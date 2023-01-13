Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Petitions Deadline Tuesday (01.17) for Floyd County Supervisor Special Election
The deadline to file for a petition to force a special election for the District 3 seat on the Floyd County Board of Supervisor is Tuesday (01.17). On January 3rd, Rudd farmer Jim Jorgenson was appointed to fill the post by a state-code-mandated-committee of County Auditor Gloria Carr, County Recorder Amy Assink, and County Treasurer Jessie Holm. The appointment became necessary when Jeff Hawbaker, who won the November 8th election, declined the nomination 10 days later because he could not devote the time needed to serve.
kchanews.com
Small Turnout for Informational Meeting on $27 Million Charles City School Bond Referendum
Turnout was small for a public informational meeting on a proposed $27 million bond referendum to revitalize Charles City High School. The meeting Thursday night at Immaculate Conception School was co-hosted by Charles City Schools Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist along with Darci Tracey, owner of Prologue Wine and Books and a member of the task force seeking signatures on a petition to put the measure up for vote March 7th.
kchanews.com
Emergency Services Among Top Priorities for Charles City Leaders
The City of Charles City has identified the housing shortage, the need for enhanced broadband, and providing adequate emergency services among their top priorities for the year ahead. Mayor Dean Andrews says addressing the future makeup of the fire department is most pressing in order to keep the public safe...
kchanews.com
Renovations to Close Charles City Public Library for Much of February
The entrance to the Charles City Public Library will be getting a new look in February, according to Library Director Annette Dean. Dean says retiling the floor will require removing furniture and other items from the lobby and the gallery. The plan is also to give a new coat of paint to the children’s room in the gallery.
kchanews.com
Kathleen Anne Schwickerath Sullivan, 90, Charles City
Kathleen Anne Schwickerath Sullivan, 90 years old, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on January 13, 2023, following a brief illness. Kathleen was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Charles City, where her life will be celebrated on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Tom Heathershaw officiating. Burial will be at 1:45 p.m. at Calvary Cemetery in New Hampton.
voiceofalexandria.com
Proposed pipeline's impact on North Iowa
Dozens of Iowa counties will be affected if three carbon-capture pipelines are built, and that includes North Iowa. A portion of the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline would run directly east to west from Chickasaw County all the way to the state's western border. Navigator LLC and Wolfe Carbon Solutions also...
kmaland.com
Iowa News Headlines Monday, January 16th, 2023
(Sioux City) -- Woodbury County Auditor Pat Gill says a call from a local voter that was an Iowa State University student who was told he had already voted when he hadn't led to the FBI investigation and multiple voter fraud charges against the wife of a county supervisor. Kim Taylor was arrested and charged Thursday with 52 counts of alleged voter fraud in the 2020 primary and general elections. She is the wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor. Gill says two of his staff members alerted him to several write-in ballots from the 2020 primary with Jeremy Taylor's name that looked like they were all filled out by the same person Jeremy Taylor has not released a statement about the allegations.
kchanews.com
Former Charles City Resident Charged with Murder of Missing New Hampton Man
A former Charles City resident has been charged with murder in the death of a missing New Hampton man. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says 26-year-old Sayvonne Jordan, now of Elma, is accused of first-degree murder, a Class A felony, in connection with the death of 30-year-old Jonathan Esparza, who was last seen leaving his New Hampton home to visit a friend in Elma on October 20th. According to the criminal complaint, Jordan allegedly killed Esparza the same day at a residence in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma.
Fayette County Workers Sentenced With Jail And Probation
Workers at a Fayette County-based livestock dealer have recently been sentenced to probation and jail time following a fraud investigation. From 1999 to May 2021, workers at the Lynch Livestock have allegedly been part of a fraud scheme where they would routinely downgrade the weights and classification of hods to save money. According to reports, the plot targeted “every large corporate account that (the dealer) had with swine producers.”
