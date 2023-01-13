ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WJBF.com

Horses at McDonald’s? An odd sight in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A pair of horses parked outside a McDonald’s in Las Vegas’ north valley turned a few heads on Friday afternoon. Someone needs to tell them that McDonald’s doesn’t have Horsey Sauce — that’s Arby’s. Or maybe they were there for the Happy Meal apple slices.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WJBF.com

Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK Day event

Police: 8 people shot, 1 critical at Florida MLK Day event
AUGUSTA, GA

