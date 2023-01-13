Read full article on original website
Security Demands Man Remove Religious ShirtNews Breaking LIVEBloomington, MN
Julissa Thaler: New indictment charges against mother accused of shooting her sonLavinia ThompsonOrono, MN
Rice Park, a Downtown Destination Since 1849The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Suspension of art professor at Hamline University for showing image of Prophet Muhammad sparks controversyEdy ZooSaint Paul, MN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
ccxmedia.org
Driver Carjacked in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-Through
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crime in which a driver was carjacked in a McDonald’s drive-through lane. The incident happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on West Broadway. According to police, the victim was in the drive-through when he noticed a man going up...
Rochester Man Accused of Disrupting Medical Call With Airsoft Rifle
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police arrested a man suspected of being under the influence of meth for disrupting a medical call that involved a child in southeast Rochester early Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said Rochester Fire Fighters and a Mayo Clinic Ambulance crew responded to a medical...
One Person Arrested in Connection to Shooting in Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Wright County authorities are investigating a shooting in Monticello Monday. Authorities were called to the Montisippi Park/compost site at 1707 River Street West just after 8:30 p.m. Deputies arrived to find a man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost site who had been...
Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
Monticello man seriously wounded in shooting; teen arrested
A Monticello man is in a serious but stable condition Tuesday morning after being shot multiple times, the Wright County Sheriff's Office has said. The victim, 44-year-old Jade Nickels, was found lying near the entrance of a compost facility on the 1700 block of River Street W. at about 8:31 p.m. Monday.
Convicted Burglar Accused of Running Up Charges on Stolen Cards in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- An inmate at the Minnesota State Prison in Faribault is facing new charges connected to a rash of purchases made using stolen credit cards in Rochester. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 45-year-old Raymond Gurneau Jr. with felony theft and felony firearm violation charges on Friday....
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Takes 9 Pounds Of Fentanyl Pills Off The Streets In Bust
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has been busy in 2023. On Friday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took to social media and revealed a recent bust that took more than 40,000 fentanyl pills and some guns off the streets. That's about 9 pounds of pills!. Today, our Violent Offender Task...
Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant
Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
740thefan.com
Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
boreal.org
Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary
Photo: Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Kendall Jarboe - Northern News Now - January 13, 2023. A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Upon further investigation,...
Trial starts for man accused of killing North High quarterback Deshaun Hill
MINNEAPOLIS -- The trial for a man accused of killing a North High School student last February started Tuesday morning in Hennepin County.Cody Fohrenkam, 30, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill.Fohrenkam's trial was delayed in November of last year. The defense asked for a delay because "a large portion of discovery was not disclosed until mid-October," and alleged unfulfilled discovery obligations by the prosecution.RELATED: 'He Was A Real-Life Star': Hundreds Celebrate Deshaun Hill's Life At Memorial ServiceProsecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past Hill moments before gunshots rang out, then Fohrenkam running off. He told investigators he was looking for someone who stole his phone.Last week, Minneapolis Public Schools agreed to a $500,000 settlement with Hill's family.
Minnesota BCA Investigating Death of Olmsted County Jail Detainee
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says a detention deputy was conducting routine wellbeing checks around 5 a.m. Monday when they noticed a detainee was not breathing. The deputy called for backup and began resuscitation efforts but the detainee was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to jail to assist in efforts to revive the detainee.
Rochester Man Charged for Pointing Replica Gun at Police
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing an airsoft gun at police officers responding to a domestic assault call earlier this month was in court recently. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 62-year-old Robert Barnes with one count of felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor domestic assault...
fox9.com
Man tied up workers, took over 78k during Inver Grove Heights bank robbery: Charges
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man faces felony charges for his alleged role in an Inver Grove Heights bank robbery where workers were restrained with zip ties, and a large amount of cash was taken. Prosecutors charged Deundrick Damon McIntosh, 44, with one count of aggravated robbery...
Man dies in Olmsted County Jail
A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
Monster Check From This Minnesota Cop Ended This Fleeing Suspects Day
Clearly, this cop played hockey during school as his check of this fleeing suspect not only ended the pursuit but also ended this suspect's day. The foot chase ensued after the suspect, who was seen behind the wheel of a crash minutes before, took off running from responding officers. The...
Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in Minneapolis hit-and-run
A woman has life-threatening injuries after she was the victim of a hit-and-run in Minneapolis early Monday morning. The woman was found lying on the ground near the intersection of W. 26th Street and Lyndale Avenue S. around 12:30 a.m. She was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, the Minneapolis Police Department said.
Armed Apple Valley bank robbery suspect at large
Police are looking for an armed suspect who robbed an Apple Valley bank Thursday morning. The Apple Valley Police Department says the Huntington Bank at 7530 W. 142nd St. was robbed just before 10 a.m., with the male suspect demanding money while holding a gun. Police said the suspect is...
WDIO-TV
St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23
The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