kwayradio.com
New Hampton Man Dies in Prison
A former New Hampton man who was serving a life sentence in prison for Sexual Assault has died, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Rick Brandes died of natural causes on Sunday at the age of 60. Brandes and Travis Alve met a woman at a New Hampton bar in May of 2005. Together they held the woman in Brandes’ apartment against her will. They threatened the woman with a knife and sexually assaulted her. Brandes argued diminished capacity at trial but was sentenced to life in prison. Alve pleaded guilty to four counts of Sexual Abuse as part of a plea deal and was given 55 years in prison.
kchanews.com
West Union Man Charged with Vehicular Homicide Following Crash While Eluding Law Enforcement
A northeast Iowa man has been charged with vehicular homicide following a crash while trying to elude law enforcement in which an 18-year-old passenger was killed last fall. The Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 38-year-old Curtis Williams of West Union faces multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence, a Class B felony, in connection with incidents that began shortly after 1 am on September 26, 2022,
KIMT
2 north Iowans hurt following crash on I-90 in southern Minnesota
MARTIN COUNTY, Minn. - Two north Iowans were hurt early Tuesday during a two-vehicle crash on I-90. The Minnesota State Patrol said Andrew Carter, 34, of Ventura, and Char Morris, 35, of Mason City, were passengers in a vehicle driven by Jerry McAtee, 54, of Waterloo. All three were taken...
KAAL-TV
Worth County semi driver involved in wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa
(ABC 6 News) – A Worth County semi driver was involved in a wrong-way fatal crash on I-80 in eastern Iowa early Saturday morning. According to the Iowa State Patrol (ISP), just after 3:00 a.m. a Honda vehicle driven by 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine from Bettendorf, Iowa, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 near mile marker 277 in Cedar County when she crashed head-on into a westbound traveling semi driven by 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa. Both vehicles came to a rest in the median.
kchanews.com
North Iowa Teen Missing Since Sunday Night
Authorities in north Iowa are asking for the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old girl missing since Sunday night. A family Facebook post says Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen has been missing since about 7:30 pm Sunday night. They add that the teen was spotted on Sunday evening, but as soon as she was, she ran. It’s feared she is no longer in the Osage area.
1650thefan.com
Waterloo Fire Rescue Investigates House Fire
Waterloo Fire Rescue authorities are continuing their investigation into a vacant house fire early Sunday morning. The call came in around 9:30AM from a passerby who had seen smoke coming from the home at 431 Dawson Street. Crews arrived to find a fire in the living room area and quickly put it out. The house was vacant and boarded up with plywood. No injuries were reported.
951thebull.com
Northeast Iowa “Acid-Making” Inmate Charged with Attempted Murder
A northeast Iowa jail inmate has been charged with attempted murder. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 48-year-old Jeannie Murphy of Cedar Rapids is accused of assaulting a correctional officer at the Fayette County Jail in West Union at about 4:30 am Tuesday morning. According to the criminal complaints,...
kwayradio.com
Single Vehicle Crash Sends Four to Hospital
A single vehicle accident near Dunkerton sent all four occupants to the hospital on Monday, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 7600 block of North Canfield Road around 11:20am. They say the driver, a 44 year old woman from Postville, lost control of the vehicle, crossed the center line, before going into the ditch. The vehicle then struck a mile marker sign, a telephone box, and a utility support cable before coming to a rest. All four occupants were taken to Allen Hospital with injuries that were not thought to be life threatening. Their names have not been released.
KAAL-TV
Family searches for answers in Clear Lake death
(ABC 6 News) – Friday is the funeral of a 34-year-old St. Louis man who served our country in Afghanistan and died after being found in freezing temperatures on the streets of Clear Lake, Iowa. ABC 6 News has obtained new details in the investigation into his death –...
KAAL-TV
Police need help in finding missing girl from Mitchell County
(ABC 6 News) – The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage, Iowa Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing girl. A Facebook social media post said that Olivia “Liv” Fingalsen, 13, has been missing since 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evening. She’s approximately 5’4″ and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and grey sweatpants.
ktvo.com
Iowa woman killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 80
CEDAR COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman was killed in a weekend wrong-way crash in Cedar County. It happened just after 3 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 80 near Durant. According to the Iowa State Patrol crash report, a vehicle driven by Rebecca McClaine, 46, of Bettendorf, was heading east in the westbound lanes of I-80, near mile marker 88.
