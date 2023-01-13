ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

WDBJ7.com

Set goals and stick to them

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are now in mid-January - and close to January 19, which is also known as “Quitters Day.”. Studies have shown that two-thirds of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions within a month. So, if you’re one of the many who have set a New Year’s resolution - how are you doing??
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

BrightView celebrates one year of providing addiction treatment

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg addiction treatment center is celebrating one year of helping patients get clean and back on their feet. BrightView opened in the Hill City in December 2021. Since it opened, the center has taken in more than 300 Virginia residents. Staff and doctors at BrightView...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Surgery for skin cancer helps preserve tissue

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Mohs surgery is a type of procedure that surgeons use to remove skin cancer from the face, neck and hands. The surgery uses a technique different than traditional surgery. Carilion Clinic surgeon Dr. Kyle Prickett with Carilion Clinic and Mohs Surgery spoke with WDBJ7 anchor Jean...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Resident, pet displaced after Roanoke fire Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A small kitchen fire in the 200 block of Mountain Ave SW late Monday afternoon left one resident and a pet displaced, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS. The fire was already extinguished when crews arrived. No injuries were reported. The fire was caused by unattended meal preparation...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Get organized and declutter in the New Year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Many people make a New Year’s resolution to declutter their homes. WDBJ7 anchor Jean Jadhon spoke with the owner of WOW Professional Organizing Service to find out some tips on how to do just that. Ann Custer’s company offers in-home services to help people get...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Fox attacks Blacksburg couple

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Hannah Benz and her husband were walking their two dogs on Lee Street in Blacksburg Jan. 13, when Benz says they were attacked by a wild fox. “Out of nowhere a fox came and it didn’t let go,” Benz said. She says the fox...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Virginia Tech collecting food to fight food insecurity among students

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Monday, Virginia Tech is launching a food drive service project. The Market at Virginia Tech provides food to students in need. Throughout the week, food donations are being collected around Blacksburg. Collection sites are available at The North...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

J & J Fashions closing after 55 years in business

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After half a century in business, a beloved store in our hometown is closing its doors. WDBJ7 got an exclusive interview with the owner, who explains why she decided to close. J & J Fashions first opened 55 years ago; it has been a family business...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New residential units in historical building now available to rent

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A historic building in Roanoke that was once vacant for years will now provide a home for more than a dozen residents. Junior’s Lofts will have 14 residential units and one commercial space. The property owner combined original designs while keeping some of the historical...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested for NW Roanoke killing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman has been arrested for the shooting death of a man in early January. Roanoke Police have arrested Charlotte R. Saunders, 48 of Roanoke, and charged her with Second-Degree Murder. Saunders was identified as the suspect in the homicide January 8, 2023; a man had...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

FloydFest adds four bands to 2023 lineup

FLOYD, Va. (WDBJ) - Four bands have been added to the emerging lineup for FloydFest 23~Forever, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 26 to 30, 2023, at its new home, “FestivalPark.”. The new location is 5826 Floyd Highway North in Check. The new acts announced are California’s Próxima Parada,...
FLOYD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Woman arrested for allegedly shooting husband in Troutville

TROUTVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Troutville woman was arrested Thursday after she allegedly shot her husband, according to the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a home on Westview Road after a woman called the Botetourt County 9-1-1 Center saying she shot her husband. When deputies arrived at...
TROUTVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Three Roanoke County schools closed Tuesday due to power outage

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three Roanoke County schools are closing Tuesday due to a power outage, according to a spokesperson for Roanoke County Public Schools. Glenn Cove Elementary School, Northside Middle School, and Northside High School are closed Tuesday. To check for outages in your area, click here.
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
wfirnews.com

Fire at Salem business early this morning

The Salem Fire & EMS Department responded to a structure fire at 1236 West Main St. (T.j Nails & Spa according to Google) early this morning at approximately 4:07 a.m. The building sustained significant damage and one occupant was injured and transported to the hospital. The first units arrived within 6 minutes of receiving the 911 call and found a fire on the first floor of the building. The fire quickly spread to the attic, but fire crews were able to bring it under control within 15 minutes.
SALEM, VA

