, a majority of them being orphaned and underage with nowhere else to go.

Although born after the usual season for kittens, Elliot and her littermate was brought to AHS in December as an underaged, orphaned kitten by a Good Samaritan. Weighing less than a pound but overall relatively healthy, this sweet baby went right into a Foster Hero home with an AHS employee where she was given care that her mother normally would. This included regular feedings, weighing to ensure she was getting enough/not too much food and stimulation to help her go to the bathroom.

Now that she is nine weeks old and made weight for her spay surgery earlier this week, the sweet domestic shorthair torbie is ready for her forever family. Extremely loving and tolerant of all handling, Elliot’s story is a perfect example of why AHS works to care for tiny patients like her that most other shelters are unable to and how important fostering is when it comes to giving these fragile kittens a second chance at a great life.

How to adopt: Interested adopters can meet energetic Elliot at the Arizona Humane Society’s PetSmart Scottsdale location in Old Town. Her adoption fee includes her spay surgery, current vaccinations, a microchip and a free follow-up wellness exam with a VCA Animal Hospital. Visit azhumane.org/adopt to choose one of three convenient ways to adopt based on your schedule.

— Kelsey Dickerson, Arizona Humane Society

Daisy: Looking for a walking partner

Daisy originally made her way to Friends for Life Animal Rescue by way of the Yuma Humane Society. Sadly, she was recently returned to Friends for Life when her owner fell ill and could no longer provide care for her.

Daisy's foster mom says, "Daisy is one awesome girl that does well with the other dogs in the home, even with the cat!"

Daisy is house-trained, walks great on a leash, and loves a good nap in her dog bed. She has been going for a walk twice a day and is on a diet to help lose those extra "lbs".

Daisy is about seven years old and currently weighs about 95 lbs. She'd love a family that will continue to help her lose a few more pounds, love her, play with her, and be her friend.

How to adopt: Daisy is spayed, microchipped, vaccinated, and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $125. To learn more about Friends for Life, other dogs and cats looking for homes, and hours of operation, visit azfriends.org, call 480-497-8296, or visit the adoption center located in Gilbert at 952 W. Melody Avenue.

— Jannelle Cosgriff, Friends for Life

ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

