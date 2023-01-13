Read full article on original website
Solana (SOL) Enters Top 10 Crypto List as Market Bounces Back
Just over a month ago, SOL had lost 94% before the end of the year. On Saturday afternoon, Solana’s market value surpassed $9 million. Solana, whose value dropped by more than 80% in only one year, is enjoying a banner year in 2023. According to CMC, the price of SOL has increased by more than 58 percent in the previous week, bringing the total price increase for the month to more than $23.70.
Cronos Continues to Rise, Will CRO Hit $0.1?
Cronos (CRO) has seen massive gains in the last 24 hours. According to CMC CRO has increased by 6.27% at the time of writing. Cronos (CRO), the native cryptocurrency of the Crypto.com exchange, continued to rise in value. The current Cronos (CRO) price is $0.07999, and there has been $107,189,403 worth of trades in the past 24 hours. In the past 24 hours, Cronos has increased by 6.27% as per the CMC.
Decentraland (MANA) Price Surges 20.78% on Continuous Partnerships
Decentraland has recently partnered with Polygon. MANA price has surged by 20.78% in the last 24 hours. Over the past few days, the price of the metaverse project Decentraland (MANA) surged early Friday as metaverse tokens became the best-performing digital assets since the start of this year. The proliferation of...
Top 5 Cryptocurrency Gainers of the Day
Cronos (CRO) has increased by nearly 6.90% during the past 24 hours. Decentraland (MANA) witnessed a significant surge of 82.07% in a week. While the global crypto market is experiencing rapid bullish momentum, the leading cryptocurrencies have recently seen a significant rally. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency, has reached $21k, and Ethereum (ETH) is on the way to hitting $1,600. The prices of the top altcoins have also risen tremendously in recent days. Let’s look at the top 5 cryptocurrency gainers of the past 24 hours.
James Turk: Looks Like Bitcoin (BTC) Survived Crypto Winter
Bitcoin has survived crypto winter, as BTC market experience a price surge. BTC stopped trading like a tech stock. Bulls have dominated BTC market in the past week. Global cryptocurrency After several weeks of steady decline, the market is showing signs of life. Gains in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) have stoked the fire that has ignited the crypto market. which, despite persistent lows, is continually rising to new heights as a result of learning from past mistakes.
Bitcoin Crosses $21K Pumping Crypto Market Cap to $1 Trillion
Bitcoin’s 24h trading volume is up over 10%. The current Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index indicates neutral market sentiment. After a year of turmoil and intense negative market sentiment, Bitcoin (BTC) has now surpassed the $21,000 level projecting positive signals. The dominant crypto’s pump has led the global cryptocurrency market to regain its $1 trillion mark.
Crypto Mixers – The Complete Guide to Anonymous Bitcoin Transactions
Cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin are becoming increasingly popular due to their decentralized nature and ability to operate at low costs. However, since these transactions use a pseudonym system, anyone can trace them back to you. Crypto mixers allow users to anonymize their transactions by breaking the link between an individual’s address...
Nexo Witnesses Withdrawal Spike Post Raid by Financial Authorities
On January 13 Nexo’s Bitcoin holdings were down to 124,939 BTC, a reduction of 8,324 BTC. Co-founder Antoni Trenchev told that the withdrawals amounted to barely 2% of Nexo’s AUM. Similar to the withdrawal panic that plagued many exchanges last year. Nexo, a cryptocurrency lender, is experiencing difficulties...
Interesting Twitter Feature – Price Chart for 30 More Cryptocurrencies Is Added
Addition of 30 more crypto tokens on the Search bar of Twitter. Elon Musk’s Favorite Dogecoin (DOGE) is also in the list. Interesting features are upcoming to refine the user experience, Twitter. Twitter is a wide and a popular social media platform which connects people worldwide, especially crypto networks....
