Nick Jonas details his and Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti’s 1st birthday party

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra rang in their daughter Malti ‘s 1st birthday “in style.”

The Jonas Brothers member gushed about the bash on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” on Friday.

“She did [turn 1] over the weekend,” Jonas, 30, said. “We did [have a party]. We had to celebrate.

“She went through a pretty wild journey in the early part of her life, so we had to celebrate in style,” he continued. “She’s 1. She’s beautiful.”

The former Disney Channel star, who keeps his little one’s life private, called parenthood “amazing” and “the best.”

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra threw their daughter, Malti, a 1st birthday party. Instagram/ Nick Jonas

Jonas surprised his Instagram followers with news of his daughter’s birth in January 2022.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate ,” the singer and Chopra, 40, wrote at the time. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family.”

The duo “had to celebrate” after the toddler’s “wild journey” into the world. Youtube/ Kelly Clarkson Show

Three months later, the duo brought their baby girl home from the hospital after 100 days in the NICU .

“Our next chapter begins now, and our baby is truly a badass,” the “Quantico” alum wrote via Instagram in May 2022. “Let’s get it MM! Mommy and Daddy love you.”

The couple celebrated “in style.” Instagram/ Nick Jonas

She concluded with a tribute to her husband, gushing, “there is no one I’d rather do this with than you. Thank you for making me a mama.”

The couple have been married since December 2018 .

The couple’s baby girl was born via surrogate in January 2022. Instagram/ Nick Jonas

Before becoming parents, Jonas and Chopra had practice as the uncle and aunt to his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas’ kids.

Kevin shares Alena, 8, and Valentina, 6, with his wife, Danielle Jonas.

As for Joe and Sophie Turner, the pair welcomed daughter Willa , now 2, in July 2020, followed by baby No. 2 , whose name they have yet to reveal, two years later.