Snow shouldn’t be a surprise in January, but with winter’s slow arrival today’s snow was quite the turn of events. To make matters even more abnormal, the system that brought us snow is an area of low pressure roughly 500 miles east and southeast of New England. The storm at one point produced thunderstorms over the ocean and even had an eye feature to it, resembling a tropical storm or hurricane. While not a well-defined hurricane, nor tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center did have it labeled as an invest…which is also a rarity for this time of year.

BOSTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO