KBUR
Des Moines County Conservation Eagle Watch
Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation is reminding residents the annual Eagle Watch Program will be taking place Saturday, January 21st. The program will start at the Port of Burlington at 10:00 am, with an eagle presentation. After the presentation, the program will move to Lock and Dam 18, for a chance to observe eagles.
KBUR
2023 Shamrock Shuffle early registration
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Police Department has announced that early registration for the 2023 Shamrock Shuffle is now open. The Shamrock Shuffle will take place March 11th at Crapo Park, but participants can register early for a discounted price through February 28th. Proceeds from this year’s Shamrock Shuffle will be...
KBUR
Obituaries for Tuesday January 17th
Phyllis Louise Leffler, 93, of West Burlington, died Sunday, January 15, 2023, at her home. Born October 10, 1929, in Wall Lake, Iowa, she was the daughter of Myron E. and Anna Belle Lee (Sailor) Gray. She married Donald Leffler on June 23, 1951, in Burlington, he died July 13, 2003.
KWQC
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
Man arrested on nationwide warrant
A Davenport man is behind bars after he was arrested in Dixon on an Iowa nationwide warrant. Christian McDonnell-Groenbeck, age 23 of Davenport, was arrested in the 100 block of Plaza Drive on January 16 for an Iowa nationwide warrant for walking away from a detention center/halfway house in Iowa. He was taken to the […]
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Burlington's new synthetic ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington has a new ice rink at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, and it's not made of ice. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment says the new rink is made up of non-polymer material similar to plastic. It cost over $100,000 to build and it hopes the new rink will allow community members to enjoy what the City of Burlington has to offer.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
KBUR
Burlington home destroyed by Saturday morning fire
Burlington, IA- The Burlington Fire Department says a Burlington home is considered a total loss following a Saturday fire. According to a news release, at about 5:36 AM Saturday, January 14th, the Burlington and West Burlington Fire Departments responded to 607 Dunham Street in Burlington for a reported house fire.
KBUR
Local programs to educate people on human trafficking
Burlington, IA – The League of Women Voters of Southeast Iowa will be sponsoring programs to better educate residents on human trafficking. The Hawk Eye reports that human trafficking is the fastest-growing organized crime in the US, and the League of Women Voters of Southeast Iowa says it is happening in this area.
Iowa woman raises awareness for radon-based cancer after 2020 diagnosis
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Radon one of the top causes of cancer in Iowa and the state leads the nation in results, according to the EPA. It's a chemical gas commonly found in homes, but experts say that can be avoided. "I quickly learned about Radon," said Maria Steele, lung...
KBUR
Carthage, Ill. man arrested for fleeing on motorcycle, speeding over 120 MPH
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Carthage, Illinois man on multiple charges after fleeing police while speeding over 120 miles per hour. According to a news release, at about 2:12 PM Monday, January 16th the Hancock County Sheriff’s office received a report...
KWQC
Crews respond to house fire in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - West Burlington and Burlington Fire personnel responded to a home fire Saturday morning, according to a press release. Crews responded at 5:36 a.m. to the 600 block of Dunham Street in Burlington for a report of a house fire. Firefighters arriving on the scene at 5:40 p.m. found smoke and flames from the roof in the back of the house.
rcreader.com
Gov Kim Reynolds Announces $4 Million for the Rehabilitation of Housing in Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington
DES MOINES, IOWA (January 12, 2023) — Governor Kim Reynolds has announced a total of $4 million in grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program.
americanmilitarynews.com
Davenport man arrested for making at least 48 false 911 calls, threatening first responders and police
A Davenport man with a history of misusing 911 was arrested Tuesday for allegedly making at least 48 false calls to the Scott Emergency Communications Center from November to January, and threatening to beat up first responders and shoot police, Davenport Police said. John David Field, 39, is charged with...
Two Galesburg aldermen accuse city officials of violating Open Meetings Act
A pair of Galesburg alderman have alleged city officials violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act during two recent Galesburg City Council meetings. In a joint news release sent out at 5 p.m. Friday by Ward 1 Alderman Bradley Hix and Ward 7 Alderman Larry Cox, the two alderman state they have filed Open Meetings Act violations against Galesburg Mayor Peter Schwartzman and City Manager Gerald Smith. The aldermen say the violations occurred Dec. 5 and 19, and were filed last week with the Illinois Attorney General’s Office of Public Access Bureau.
KWQC
Davenport woman charged with insurance fraud
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested and charged with insurance fraud, according to Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau. Kathryn Hosmer, 36, is charged with five counts of insurance fraud - presenting false information, a Class D Felony, and forgery, an aggravated misdemeanor. The Iowa Insurance Division’s...
DMPD: Driver dies after crashing into building, being ejected from truck Saturday night
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. A 26-year-old driver is dead after his truck rolled and crashed into a building, ejecting him from the vehicle Saturday night, according to police.
977wmoi.com
Arrest Warrant Issued in Connection with Galesburg Shooting
On Monday, January 16, 2023, at approximately 5:00 a.m., officers responded to 128 Blaine Avenue, Galesburg, IL, and located a male subject with a single gunshot wound to the stomach. Officers from the Galesburg Police Department in cooperation with the Knox County State’s Attorney’s office conducted an investigation into this...
