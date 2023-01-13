Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular sandwich shop opens new location in VirginiaKristen WaltersRoanoke, VA
The most poisonous animal on the planet is now featured at Mill Mountain Zoo.Cheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
50 years of KISS: Ace Frehley performs at the Harvester in Rocky MountCheryl E PrestonRocky Mount, VA
Roanokers turn out for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day marchCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Move over Puppy Bowl and make room for Roanoke's Dog BowlCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Related
WDBJ7.com
Set goals and stick to them
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are now in mid-January - and close to January 19, which is also known as “Quitters Day.”. Studies have shown that two-thirds of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions within a month. So, if you’re one of the many who have set a New Year’s resolution - how are you doing??
WDBJ7.com
BrightView celebrates one year of providing addiction treatment
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg addiction treatment center is celebrating one year of helping patients get clean and back on their feet. BrightView opened in the Hill City in December 2021. Since it opened, the center has taken in more than 300 Virginia residents. Staff and doctors at BrightView...
WDBJ7.com
Surgery for skin cancer helps preserve tissue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mohs surgery is a type of procedure that surgeons use to remove skin cancer from the face, neck and hands. The surgery uses a technique different than traditional surgery. Carilion Clinic surgeon Dr. Kyle Prickett with Carilion Clinic and Mohs Surgery spoke with WDBJ7 anchor Jean...
WDBJ7.com
Resident, pet displaced after Roanoke fire Monday
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small kitchen fire in the 200 block of Mountain Ave SW late Monday afternoon left one resident and a pet displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The fire was already extinguished when crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The fire was caused by unattended meal preparation...
WDBJ7.com
Get organized and declutter in the New Year
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people make a New Year’s resolution to declutter their homes. WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon spoke with the owner of WOW Professional Organizing Service to find out some tips on how to do just that. Ann Custer’s company offers in-home services to help people get...
WDBJ7.com
Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center students making giant LOVE sign for Gretna
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - High school welding students at the Pittsylvania Career & Technical Center are creating a massive display of love for the town of Gretna. They began working on the 10-foot-tall, 24-foot-wide Virginia LOVEworks sign last semester. “This is a project where students can apply their skills...
WDBJ7.com
Get an inside look at new “The View at Blue Ridge Commons” apartments
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The View at Blue Ridge Commons is a $50.5 million apartment complex with 339 units in Roanoke. People are already scheduling appointments to see the apartments available to rent. Renters need to make three times the rent to qualify. “1350 and up for one bedroom. 1590...
WDBJ7.com
Fox attacks Blacksburg couple
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street in Blacksburg Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox. “Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said. She says the fox...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke Regional Writers Conference aims to bring community together
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - You might have made writing more one of your goals in the new year. There’s an event this weekend hoping to inspire writers to tackle a new project or hone in on an idea. Here to tell us all about the Roanoke Regional Writers Conference...
WDBJ7.com
Virginia Tech collecting food to fight food insecurity among students
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, Virginia Tech is launching a food drive service project. The Market at Virginia Tech provides food to students in need. Throughout the week, food donations are being collected around Blacksburg. Collection sites are available at The North...
WDBJ7.com
J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
WDBJ7.com
New residential units in historical building now available to rent
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic building in Roanoke that was once vacant for years will now provide a home for more than a dozen residents. Junior’s Lofts will have 14 residential units and one commercial space. The property owner combined original designs while keeping some of the historical...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
WDBJ7.com
Normal traffic resumes along 581N after Roanoke brush fire
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The 581N right lane and shoulder are no longer closed. EARLIER STORY: A Roanoke brush fire closed the right lane and shoulder along 581N Sunday. The fire was at mile marker 1. Check back for updates.
WDBJ7.com
FloydFest adds four bands to 2023 lineup
FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Four bands have been added to the emerging lineup for FloydFest 23~Forever, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 26 to 30, 2023, at its new home, “FestivalPark.”. The new location is 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check. The new acts announced are California’s Próxima Parada,...
WDBJ7.com
Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville
TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
WDBJ7.com
Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill receives $1.5 million development grant
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin recently approved a $1.5 million grant for the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill. The 3,500-acre megasite is located minutes outside of the city of Danville. The grant will help condense the time it takes to complete paperwork for permits that could...
WDBJ7.com
Three Roanoke County schools closed Tuesday due to power outage
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke County schools are closing Tuesday due to a power outage, according to a spokesperson for Roanoke County Public Schools. Glenn Cove Elementary School, Northside Middle School, and Northside High School are closed Tuesday. To check for outages in your area, click here.
wfirnews.com
Fire at Salem business early this morning
The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
Danville hopes to bring ‘new life’ to Five Forks area
The area in the vicinity of the Old West End and downtown includes where Pine Street, Jefferson Street and Jefferson Avenue meet, as well as Loyal Street toward downtown.
Comments / 0