The next Food Truck Friday in Tamarac will have it all: a delectable selection of menus from nine local food trucks, games for kids, and a live DJ. Held on Friday, January 27, from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Tamarac Community Center, the free event is a perfect night for the whole family and will include Corn Hole and giant games of Connect 4, Tic Tac Toe, and Jenga.

TAMARAC, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO