FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘I Am Heartbroken,’ Her Husband Says Whose Wife Dies Trying to Save Daughter, 6, From Burning N.J. HomeWestland DailyHazlet, NJ
Trump's Rape Remarks During Carroll Deposition Say a lot About Him.Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Arrest in Fatal Bus StabbingBronxVoiceBronx, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Bouncer's Lament - The Billymark Bar - Pimp and Ho CentralWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
Ivana Trump Gives Nanny Who Raised Kids $1 Million as Donald Gets Nothing
Ivana Trump wrote about the nanny in her book 'Raising Trump' and said that she started work "with a sparkle in her eye and plenty of nervous energy."
NBC Chicago
Fake Billionaire Justin Costello Could Plead Guilty in $35 Million Fraud Case, Court Filing Indicates
A former fugitive accused of falsely telling investors he was a billionaire, a Harvard MBA and a special forces veteran appears set to plead guilty in Seattle in connection with an alleged $35 million fraud. Would-be cannabis mogul Justin Costello is accused in federal court in Washington state of swindling...
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene Calls for Special Counsel Investigating Donald Trump, To Be Defunded
An appropriate response or use of political power?. On January 16, Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor-Greene took aim at the next political entity that she would like to see defunded - the Special Counsel appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, to investigate the one-term former president Donald Trump for his involvement in the January 6 Insurrection.
Donald Trump 'Caught in Repeated Lies' During Deposition—Attorney
MSNBC legal analyst Katie S. Phang was discussing the newly unsealed testimony from the former president as part of E. Jean Carroll's rape lawsuit.
Trump's former chief of staff John Kelly had to repeatedly remind the former president he could not share classified information with friends, NYT journalist says
"Kelly didn't trust that Trump knew how to handle classified information," said New York Times journalist Michael Schmidt said.
Biden’s HBCU office promotes Wells Fargo products in email newsletter before apparently backtracking
The Education Department email included content written directly by the bank and promoted its debit cards.
Banxico nominee Mejia pledges independence at congressional hearing
MEXICO CITY, Jan 17 (Reuters) - A nominee of the Mexican government to join the Bank of Mexico's governing board, Omar Mejia, backed the central bank's monetary tightening policies on Tuesday and promised transparency and independence if chosen for the role.
NBC Chicago
Tech Executives Could Be Jailed for Deliberately Failing to Protect Kids Under UK Proposal
Tech executives could face the possibility of jail time under a proposal in the U.K. that seeks to protect kids' online safety. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government struck a deal with conservative lawmakers who sought to amend the Online Safety Bill. The U.K.'s culture and digital minister Michelle Donelan said...
Elon Musk Faces Trial in Shareholder Case Over 2018 Tesla Buyout Tweets
While still grappling with the fallout from a company he did take private, beleaguered billionaire Elon Musk is now facing a trial over a company he didn't. Long before Musk purchased Twitter for $44 billion in October, he had set his sights on Tesla, the electric automaker where he continues to serve as CEO and from which he derives most of his wealth and fame.
Sinema, in Davos, says Dem push to end filibuster for voting rights bill may have been 'premature'
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told an international audience in Switzerland that last year’s losses for many U.S. election deniers showed that Democrats' urgent worries about the need "to eliminate an important guardrail and an institution in our country" to save democracy may have been "premature or overreaching." Sinema, I-Ariz., noted...
NBC Chicago
Capitol Police Investigated More Than 7,500 Threats Against Lawmakers Last Year
U.S. Capitol Police investigated 7,501 threats against members of Congress in 2022, according to new figures released Tuesday. Last year's numbers marked the first decline in at least five years but remained "historically high," and nearly double the 3,939 cases investigated in 2017, Capitol Police said. In 2021, when the Jan. 6 riot took place, threat cases jumped to 9,625.
