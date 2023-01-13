ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

WAVY News 10

Wyoming lawmakers say they got what they wanted with proposal to ban EVs

Wyoming lawmakers introduced a joint resolution encouraging a ban on electric vehicles in the state Friday, but sponsors of the resolution said that their goal was to promote a larger conversation rather than impose an actual ban. The resolution, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six Republican state legislators who said […]
WYOMING STATE
WAVY News 10

Another mural completed by inmates in Virginia Beach

Another mural completed by inmates in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Texas’ Abbott begins 3rd term promising safer schools

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott promised safer classrooms Tuesday without mentioning the Uvalde school shooting as he began a record-tying third term in office that puts the Republican in line to remain a rising national figure. His inaugural address outside the Texas Capitol did not include...
TEXAS STATE
WAVY News 10

Youngkin knocks Va. schools over ‘maniacal focus’ on equality

After seven high schools in Fairfax, Va., acknowledged failing to tell students of their national merit recognition, Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) sharply criticized the schools, saying their focus on equal outcomes is “hurting” Virginia’s students. “They have a maniacal focus on equal outcomes for all students at all costs,” Youngkin told 7News reporter Nick Minock. […]
VIRGINIA STATE

