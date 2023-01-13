ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Comments / 0

 

The Spun

Look: NFL Quarterback's Wife Shocked By Punishment News

The NFL is taking some heat for its surprising fine of Lions running back Jamaal Williams. Detroit's running back was hit with an $18,000 fine for his sensual celebration, with Green Bay linebacker Quay Walker was fined just $13,000 for shoving a Lions trainer. It's a bit puzzling, to say the ...
DETROIT, MI
sportszion.com

“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors

For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dianna Russini Video

ESPN NFL reporter Dianna Russini is trending for her time in Buffalo on Sunday morning. The Bills are set to host the Dolphins in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Bills Mafia is going viral on social media on Sunday evening.  Russini and fellow ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington are going viral ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired

An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
TENNESSEE STATE
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Justin Herbert's Announcement

Will Justin Herbert be playing for a new head coach next season? Not if he has anything to say about it.  Despite widespread calls for the Chargers to fire Brandon Staley, Herbert appears to have trust in his head coach moving forward. Herbert announced on Sunday that he believes in Staley. He ...
saturdaytradition.com

Minnesota Vikings getting blasted on social media for questionable trick play involving Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings tried to pull a fast one in Sunday’s playoff game against the New York Giants. Kirk Cousins was used in a trick play to try and pick up a first down. Cousins caught the snap in shotgun and flipped the ball to WR Justin Jefferson. Jefferson then threw the ball back to Cousins, who didn’t even gain a yard on third down. The Giants’ defense was not fooled one bit by what Minnesota tried to do.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Cowboys Jerry Jones’ $1 Million Bet on Dak Super Bowl

TAMPA - In big, round numbers, the way we generally refer to QB Dak Prescott’s contract is … “$40 million per year.”. If that game is the Super Bowl, and if the Cowboys win it. Of course, additional incentives in contracts are commonplace in the NFL. As...
DALLAS, TX
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes’ Wife Brittany Mahomes Pops in Good American Shacket & Prada Boots at Chiefs Vs. Raiders Football Game

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Brittany Mahomes brought a whimsical take to game-day style while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes at his latest football game for the Kansas City Chiefs. Held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the game resulted in a 31-13 win for the Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders. Brittany supported her quarterback husband with their daughter, Sterling, on her Instagram Stories, wearing a patchwork denim outfit from Khloe Kardashian’s brand Good American. Her ensemble featured mixed blue hues across a set of...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Look: Pete Carroll's Comment On Brock Purdy Is Going Viral

The legend of Brock Purdy grew in his playoff debut. Purdy continued his spectacular run by leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Saturday's first-round playoff matchup. The seventh-round pick completed 18 of 30 passes for 332 passing yards, three passing ...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

NFL World Demanding For Head Coach To Be Fired Tonight

Don't even let Brandon Staley on the team plane.  The Chargers suffered one of the most humiliating collapses in NFL Playoff history tonight.  After leading 27-0 at one point, the Chargers showed little life in this second half. Trevor Lawrence and Co. led a ferocious comeback, capped by ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Furious With Missed Penalty On Sunday

New York is leading Minnesota, 14-7, early in the second quarter on Sunday afternoon. But the Giants appear to have benefited from a pretty bad missed penalty call on their most-recent touchdown score.  New York got away with a pretty blatant false start on Sunday afternoon. Minnesota's ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Vikings fan who flipped off Giants WR ended up with funny reward

The laws of karma took a backseat to the laws of postseason competition during Sunday’s Minnesota Vikings-New York Giants game. In the second quarter of the wild card playoff contest, Vikings wide receiver KJ Osborn came down with a nine-yard touchdown catch from Kirk Cousins to pull Minnesota to within a 17-14 margin of the... The post Vikings fan who flipped off Giants WR ended up with funny reward appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

NFL World Wants Legendary Announcer To Be Fired

The NFL World was not happy with NBC's play-by-play man on Saturday night. Al Michaels and Tony Dungy were on the call for the Jaguars vs. Chargers Wild Card game. The Jaguars rallied from a 27-point deficit on Saturday night. Fans thought that Michaels, who is in his late 70s, failed to live up to ...
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys Firing McCarthy? Sean Payton Reveals View

But we know Jones to be telling his truth. Sean Payton knows it, too. Payton, the semi-retired former Saints coach who does have a relationship with the Jones family, is the No. 1 guy in the NFL Coach Carousel. But NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport notes that Payton “does not consider (Dallas) to be a potential opening.”
DALLAS, TX

