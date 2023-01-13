Read full article on original website
Related
tvinsider.com
Aloha, NBC! ‘Magnum P.I.’ Drops Season 5 Trailer and Key Art (VIDEO)
With just a month to go before Magnum P.I. debuts on NBC, the network is hyping up its new import with a new Season 5 trailer and snazzy key art for the action-adventure series. In even better news, NBC is devoting its primetime schedule on Sunday, February 19, to the...
tvinsider.com
Syfy Renews ‘Chucky’ for Season 3, ‘Reginald the Vampire’ for Season 2
Amid the bloodbath of the television industry’s recent cancelations, Syfy is giving cable TV viewers a much-needed respite. The channel has renewed Chucky and Reginald the Vampire for additional seasons. That means Chucky, which also airs on USA Network, will get a third season after ranking as a top-10...
tvinsider.com
‘A Small Light’ & More National Geographic Stars in Our TCA Portrait Studio
National Geographic has an exciting lineup of original works this year. A handful of their creators stopped by TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine’s portrait studio during The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour. First is the upcoming miniseries A Small Light, telling the story of the brave...
tvinsider.com
‘Night Court’ Adds Melissa Villaseñor, Wendie Malick, and Pete Holmes as Guest Stars
Look who’s reporting for Night Court. Producers of the NBC comedy — a revival of the ‘80s series of the same name — announced a slate of guest stars for the show at NBCUniversal’s presentation at the Television Critics Association winter press tour ahead of the show’s premiere on Tuesday, January 17.
tvinsider.com
Retta-Led ‘Murder by the Book’ Mystery Drama Pilot Ordered at NBC
NBC is hosting an unofficial Good Girls reunion as the network orders Murder by the Book‘s pilot led by former series star Retta. The pilot order reteams Retta with Good Girls duo Jenna Bans and Bill Krebs, both serving as writers and executive producers on the drama. The crime-centric series follows a big city “Instafamous” book reviewer who takes a page from the murder mystery books she reviews to become an unlikely detective.
tvinsider.com
With ‘Night Court’ Returning, Where’s the Rest of the Original Cast?
Order in the Night Court! The NBC sitcom is back, more than 30 years after the original series finished off its docket. But the new Night Court has an almost entirely new cast: The only holdover from the ’80s version is John Larroquette, who won four back-to-back Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series Emmy Awards for his performance as Dan Fielding.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!: 6 Things to Know About Champ Yogesh Raut
Self-employed blogger Yogesh Raut is the latest Jeopardy! champion to get fans talking after winning his third consecutive game on Friday (January 13). The Springfield, Illinois native amassed total earnings of $96,403 across his first three games but faced stiff competition last Friday. Raut faced off against consultant Michael Cavaliere and crisis worker trainee Brenda Crowell in a closely fought contest, with Raut trailing behind Cavaliere at various points throughout the episode.
tvinsider.com
‘American Idol’ Alum CJ Harris Dies at 31
Singer and former American Idol contestant CJ Harris has died. The performer was just 31 years old. News of Harris’ death was announced by TMZ, to whom one of the singer’s family members revealed that the young talent had a heart attack. Taken to the hospital by ambulance, Harris didn’t survive the cardiac event.
tvinsider.com
‘Only Murders in the Building’: Meryl Streep Joins Season 3 Cast
Only Murders in the Building is getting even more star-studded for its third season at Hulu as Meryl Streep joins the stacked ensemble for its upcoming chapter. The actress joins previously announced Season 3 recruit Paul Rudd who appeared in the Season 2 finale as the show’s next victim. Streep’s casting was revealed on the Only Murders in the Building social media channels via star Selena Gomez. Gomez spoke to fans directly in a video recorded by the actress who plays one-third of the fan-favorite comedy mystery’s main trio.
tvinsider.com
Craig Ferguson Eyes Late-Night Return With TV-Focused Talk Show ‘Channel Surf’
Sony Pictures is looking to bring Craig Ferguson back to late-night TV as soon as Fall 2023. The production house is shopping a new half-hour format starring the former host of The Late Late Show. He’ll unpack the week in TV with friends. Channel Surf with Craig Ferguson would...
