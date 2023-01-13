Read full article on original website
Take A Closer Look At VeilSide’s Tuned Nissan Z In Latest Video
VeilSide just unveiled their customized take on the Nissan Z at the Tokyo Auto Salon, which will eventually star in a Fast and Furious Movie in 2024. Now, in Larry Chen’s latest video, we get a closer look around the car, which was created in collaboration with Sung Kang, the actor who played Han in Tokyo Drift.
2026 Alfa Romeo Giulia Looks Amazing Rendered As A Coupe
This story includes independent illustrations by Sugar Design that are neither related to nor endorsed by Alfa Romeo. Many would agree that the current Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of the best-looking sedans on the market. It is sleek and modern yet still features some design elements from classic Alfa Romeo models. As it turns out, it can also be transformed into a beautiful coupe.
Toyota RAV4 Gains More Rugged Looks Thanks To A New Bodykit By Kuhl
Japanese tuner Kuhl launched a comprehensive styling update for the Toyota RAV4 at the Tokyo Auto Salon, with a design inspired by military vehicles. The bodykit is called VRAVRA Mars and can be combined with off-road wheels and a suspension lift for better results. The Toyota RAV4 already has a...
Toyota GR Corolla ECU Cracked By VF Tuner In Search For Even More Power
Korean company VF Tuner has just announced that it’s cracked the Toyota GR Corolla’s ECU. This milestone should provide owners with the chance to fully explore their GR Corolla’s performance potential. It could even improve engine longevity in the right circumstances. The GR Corolla is already a...
Tuner Turns Toyota Corolla Cross Into A Mini-RAV4
The Corolla Cross sits below the RAV4 in Toyota’s SUV range both in terms of size and pricing but what can you do when you have the former but prefer the looks of the latter? Japanese tuner Rivai has the solution with a new RAV4-style bodykit for the Toyota Corolla Cross that was exhibited at the Tokyo Auto Salon combined with a number of off-road accessories.
2024 Corvette E-Ray AWD Hybrid Is The Quickest ‘Vette Ever, Hits 60 In 2.5 Seconds
Going mid-engined in 2020 was only ever the first step in a new direction for the Corvette. Turning the Z06 into a genuine supercar rival was the second, and today we finally get a proper look at the third. This is the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, a new take on the C8-generation cart that fills two more lines on the Vette’s resume by bringing hybrid power and all-wheel drive to the model line.
Ford Mustang-Based Python Is One Of Just 12 In Existence
An extraordinarily rare ‘Python’ Ford Mustang has been listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace with a $45,000 asking price. The story goes that work on the Python started in the mid-1960s as a project that Carroll Shelby could use to replace the AC Cobra. Both Coupe and Convertible prototypes were built before the project was scrapped. Fast forward to 1981 and a man named Alvin Kelly found an original prototype body and built up four prototypes with the help of McKinley Thompson, the designer that originally created the car.
Here Are All The Modified Nissan Z Builds From Tokyo
The Tokyo Auto Salon was held last weekend but the magnitude of the debuts made it impossible to cover everything on time. Predictably, the Nissan Fairlady Z was the focus of the Japanese tuners which showcased plenty of different exterior, interior, chassis, and performance modifications for the latest iteration of the sportscar. We gathered all of them in a single story, making sure you won’t miss any of the tuned Zs.
GM Reportedly Benchmarking Ford Maverick On US Soil: Could It Be Working On A Rival?
Compact trucks like the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz have seen surprising popularity ever since the segment had its resurgence last year. Now, a new report claims that GM has been benchmarking a Ford Maverick in the USA, and there’s a possibility it could result in a potential competitor in the near future.
This Gorgeous 1969 Ford Bronco Sits On A Modern F-150 Chassis
The unique Bronco you’re looking at is a 1969 example that’s sitting atop a 2015 Ford F-150 Platinum frame. The process of grafting it onto its modernized chassis was, unsurprisingly, an extensive one and the finished product makes it clear that this was a worthwhile labor of love for its owner.
