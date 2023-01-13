Read full article on original website
Jontell White identified as victim in fatal Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department has released the identity of a 30-year-old man who was shot and killed early Saturday morning. Jontell White was found dead around 1:45 a.m. near 1900 S Division after police responded to the sound of gunfire. GRPD said in a...
Suspect accused of sucker-punching smokeshop manager in custody, police say
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man accused of lashing out at a worker inside Psycle Sam's Heady Glass is now in custody, Muskegon Police said. The attack happened in December 2022. Timothy Concialdi, 28, is now in custody after he had been absconding from a previous unrelated probation. He is a suspect in this assault, the Muskegon Police Department said Tuesday.
WILX-TV
Suspect in deadly Lansing New Year’s Eve shooting due in court
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - On Tuesday morning a judge will decide if there is enough evidence to send Anthony Anderson Jr. to trial for the murder of local music producer Curshawn Terrell. Background: Suspect arrested in deadly New Year’s Eve shooting in Lansing Township. Anderson is not only being...
GRPD: One in custody after standoff following shooting
A man was taken into custody Sunday after barricading inside a home following a shooting that hurt one, deputies say.
GRPD: Two cars exchange gunfire, injure toddler in crash
Police say they were called around 2:40 pm on Monday, about two cars driving through the area of Fuller Avenue SE and Alexander Street SE, as well as the area of Union Avenue SE and Logan Street SE
4 men arrested in Delta Twp. following G.H.O.S.T. operation
Four men have been arrested in Delta Township after separately attempting to meet up with an underage minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.
Fennville superintendent speaks on sisters killed in suspected murder-suicide
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The Hagger sisters were described as quiet, kind and loving, the exact students that teachers would love to have. Sunday afternoon's visitation and Monday's funeral will be meant to reflect that love. "Speaking to the family, they just talk about how they are going to be...
Vigil held for missing Portage mother
Family and friends of a missing mother of eight held a candlelight vigil for her on Sunday. Heather Kelley has been missing since December 10.
GRPD release victims age, suspect description in fatal shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 30-year-old man is dead after a shooting on the city's southside Saturday morning, says the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened around 1:45 a.m. Saturday near 1900 South Division. In a press conference held Saturday afternoon, Captain Terry Dixon says officers were patrolling...
WILX-TV
Alcohol believed to be factor in crash that killed Ionia County man
BOWNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities believe alcohol played a role in a deadly Friday crash just outside Grand Rapids. According to authorities, the crash happened just before 7 p.m. in Bowne Township, near the intersection of 92nd Street and Alden Nash Avenue. The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said an eastbound truck had left 92nd Street and struck a tree. The driver, a 60-year-old man from Ionia County who was the only occupant of the vehicle, died shortly after the crash.
NY man sentenced for scamming thousands from Kent Co. grandparents
A New York man has been sentenced for stealing thousands of dollars from Kent County grandparents.
GRPD: Man killed in Saturday morning shooting
A man was killed in an early Saturday morning shooting in Grand Rapids.
KDPS officer arrested in Georgia for fraud
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer has been arrested in Georgia on fraud charges.
Fennville band director records solo dedicated to students killed in suspected murder-suicide
FENNVILLE, Mich. — The band director at Fennville Public Schools is paying tribute to two students and their mother who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Jan. 7. Autumn and Mackenzie Hagger were students in the Fennville school district. Autumn was in eighth grade and Mackenzie was in fourth.
Kalamazoo Man Breaks Into Downtown Courthouse
During the past weekend, one Kalamazoo man decided that he had some unfinished business at the courthouse and decided to take measures into his own hands which eventually led to his arrest. Considering he was arrested on Friday morning he had to sit in the County jail all weekend thinking about his actions.
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
thelivingstonpost.com
Deputies arrest Lansing man in theft of construction materials
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a new home under construction in Marion Township about the theft of building materials. The owners of the home were there when a silver pickup entered onto the property, someone loaded several boxes of siding into the pickup, and left heading north on D-19.
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
Police cruiser damaged in attempted armed car-jacking, 3 suspects in custody
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Police arrested three suspects accused of an armed carjacking on the city's west side late Thursday afternoon. The initial car-jacking attempt took place around 4 p.m. near Quarry Avenue and Webster Street, authorities said. Three suspects attempted to steal a vehicle from two...
WWMTCw
Theo & Stacys closing, a dive team searches, two juveniles arrested, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Theo & Stacy's to close after 50 years serving Kalamazoo. A Kalamazoo restaurant has announced that they are closing their doors. For 50 years, Theo & Stacy's has been a downtown staple. In a Facebook...
