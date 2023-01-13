Read full article on original website
Seven most bought digital assets in 2023 so far
Due to the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, it may be difficult to keep track of which assets are outperforming their peers. These markets are notorious for their tremendous volatility. This article will study the best routes to trade cryptocurrency and the cryptocurrencies that are predicted to be the most extensively held in 2023. We will provide an analysis of their features and potential uses in the financial industry.
FXOpen launches commission free CFD trading in FX, indices, shares, commodities, and crypto
“FXOpen’s ongoing commitment to ensure trading is as affordable as possible, continues into the new year of 2023. We understand how important commission free trading is for our clients, so we are delighted to announce that all clients can now trade commission free on index CFDs, regardless of volume. This, coupled with our ongoing enhancements to the ECN liquidity, allows FXOpen to continue to offer our clients the best possible trading experience.”
HAVYN launches HAYVN 20 Cryptocurrency Index fund as Bitcoin takes off again
“With HAYVN 20 we are providing investors with a diversified, low-cost, and regulated solution to invest in one of the biggest investment trends since the inception of the internet. We believe that risk is fully priced into current market conditions, and we want our customers to be able to participate in what we expect will be a positive long-term trend”.
Portugal-based crypto subsidiary of Bison Bank taps Sygnum’s white label platform
“Financial institutions must adhere to the highest regulatory, compliance and security standards when offering cryptocurrencies to their client base. We are proud to partner with Sygnum and leverage their crypto-native expertise and established track record as we take our first steps in the digital asset market.”. Bison Digital Assets has...
IS Prime parent rebrands as iSAM Securities
ISAM Capital Markets, which includes IS Prime Limited (FCA), IS Prime Hong Kong Limited (SFC), IS Risk Analytics Inc (CFTC) and IS Prime Markets Limited (CIMA), has become iSAM Securities to reflect the culmination of its extensive business transformation. ISAM said the new corporate name would better encompass what it...
Thailand SEC’s new regulation for crypto custodians requires contingency plan
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand has issued regulations for custodians within the crypto space operating in the jurisdiction. The new rules require digital asset business operators that provide custody of clients’ digital assets to establish a digital wallet management system to accommodate efficient custody of digital assets and keys and ensure safety of clients’ assets.
Monex Group bids to buy FTX Japan
Tokyo-based financial services giant Monex Group is interested in buying the Japanese unit of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Monex Group’s CEO Oki Matsumoto told Bloomberg that “Generally speaking, we naturally are interested,” adding that it will be a “very good thing if the number of crypto exchanges competing with his firm drops.”
Iran and Russia are creating gold-backed stablecoin
Iran is reportedly in discussions with Russia to develop a new gold-backed stablecoin as sanctions from US and its allies amount against the two countries. According to a report from Russian news site Vedomosti, Iran and Russia are jointly looking for a new digital format for international settlements that can operate around Western sanctions. The new “token of the Persian Gulf region” would be used as a means of payment in foreign trade settlements instead of the US dollar, the Russian ruble, or the Iranian rial.
Rising margin costs create new revenue streams for brokers, Acuiti report
“With ongoing volatility in global commodity prices and expectations of more interest rate rises to come, margin costs are unlikely to reduce significantly in 2023. Our latest Clearing Management Insight Report found that the clearing community is innovating to ease the burden for clients and manage margin more efficiently.”. The...
DFSA announces plan to grow reputation of Dubai as a well-regulated financial hub
“This continues to demand a finely tuned risk-based approach to regulation, to maintain the integrity of the DIFC financial services industry, while also continuing our efforts to facilitate innovation in the industry.”. The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) has released its Business Plan for 2023-24, designed to foster an enabling...
Doo Group gets two new licenses in Hong Kong
Singapore-based financial services provider Doo Group has secured two new approvals from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong. The firm has been granted Type 4 (advising on securities) and a Type 9 (asset management) licenses by the regulator. Leveraging its fintech background, Doo Group plans to tap...
Bithumb fined $200K over 2017 trading outage
The South Korean supreme court has ordered Bithumb, the country’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, to pay more than $200,00 in fines for users who suffered following a service outage in 2017. The final ruling overturns a previous court decision in favor of Bithumb against the investors. Monetary restitution to victims...
HKEX appoints Bonnie Y Chan as Co-Chief Operating Officer
“I am delighted to appoint Bonnie as Co-COO, which will allow HKEX to better leverage her extensive industry experience as well as her credibility and strong stakeholder relationships. Together with Wilfred’s deep knowledge of our markets and those across our region, their combined skills will continue to be invaluable to us as we execute on the broad range of operational and strategic projects currently in train.”
ESMA launches supervisory action regarding marketing of financial products
ESMA believes this initiative and the related sharing of practices across NCAs, will help ensure consistent implementation and application of EU rules and enhance the protection of investors in line with ESMA’s objectives. The European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) has launched a common supervisory action with national competent...
Eventus prepares major new product as it celebrates signifcant growth in 2022
“We expect 2023 to be another pivotal year as we introduce some exciting new capabilities that will further broaden our offering and appeal while continually innovating on the platform to meet our clients’ evolving needs.”. Eventus, the provider of multi-asset class trade surveillance and market risk solutions, has announced...
MultiBank onboards amana’s long-serving Omar Khaled
MultiBank Group has made a new appointment to its sales team, selecting Omar Khaled as its newest marketing director with immediate effect. Omar leaves a long tenure at UAE-based FX and CFDs broker amana, where he rose through the ranks over the course of nearly eleven years. He will remain in Dubai, where he has worked for the last three years.
