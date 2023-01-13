ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

2 extricated after near head-on crash south of Fuquay-Varina

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) — At least two people had to be extricated from a car after a near head-on collision near the Wake County line late Sunday night. The crash was reported around 11 p.m. along U.S. 401 just north of Chalybeate Springs Road. The front driver sections of...
WAKE COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy