The Daily South
This North Carolina Lake Home Was Built For The Views
Lake homes have always been refuges for weekend and summer escapes, but Charlotte native Sarah Crosland craved that state of mind every day. So in 2020, when the stars aligned for her to build on Lake Wylie (a reservoir that’s an easy commute to the Queen City), the busy executive decided to trade town for rural life. “Although I work in Charlotte, I loved the idea of being able to come home to a quiet spot by the water,” Crosland says. “This place is very much in the country—I’m 2 miles down a gravel road through the woods. The stress of the real world slips away when my tires first hit the gravel after a workday.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Home And Car Destroyed In Fire
DALLAS, N.C. — A home and car are both total losses after a fire in Gaston County. The Town of Dallas Fire Department posted photos on Facebook showing damage to a mobile home and a car parked outside. Investigators say the fire happened last night on Hillcrest Road. No...
Bojangles teams with Appalachian Mountain Brewery to launch alcoholic sweet tea
CHARLOTTE — Move over White Claw, here comes Bojangles. The Charlotte-based chicken shop that’s also known for its biscuits and sweet tea is now entering the adult beverage world. Bojangles announced on Tuesday that an alcoholic version of its popular sweet tea is coming to stores soon. Bojangles...
Charlotte Mecklenburg Library giving free laptops to those in need
CHARLOTTE — If you’re in need of a computer to access things like jobs or school, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library has a good deal this year. The library system is issuing 20,000 refurbished laptops to adults who are eligible for the program in Mecklenburg County. Each laptop is free, and it includes “preloaded productivity and education applications.”
CMPD hosts Operation Warm Pet drive in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department kicked off its Operation Warm Pet Drive in southwest Charlotte on Saturday. During the colder season, animal care and control collect donations of blankets, jackets and straw to keep pets warm. The department said they saw a large demand for cold-weather items. “They...
Super G Mart opens North Carolina's third location in Pineville after months of delays
PINEVILLE, N.C. — Occupying the former Super K-Mart across from the Carolina Place Mall, the much anticipated international market was planned for an opening last summer. Peter Han, Vice President of Business Development for Super G Mart, told WCNC's Jane Monreal, "It's been a construction site for about two years. So, seeing customers walk through the door and seeing the parking lot filled with cars, it's an indescribable feeling for me."
Mecklenburg County will recycle your old clothes now
Looking to get rid of some old clothes without cluttering up a landfill? Mecklenburg County's Solid Waste Program will now accept textiles at its full-service recycling centers. “We understand our customers and residents want to avoid placing items in the landfill. Now, we have expanded our recycling services to meet...
Waxhaw pet rescue mourning loss of animals after fire
The non-profit pet rescue said the barn served multiple purposes, including socializing dogs to human interaction.
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Poppycox CLT Food Truck
CHARLOTTE, NC — For Tasty Tuesday, Poppycox Food Truck stopped by Rising to show off their Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwiches and Daddy Fries. To learn more about Poppycox, click here.
Landfill company refuses to compromise with neighbors, residents say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Profits over people – that’s how a Charlotte city councilmember is describing the decision to put a landfill on Kelly Road, which is surrounded by dozens of homes. Neighbors were hoping to compromise with the landfill company to lessen the impacts of the 60-plus...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“F” is for Fort Mill
“F” is for Fort Mill (York County; 2020 population 24,521). Although White settlers did not arrive in the area until the late 1750s, the region was already populated by Indigenous people. By the 1830s the little community was called was called Fort Mill. It was chartered in 1873. The Fort Mill Manufacturing Company (established in1887) brought Fort Mill into the textile economy that dominated the upstate. Later the plant was combined with others to form Springs Cotton Mills. The mill, which employed twelve hundred workers, closed in 1983. The area received a boost in population with the arrival of televangelist Jim Baker and his Praise the Lord development in 1978. But into the twenty-first century sustained growth came because Fort Mill was positioned to take advantage of the booming population growth in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Restaurant operators in Charlotte build labor pool with better benefits, streamlined operations
CHARLOTTE — It’s a mixed bag when it comes to hiring for Charlotte’s restaurant operators, as the impact of the pandemic continues to have a ripple effect nearly three years later. Some establishments have hit normal staffing levels, citing a focus on culture, increased wages and benefits...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gunfire Damages North Carolina Substation, No Outage Caused
STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina utility said Tuesday that an electricity substation was damaged by gunfire but that it caused no power outages. The damage comes after a gunfire attack on multiple substations in Moore County in December that knocked out power to more than 45,000 customers. There have been no arrests in those shootings.
'We just want to continue operating' | Mooresville town board vote expected to decide next steps for Josh's Farmers Market
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A months-long battle deciding the fate of Josh's Farmers Market in Mooresville is getting one step closer to closure. On Tuesday, the Mooresville Board of Adjustment will resume its continued hearings with closing arguments to decide if Josh's Farmers Market might be able to stay at its temporary location at the Lowe's YMCA on Joe Knox Ave despite the town ordinance. Owner Josh Graham hopes this would allow more time to work on completing plans for a permanent location.
Man dies in Belmont industrial accident
BELMONT, N.C. — A man died on Monday in an accident at a construction site involving an excavator. Officials were called to Nixon Road in Belmont for a report of an industrial accident on Monday around 3:15 p.m. Police say that Mario Zambrano, of Charlotte, was found dead at...
WBTV
Five-alarm East Spencer fire accidentally set by juveniles, police chief says
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A massive fire that destroyed a former school and school administration building in East Spencer was set accidentally by juveniles, according to the East Spencer Police chief. “My thoughts are that they did not go in there with the intention of setting the building on...
WYFF4.com
More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
wccbcharlotte.com
8 Ways To Make Friends As An Adult
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – New research is out on making friends as an adult. It can be difficult, especially after years of COVID isolation. But researchers say friendships are vital to our health. Studies have found that socializing as an adult can strengthen the immune system, lower the risk of dementia, and lessen memory loss. But many people find it challenging to meet friends as an adult. A recent American Perspectives survey reports that 49 percent of Americans report having three or fewer close friends. Nearly 70 percent report only having “situational” friends, or friends they only see at work, school, or the gym.
Huntersville leads Opendoor ranking of hottest Charlotte-area ZIP codes
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Many of the ZIP codes deemed by Opendoor as the hottest in Charlotte’s housing market share a common thread. They offer a small-town feel while still being accessible to center city within a relatively short commute, says Chelsea Goyer, Opendoor’s national head of brokerage.
Charlotte Stories
Zillow Just Ranked Charlotte As The #1 Hottest Housing Market In America For 2023
According to a new report from Zillow, the Charlotte housing market is poised to be the best performing market in America for 2023. The report analyzed the following data for the 50 biggest metropolitan areas in America:. Forecasted acceleration in home value appreciation, Nov. 2022 – Nov. 2023. Standardized...
