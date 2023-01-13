ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MO

Missouri Independent

Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors

Missouri regulators handed a setback to a proposed silica sand mine south of St. Louis earlier this month when they revoked a pivotal permit. But the fight isn’t over for opponents of the mine.  While state regulators denied one permit to NexGen, the would-be owners of the proposed mine, they almost simultaneously granted the company […] The post Despite setback for Missouri silica sand mine, the fight isn’t over for neighbors appeared first on Missouri Independent.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

MoDOT 2023 Scheduled Road Work in Jefferson County

(Jefferson County) Other than the start of the I-55 expansion, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) has three large scale projects planned for this year. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says the number of road work plans are down this year; however, the projects they do have planned are going to require more time and workforce power.
kfmo.com

Bonne Terre Water Rates Increase

(Bonne Terre, MO) Bonne Terre residents will be paying more for their water usage soon. Bonne Terre City Administrator, Shawn Kay, says they're looking at a 10% increase in the rates to help with important repairs he's been discussing since their grant application for funding them was turned down.
BONNE TERRE, MO
KFVS12

2 arrested in Paducah on drug charges

A family was displaced after a truck crashed into their home on Big Bend Road in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Mo. Governor Mike Parson will deliver the State of the State Address on Wednesday, January 18. KFVS12 Heartland News Blood Drive testimonial. Updated: 55 minutes ago. |. The Red Cross needs...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau Mississippi River monument installed

A semi hauling trash bags crashed just north of the U.S. 68 Draffenville exit 47 interchange. There are many events taking place across the country and in the Heartland to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Kentucky man arrested after short chase. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. A Kentucky man was...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Herky P&Z recommends approval for Love’s truck stop

After three hours of public comments and discussions, the Herculaneum Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday to recommend approval of two requests from the Love’s Travel Stops company to build a truck stop west of I-55 and north of McNutt Street and Providence Way. The P&Z Commission advises the...
HERCULANEUM, MO
kbsi23.com

Suspect in Perry County school threats in custody

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KBSI) – A suspect connected with the threats last week to Perry County School District 32 is in custody. Perryvile Police Chief Direk L. Hunt announced at a press conference Sunday afternoon in Perryville that a juvenile admitted to making both phone calls this week. The juvenile...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Person of interest identified in Perry County, Mo, School threat

Police in Perryville say they have good idea of who is making threating calls to the Perry County school district, which shut down the school today. Illinois Sheriffs refuse to enforce Illinois assault weapons ban. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Bullard is speaking out against Governor...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Mysterious vessel along the Mississippi River

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A mysterious sailboat has been dormant on the Illinois side of the Mississippi River near Cape Girardeau for weeks. Located just across the Missouri Dry Doc, the white sailboat with blue stripes is anchored in shallow water. The boat is currently missing key components...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Family reacts after truck crashes into Cape Girardeau home

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash into a home in Cape Girardeau on Monday night, January 16. The crash happened on the 1400 block of Big Bend Road at about 8:30 p.m. “We heard a boom and then the lights went out,” Jenny Kester, the...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kfmo.com

Ste. Genevieve County Crash Injures Teen

(Ste. Genevieve County, MO) A 16 year old male juvenile from Ste. Genevieve is recovering from moderate injuries after they were hurt in a one car accident in Ste. Genevieve County Friday night just after 7 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the teen was driving west on Highway V, east of Highway 61, when he swerved to the right, overcorrected to the left, and ran off the left side of the road as the car rolled over onto the driver's side. The teen, who was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck, was flown to Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
STE. GENEVIEVE COUNTY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Bismarck Boil Order

DUE TO A BREAK IN A WATER MAIN THE CITY OF BISMARCK HAS ISSUED A BOIL WATER ORDER FOR THE SOUTHEAST PART OF TOWN INCLUDING. THE ORDER WILL ACTIVE UNTIL THREE CLEAR TESTS COME BACK FROM DNR.
BISMARCK, MO
kfmo.com

Desloge Walmart Bomb Threat

(Desloge, MO) Customers and Employees at Desloge Walmart are safe and have returned to work after being evacuated following a suspected bomb threat called in Friday afternoon about 4:15. Desloge Police Officers and St. Francois County Sheriff's Deputies arrived on scene and began an investigation. Law Enforcement Officials found no valid threat of a bomb in or around the store. It is not known whether a customer or employee made the threat.
DESLOGE, MO
KFVS12

Suspect arrested for swatting incident at Perryville High School

PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The suspect believed to be responsible for reporting a false threat to the Perryville High School and Middle school has been arrested. On January 11, Perryville police received a phone call around 6:15 a.m. from a male claiming that a student was threatening to place an incendiary device at the school. The caller claimed to be a student at the school.
PERRYVILLE, MO

