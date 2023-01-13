ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WTNH.com

Virginia woman tracks down long lost twin after three decades

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The past year has been anything but ordinary for Asha Rodney. After three decades, and with the help of resourceful strangers on the internet, Rodney tracked down a long-lost twin brother who lives halfway across the country. Rodney, 34, and her twin, Moses Cordova,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTNH.com

Stretch Your Dollar: Easy ways to lower energy bill

Conn. (WTNH) — Now to some easy ways to save money, energy, and even lower your tax bill. We’re Stretching Your Dollar with how much you can actually save by making small changes. When it comes to paying less for gas and electricity, there are small steps that...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Pot shops opened for business this week!

(WTNH) – We kick off this Sunday marking a marijuana milestone in Connecticut. Pot shops are open for business!. Adult-use recreational cannabis went on sale at 7 dispensaries statewide on Tuesday. The first few days have gone smoothly, but time will tell if the positive buzz will wear off.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH.com

Rushford offers innovative treatments for addiction, behavioral health

Conn. (WTNH) — Rushford, part of Hartford HealthCare’s Behavioral Health Network, is offering innovative new treatments for the community to treat addictions, behavioral health issues and trauma. Lauren Galarneau, clinical program manager with Rushford Adult Residential Services, discussed the benefits of AcuDetox. See the full interview in the...
CONNECTICUT STATE

