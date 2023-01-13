EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Miners will keep searching for their first road win of the season after a buzzer-beater from Rice saw them fall 83-82 Saturday. The Miners were matching it with Rice and found themselves up 6 in the second half, that was until the Owls went on a 13-0 run. But UTEP like they've done all season fought back to be within 3 points with less than 30 seconds to go.

