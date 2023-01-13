Batesville Primary School to Host Chinese New Year Celebration

Read full article on original website
Related
eaglecountryonline.com
South Dearborn Middle School Gets New Principal
The new hire has over 25 years of experience. David Ladner. Photo by South Dearborn Community School Corporation. (Aurora, Ind.) – South Dearborn Middle School has a new principal. The school corporation recently announced David Ladner to the position. Ladner has over 25 years of experience in education, receiving...
eaglecountryonline.com
Mobile Market Coming to Moores Hill
Fresh, healthy and affordable items will be available twice a month, year-round. (Moores Hill, Ind.) - A grocery store on wheels is coming to Moores Hill. Freestore Foodbank's Healthy Harvest Mobile Market visits neighborhoods in the Greater Cincinnati area every week, year-round. The mobile market will make its way to...
eaglecountryonline.com
One-Day Closure Planned Next Week on State Road 62
The closure is necessary while crews pouring of a new bridge deck at Laughery Creek. (Ripley County, Ind.) - Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Dave O'Mara Contractor Inc. plans to close S.R. 62 at the bridge over Laughery Creek on Tuesday, January 24, near Friendship from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow room for crews and equipment needed to pour the new bridge deck. The schedule for this work may be adjusted due to inclement weather.
eaglecountryonline.com
Air Care Called to Vehicle vs. Train Accident in Osgood
The accident took place Saturday evening. (Osgood, Ind.) – One person was injured in a vehicle versus train accident. Ripley County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the accident on Saturday around 6:00 p.m. at the intersection of Sycamore Street and Railroad Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found Diane Vest, 67,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Duke Energy Schedules Rolling Roadblocks on I-71/75
Rolling roadblocks are necessary to remove utility lines spanning across I-71/75. (Erlanger, Ky.) – Utility line work will require rolling roadblocks on Interstate 71/75 near Erlanger this weekend. Duke Energy has scheduled a series of rolling roadblocks on Sunday, January 22 so crews can remove old utility lines. The...
eaglecountryonline.com
Switz. Co. Basketball Star Higgins Named ORVC Player of the Week
The ORVC Report for January 9-14 was released on Tuesday. (Vevay, Ind.) – A Switzerland County High School basketball star is among the latest weekly honorees from the Ohio River Valley Conference. The ORVC Report for January 9-14 was released on Tuesday. Courtney Higgins was named the ORVC Girls...
eaglecountryonline.com
Lawrenceburg Man Pleads Guilty to Child Molesting, Receives Maximum Sentence
The case was opened in 2021. Ronald Bills. Photo provided. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) – A Lawrenceburg man convicted of child molesting has received the maximum sentence in prison. Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens announced last week that Ronald Bills, 40, has been sentenced to 45 years at the Indiana Department...
Comments / 0