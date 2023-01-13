ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Valley, MN

ccxmedia.org

Driver Carjacked in Brooklyn Park McDonald’s Drive-Through

Brooklyn Park police are investigating a crime in which a driver was carjacked in a McDonald’s drive-through lane. The incident happened Sunday at about 10 p.m. at the McDonald’s on West Broadway. According to police, the victim was in the drive-through when he noticed a man going up...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Burger King Burglar Makes Off with Large Amount of Cash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester Police are investigating a burglary reported at one of Rochester’s Burger King’s. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to the fast-food restaurant on Broadway Ave. South around midnight on Friday. The burglary is suspected to have occurred between 10:30 p.m. Thursday and 4:50 a.m. Friday.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Former Rochester Man Arrested in Drug Bust at Austin Restaurant

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News)- A former Rochester man with a lengthy criminal history was arrested following a drug seizure at a property that houses an Austin restaurant. A news release from the Austin Police Department says law enforcement executed a search warrant at a property in the 3400 block of West Oakland Ave. on Friday. Authorities reported seizing cocaine and suspected fentanyl during the raid.
AUSTIN, MN
740thefan.com

Search underway for suspects following deadly shooting in Brooklyn Center

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot Friday afternoon in Brooklyn Center. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office says 42-year-old Kevin Wallace died in the hospital from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Wallace was shot near an elementary school which caused a brief lockdown.
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
boreal.org

Willow River man arrested, charged in Esko post office burglary

Photo: Steven Macdonald, 37, of Willow River was arrested Thursday by the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office on unrelated charges. Kendall Jarboe - Northern News Now - January 13, 2023. A man has been arrested and charged with burglarizing the Esko Post Office and several other felonies. Upon further investigation,...
WILLOW RIVER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Trial starts for man accused of killing North High quarterback Deshaun Hill

MINNEAPOLIS -- The trial for a man accused of killing a North High School student last February started Tuesday morning in Hennepin County.Cody Fohrenkam, 30, is charged with second-degree murder for the death of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill.Fohrenkam's trial was delayed in November of last year. The defense asked for a delay because "a large portion of discovery was not disclosed until mid-October," and alleged unfulfilled discovery obligations by the prosecution.RELATED: 'He Was A Real-Life Star': Hundreds Celebrate Deshaun Hill's Life At Memorial ServiceProsecutors say surveillance video shows Fohrenkam walk past Hill moments before gunshots rang out, then Fohrenkam running off. He told investigators he was looking for someone who stole his phone.Last week, Minneapolis Public Schools agreed to a $500,000 settlement with Hill's family.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Minnesota BCA Investigating Death of Olmsted County Jail Detainee

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities are investigating the death of a detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center. Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson says a detention deputy was conducting routine wellbeing checks around 5 a.m. Monday when they noticed a detainee was not breathing. The deputy called for backup and began resuscitation efforts but the detainee was pronounced dead at the scene. Mayo Clinic Ambulance also responded to jail to assist in efforts to revive the detainee.
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Charged for Pointing Replica Gun at Police

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester man accused of pointing an airsoft gun at police officers responding to a domestic assault call earlier this month was in court recently. The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office charged 62-year-old Robert Barnes with one count of felony terroristic threats and a misdemeanor domestic assault...
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Man dies in Olmsted County Jail

A 59-year-old man detained in the Olmsted County Jail died Monday, according to Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson. According to a news release, Russell James Simon Jr. was found not breathing during a routine well-being check at the jail in Rochester around 5 a.m. Monday. Resuscitation efforts were not effective...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

New Indictment Issued in $46 Million MN Organic Grain Fraud Case

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second Minnesota farmer has been indicted on charges stemming from a $46 million fraud scheme. The US Attorney for Minnesota says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson conspired to defraud green purchasers by selling non-GMO grains falsely labeled as organic. The charges allege Wolf cultivated conventional crops using chemical fertilizers and pesticides and provided purchasers with copies of his National Organics Program certification, but never informed his customers that his crops were not organically farmed.
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

St. Paul woman killed in crash on Highway 23

The Minnesota State Patrol said a St. Paul woman died in a crash on Saturday afternoon. Rosemary Lundquist was driving on Highway 23 near Cross Park Road in Pine County. The patrol said she crossed the center line and hit a semi-truck head-on in the other lane. Lundquist was 82.
SAINT PAUL, MN
106.9 KROC