Novitec Upgrades The Tesla Model Y With Carbon Fiber Aero Kit And 22-Inch Wheels
The Model Y is the last Tesla to benefit from a tuning kit by Novitec, following similar upgrades for the Model 3, S, and X in previous years. Modifications include a new bodykit made of carbon fiber, a new set of 22-inch wheels and a lowered suspension. Novitec’s styling upgrades...
Chevrolet Drops Promotional Financing For Bolt EV And Bolt EUV
The Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV are no longer eligible for promotional financing, a bulletin sent to Chevrolet dealerships last week has revealed. The Bolt EV and Bolt EUV were in the headlines last year after prices for the regular model were slashed by up to $5,900 while the EUV’s price was cut by as much as $6,300. At the same time, buyers could get the duo at interest rates starting at 0 percent APR and 72-month financing deals from 1.9 percent APR.
2024 Lamborghini Urus Plug-In Hybrid Drops Some Camo In Latest Spy Shots
Lamborghini recently updated the 5-year-old Urus, and many expected the facelift to include the new plug-in hybrid version of the super SUV. This was not the case as Lamborghini is still working on the electrified Urus. Our spy photographers were able to capture a prototype of this vehicle testing, which has dropped some of its camouflage since the last time we saw it.
GM Design Shows Puffed Up Two-Door Chevy Blazer Render
This is what a wilder, two-door version of the Chevrolet Blazer could have looked like if GM designer Brian Malczewski had his way. This particular sketch was recently shared to the General Motors Design page on Instagram. Malczewski, a lead exterior designer for GM, says it was dreamed up in 2015 as a proposal for the Blazer but evidently, it never saw the light of day.
Mazda Still Has A Dream Of Building A New Rotary Sports Car
The assistant manager of Mazda’s powertrain development division, Yoshiaki Noguchi, has acknowledged that the automaker still dreams about building a new rotary-powered sports car. Mazda launched its first new rotary engine since the RX-8 in the new MX-30 R-EV just a few days ago but this rotary simply serves...
Mahindra Major Shows A Hummer H2 That Size Doesn’t Always Matter
Most people would assume that a Hummer H2 is a better off-roader than a pint-sized Mahindra Major, based around the original Jeep CJ3B. In this case, however, it was the Mahindra that was better suited to a river crossing in India. This clip was shared to YouTube a few months...
For $300k, You Could Buy A New V12 Maybach And Then Some, Or This 4-Pot Pretend Maybach Van
Maybach makes some of the most luxurious cars on the planet, rivaling the likes of Bentley and Rolls-Royce, but sometimes one might want that level of opulence with a bit more room. For that, there’s this Mercedes-Benz Luxury Metris, a Mercedes Metris van converted into a faux-Maybach, but for $300,000, is it worth it?
Toyota Hilux Gets A Retro Nose Job With The Brody Front Clip
More tuners are keen to present retro-inspired body kits for modern vehicles, thanks to the ever-growing demand. The latest to join the trend is Axell Auto, a Japanese tuner based in the city of Nagoya, which presented the “Brody” bodykit for the Toyota Hilux pickup at the Tokyo Auto Salon.
Infiniti And BMW Smash Into Each Other Like It’s A Demolition Derby At Sideshow
Sideshows and street takeovers are a problem in many cities across the USA. Surprisingly, relatively few of the videos from these events feature accidents. We bet the owners of the Infiniti and BMW from the video below wish they could say the same about their own appearance. First posted over...
Tank 700 Official Teaser Previews China’s New Land Cruiser Rival
Tank, a subsidiary of Great Wall Motors focused on off-road vehicles, published the first photo of its third SUV, called Tank 700. As suggested by its name, the new model will slot above the already available Tank 300 and Tank 500, with a similar footprint to the Toyota Land Cruiser Series 300.