tvinsider.com
Stephen Colbert to Adapt ‘The Chronicles of Amber’ Fantasy Novel Into TV Series
Stephen Colbert is joining Robert Kirkman‘s Skybound Entertainment to adapt Roger Zelazny’s seminal fantasy novel The Chronicles of Amber into a series. Colbert will now serve as executive producer under his Spartina production banner alongside Skybound Entertainment and Vincent Newman Entertainment for the adaptation, which was initially announced in 2016. The Chronicles of Amber is widely known as an inspiration for author George R.R. Martin, who was friends with Zelazny until he died in 1995 and has advocated for an adaptation for some time.
tvinsider.com
Ask Matt: Growing Pains for ‘Sheldon,’ a Vanished ‘Miracle’ & TV Logjams
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
tvinsider.com
Donna Mills’ Career on TV: What She’s Said About ‘Knots Landing’ & 7 More Shows
More than a half-century into her Hollywood career, Knots Landing alum Donna Mills isn’t ready to rest on her laurels. “All I dreamed about when I wanted to be a dancer as a kid was the curtain opening and someone handing me a bouquet as I took my bow,” the 82-year-old actress told The Daily Beast last year. “I have had a wonderful career so far. I do not see myself retiring. I want to work for as long as possible. I’m not done yet.”
tvinsider.com
‘Netflix Correct Your Mistake’: What’s the Most Upsetting Series Cancellation So Far? (POLL)
Netflix has been creating its own original content for the last decade-plus, changing the television landscape from appointment programming to streaming in the process. They even introduced the phrase “binge-watching” to the masses and the pop culture lexicon. Their library is filled with compelling programs ranging from Orange Is The New Black and Bojack Horseman to groundbreaking comedy specials and anime programs like Castlevania, plus a robust catalog of films ranging from genre to prestigious Oscar bait, like Martin Scorsese‘s The Irishman.
tvinsider.com
Hulu’s ‘Up Here’ & ‘Saint X’ Casts Pose for Portraits at TCA (PHOTOS)
The Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour is underway, and among the stars from TV’s hottest series (both new and returning) who have been coming into the TV Insider portrait for some photo fun are those from two coming soon to streaming. The stars of Hulu’s Saint X...
tvinsider.com
When Will ‘Miracle Workers’ Season 4 Premiere?
Miracle Workers‘ fourth season was originally slated to debut on Monday, January 16, on TBS, but the comedy starring Daniel Radcliffe has since disappeared from the schedule. What does this mean for the future of the show? Season 4 is reportedly delayed, leaving fans on hold for the moment...
tvinsider.com
TV Insider’s Top 25 of the Week (January 16-22): ‘New Amsterdam,’ ‘Accused’ & More
Bookmark this page because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we list the top 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 16-22.
tvinsider.com
‘Hey Dude’ Duo Christine Taylor & David Lascher Talk ’90s TV & Their ‘Angry’ Breakup
If you were a Nick kid in the early 1990s, chances are you were watching Hey Dude, Nickelodeon’s first foray into scripted series. The sitcom set on a dude ranch ran for five seasons up until 1991 and still holds a special place in the hearts of fans. Former...
tvinsider.com
What ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ & ‘Scrubs’ All Share, According to Brett Goldstein & Bill Lawrence
Do you ever wish your therapist would tell you what they’re really thinking? Shrinking does just that, but also questions whether that’s really the best move for Jimmy (Jason Segel) and his clients. The answer is a little bit of both. Throwing therapeutic practices to the wind gives the widowed Jimmy freedom to unload his pent-up grief, but his messiness gets his clients and himself into some hot water.
tvinsider.com
‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Yogesh Raut Hits Back At Allegations He’s a ‘Bad Sport’
Jeopardy! contestant Yogesh Raut might have broken the recent three-day curse, but he couldn’t make it four in a row on Monday (January 16) night as he was dethroned from his spot on the winner’s podium. Things started well for the Springfield, Illinois native as he took a...
Comments / 0