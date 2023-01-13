ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We are now in mid-January - and close to January 19, which is also known as “Quitters Day.”. Studies have shown that two-thirds of people abandon their New Year’s resolutions within a month. So, if you’re one of the many who have set a New Year’s resolution - how are you doing??

ROANOKE, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO