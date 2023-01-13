ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

KVIA

Utah Tech snap the Aggies win streak with a 67-65 win

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU fell just short with a 67-65 loss to Utah Tech on Saturday. The Aggies trailed the majority of the game but were always within reach. They went on a 5-0 run finished by Molly Kaiser (15 points) shooting 2-2 from the line to tie the game at 65 with less than a minute to go.
KVIA

The Miners fall 83-82 after a heartbreaking buzzer-beater from Rice

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Miners will keep searching for their first road win of the season after a buzzer-beater from Rice saw them fall 83-82 Saturday. The Miners were matching it with Rice and found themselves up 6 in the second half, that was until the Owls went on a 13-0 run. But UTEP like they've done all season fought back to be within 3 points with less than 30 seconds to go.
KVIA

UTEP WBB starts two-game home stretch Saturday vs. Rice

EL PASO, Texas - The Miners have won five of their last six games entering a noon start time on Saturday inside the Don Haskins Center against Rice. UTEP (11-3, 4-1 C-USA) holds an unbeaten 6-0 mark at home this season, while Rice (10-4, 1-4 C-USA) has played well on the road with a 4-2 mark.
KVIA

TXDOT offers scholarships, internship opportunities in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas - The Don’t mess with Texas® Scholarship Contest is now accepting applications for the 2023 school year. Any Texas high school senior currently attending public, private or home school, and planning to attend an accredited Texas college or university in the fall 2023 semester is eligible to apply. Judges will select winners based on the students’ proven results in leading projects or efforts focused on educating communities about the importance of keeping our state clean and litter-free.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in New Mexico

If you live in New Mexico and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well known for serving absolutely delicious burgers so if you have never been to any of them definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
KVIA

Sunday Funday Moment: First Light names first female CEO in credit unions history

El Paso, Texas-- First Light Federal Credit union is making history with the announcement of their first female CEO in the credit unions 60 year history. Margie Salazar was recently promoted to become First Light Federal credit unions new CEO. Margie would be taking over the position of Karl Murphy who has been with the credit union for 38 years. Murphy will retire as chief executive officer at the end of January.
elpasomatters.org

El Pasoans sweating over December heating bills

Many El Pasoans are sweating at the price of their residential heating bills this month with some Texas Gas Service customers facing payments of up to $400. Some bills were so surprising, El Pasoans took to social media like the Nextdoor app, a platform where neighbors connect, to see if anyone else was experiencing the same sticker shock.
KVIA

Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
KVIA

Mail truck catches on fire near I-10 and Redd

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A mail truck caught on fire Sunday afternoon near I-10 West and Redd. The El Paso Fire Department was on the scene of the blaze working to put out the fire. The incident happened around 1:50 Sunday afternoon. No injuries have been reported. This is...
KVIA

One injured in rollover crash on I-10 and Zaragoza

EL PASO, Texas -- One person has been injured during a rollover crash in East El Paso. The crash happened on I-10 near Zaragoza - according to preliminary first responders' reports that person suffered minor injuries. Several lanes of the highway have been closed and most traffic is being diverted...
KTSM

New York City Mayor Eric Adams to visit El Paso this weekend

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams will be traveling to El Paso this weekend planning on making multiple stops at and near the U.S.-Mexico border as New York City continues to see an influx of asylum seekers. He will have a media availability before heading back to New York City […]
KVIA

Local El Paso bakery impacted by nationwide egg shortage

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)- Consumers and businesses are seeing an increase in egg prices and a shortage at grocery stores. Some local bakeries are now seeing it impact their business. Egg-flation is forcing the owner at Mami's bakery to alter her recipes in order to stay afloat. In business for...
KTSM

Booming businesses increase traffic congestion in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the years, far East El Paso continues to see more businesses open in the area. While this brings more opportunities for local businesses and franchises, this also brings more traffic. For people like Erika Knoch who owns Global Coffee Roasters on Zaragoza, having a place to gather such as […]
