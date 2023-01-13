Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
nbcboston.com
Why Are There So Many Mass. Women Missing Right Now?
Massachusetts has seen a string of mysteries involving women who have disappeared. Some of the most recent cases include new calls for help from Framingham and Brookfield, to a case that's lasted for months out of East Boston, to the disappearance of a mom in Cohasset that grabbed international headlines.
nbcboston.com
PHOTOS: Truck ‘Storrowed' on Snowy Monday in Boston
A rental truck was "Storrowed" in Boston's Back Bay Monday morning, with images from the scene showing some damage to the vehicle's roof. No one appeared to be injured in the accident, which came with snow falling around Boston. The truck was "Storrowed" at the Fenway exit of Storrow Drive.
nbcboston.com
Mayor Wu Performs at Symphony Hall as Part of Boston Children Chorus' MLK Concert
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu took part in several events on Monday to mark Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in the city, including a special performance with the Boston Children's Chorus at Symphony Hall. Wu played the piano as she performed alongside the BCC for their annual MLK Concert, which started...
nbcboston.com
3 Crashes Snarl Traffic on Mass. Pike Tuesday Morning
Three separate crashes on the same stretch of the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound made for a brutal commute for many drivers on Tuesday morning. The first crash was reported around 5 a.m. on the Mass. Pike east in Weston, about 15 miles outside of Boston. That crash was cleared about an...
nbcboston.com
Waltham Food Pantry Forced to Find New Home, Facing Resistance From Neighborhoods
Keeping up with demand for food assistance is difficult enough but one nonprofit in Waltham, Massachusetts, is pulling double duty trying to feed families in need while also being in need of a home themselves. The organization Healthy Waltham says it’s in a difficult position as the temporary solution they’ve found is set to expire in a few weeks.
nbcboston.com
Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Somerville House Fire
Firefighters worked to quickly extinguish a fire in a Somerville, Massachusetts, residence on Tuesday morning. The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. on Wigglesworth Street, the Somersworth firefighters union said. Cambridge fire sent mutual aid to Somersworth to help fight the fire. When they arrived, firefighters said they saw smoke...
nbcboston.com
Belmont Native Wins the 2022 Antarctic Ice Marathon
Becca Pizzi is no stranger to an audacious goal. The Belmont, Massachusetts, has completed -- and won! -- the World Marathon Challenge, seven marathons on seven continents in seven days twice. Plus, she's run 98 marathons and completed the Boston Marathon course twice in one day. You get the point!
nbcboston.com
Boston Police Looking for Woman Last Seen in December
Police have asked for the public's help locating a woman who was last heard from at the end of December. Boston police say 45-year-old Lori Baxter sent a text message shortly after 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 but hasn't been heard from since. Baxter is known to frequent the...
nbcboston.com
2 Teens Arrested on Bus After Stabbing Near Boston Common
A pair of teenagers were arrested over a stabbing next to Boston Common Sunday night, police said. The 17- and 13-year-old boys were taken into custody by officers on an MBTA bus several blocks down Tremont Street, the Boston Police Department said Monday. The department was called to the stabbing...
nbcboston.com
Icy Roads Cause Slick Driving Conditions, Multiple Crashes Monday
It's hard to believe we're in mid-January and we've had so little snow, but parts of New England saw snowfall Sunday into Monday, and a few inches accumulated, depending on where you live. Duxbury, Massachusetts, was near the top of the list with about 4.5" of snow. Duxbury resident Amy...
nbcboston.com
Dozens Rally at Mass. Library to Support Drag Story Hour
More than 100 people demonstrated outside the main public library in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Saturday, wearing rainbow-colored masks and waving LGBTQ+ flags in support of the library's monthly "Drag Storytime" event. The group came out as a response to a smaller protest of the drag event, NBC affiliate WJAR...
nbcboston.com
Police Searching for Brookfield Woman Missing 6 Days
01/16/23 UPDATE: Worcester County DA Joseph Early held a news conference Monday afternoon where he discussed the widening search for Brittany Tee. State and local police are seeking assistance from the public in locating a 35-year-old woman from Brookfield, Massachusetts, who has been missing for nearly a week. Brittany Tee...
nbcboston.com
‘We're Really Concerned': Search Expands for Missing Brookfield Woman
The disappearance of a woman from Brookfield, Massachusetts, last week is not being treated as a crime scene, authorities said Monday, as they planned to increase the scale of the search for her Tuesday, which would mark a week since she went missing. Brittany Tee, 35, hasn't been seen since...
nbcboston.com
Man Shot in Worcester; No Arrests
A man was hospitalized Sunday after a shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts. Worcester police say they were called to Main Street around 11:15 a.m. where they found a 22-year-old man had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital. There was no immediate update on his condition. There was...
nbcboston.com
Boston Globe to Lay Off 30 Print Workers in Taunton
The Boston Globe plans to lay off 30 workers at its print facility in Taunton after losing a longstanding contract to print local copies of The New York Times, the Boston Business Journal has learned. The loss of the New York Times contract was first reported this weekend by Northeastern...
nbcboston.com
Temperatures Increase to 50s Before Next Storm Arrives
Snow shouldn’t be a surprise in January, but with winter’s slow arrival today’s snow was quite the turn of events. To make matters even more abnormal, the system that brought us snow is an area of low pressure roughly 500 miles east and southeast of New England. The storm at one point produced thunderstorms over the ocean and even had an eye feature to it, resembling a tropical storm or hurricane. While not a well-defined hurricane, nor tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center did have it labeled as an invest…which is also a rarity for this time of year.
nbcboston.com
‘Tragic Loss': 16-Year-Old Mass. High School Student Killed in Car Crash
A high school student in Taunton, Massachusetts, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning, officials announced. "It is with deep regret that I inform you all that we have had a student pass away unexpectedly this morning, Jan. 15., in a tragic automobile crash," Bristol-Plymouth Regional Technical School Superintendent Alexandre Magalhaes shared in a statement that was posted to the school's website.
nbcboston.com
Tewksbury Police Investigating Bomb Threat at a Bowling Alley
Police are investigating a threat at a local bowling alley in Tewksbury, Massachusetts, this past Saturday night. Authorities say an employee of Wamesit Lanes reported that customers had received photos via AirDrop from an unknown person saying they had a bomb and were going to shoot up the building. Police...
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested in Cold Case Murder of Boston Mom
Authorities have announced an arrest in the murder of a Boston mom more than 15 years ago. Boston police say David Pena, 33, was arrested in Florida. Members of the department's fugitive unit traveled to the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida on Saturday, for Pena's rendition to Massachusetts.
nbcboston.com
Boston Man With Machine Gun in BMW Flees Traffic Stop, Later Found and Arrested: Police
Multiple agencies spent hours searching Monday for a man who fled a traffic stop in Boston after police tried to arrest him for illegally possessing firearms. Michael Williams, 31, of Boston, was eventually found and taken into custody, police said. He is facing numerous weapons charges and is being held without bail until his arraignment in Dorchester District Court.
