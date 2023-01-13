DETROIT – Music icon Madonna is celebrating four decades of hits with her latest tour, and will make an appearance in Detroit this August. The singer-songwriter on Tuesday announced her latest tour, Madonna: The Celebration Tour, which will stop in cities across the U.S. and Canada before heading to Europe later this year. Among those stops is Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, where she’ll perform on Aug. 5.

