Read full article on original website
Related
Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors
Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine. While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
mymoinfo.com
MoDOT 2023 Scheduled Road Work in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Other than the start of the I-55 expansion, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has three large scale projects planned for this year. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says the number of road work plans are down this year; however, the projects they do have planned are going to require more time and workforce power.
kfmo.com
Bonne Terre Water Rates Increase
(Bonne Terre, MO) Bonne Terre residents will be paying more for their water usage soon. Bonne Terre City Administrator, Shawn Kay, says they're looking at a 10% increase in the rates to help with important repairs he's been discussing since their grant application for funding them was turned down.
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
KFVS12
2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges
A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed
A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House in Perryville, Missouri was first owned by an early settler in the 1830s
The Shelby–Nicholson–Schindler House is located at 701 W. St. Joseph Street in Perryville, Missouri (Perry County). The house was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on July 24, 1974. It is privately owned. For many photos, including beautiful garden images, click here for the Facebook site of the home.
wpsdlocal6.com
Two threats in three days: Missouri school district reportedly closed until further notice as authorities investigate calls
PERRYVILLE, MO — Perry County School District 32 closed all campuses to staff, students, and visitors Friday, SunTimes News reported, after receiving two threats in three days. SunTimes reports that a telephone threat forced the closure of Perryville High School and Perry County Middle School Wednesday morning. The news...
myleaderpaper.com
Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop
After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
kbsi23.com
Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
KFVS12
Person of interest identified in Perry County, Mo, School threat
Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
mymoinfo.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Rock Township Ambulance combined building
(Hillsboro, Imperial) The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Rock Township Ambulance District have agreed to build a new facility that will house both departments in Imperial. Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak says the talks started a while ago. Sheriff Marshak describes what the dual facility will look like.
kbsi23.com
Mysterious vessel along the Mississippi River
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A mysterious sailboat has been dormant on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau for weeks. Located just across the Missouri Dry Doc, the white sailboat with blue stripes is anchored in shallow water. The boat is currently missing key components...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau police ask for help identifying 2 people after property damage
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Cape Girardeau police ask for the public’s help finding two people in regards to property damage. Anyone recognizes the individuals in the video is asked to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621. The anonymous tip line is 573-339-6313. Text “CAPEPD” to...
KFVS12
Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16. The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m. “We heard a boom and then the lights went out,” Jenny Kester, the...
People got drunk at the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department this week, but they didn't get in trouble
HILLSBORO, Mo. — Getting drunk at the sheriff's office is usually a bad idea, but this week the drinks were on the department. To complete their Standardized Field Sobriety Testing course, Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies carried out actual tests on drunk citizen volunteers. Paige O'Neail works at the courthouse...
kfmo.com
Ste. Genevieve County Crash Injures Teen
(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 16 year old male juvenile from Ste. Genevieve is recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one car accident in Ste. Genevieve County Friday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving west on Highway V, east of Highway 61, when he swerved to the right, overcorrected to the left, and ran off the left side of the road as the car rolled over onto the driver's side. The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
mymoinfo.com
Bismarck Boil Order
DUE TO A BREAK IN A WATER MAIN THE CITY OF BISMARCK HAS ISSUED A BOIL WATER ORDER FOR THE SOUTHEAST PART OF TOWN INCLUDING. THE ORDER WILL ACTIVE UNTIL THREE CLEAR TESTS COME BACK FROM DNR.
kfmo.com
Desloge Walmart Bomb Threat
(Desloge, MO) Customers and Employees at Desloge Walmart are safe and have returned to work after being evacuated following a suspected bomb threat called in Friday afternoon about 4:15. Desloge Police Officers and St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene and began an investigation. Law Enforcement Officials found no valid threat of a bomb in or around the store. It is not known whether a customer or employee made the threat.
KFVS12
Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
Comments / 0