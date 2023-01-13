ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization

Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]

Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
What Would Elvis Presley Look Like If He Was Still Alive?

Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, but his legacy is as important as ever. The King of Rock and Roll remains a vital influence on rock, country, gospel and soul artists the world over, and in the years since his untimely death, the mythology surrounding him has grown to epic proportions. It begs the question: What would Elvis be like today if he were still alive?
Willie Nelson’s New Album Celebrates the Work of Hit Songwriter Harlan Howard

It's been less than a year since Willie Nelson released an album, but the country legend already has a new project ready to share. On March 3, the 89-year-old innovator will drop his 73rd studio record, I Don't Know a Thing About Love. The project features renditions of the most popular and beloved tracks penned by the late Harlan Howard, one of country music's most influential songwriters.
55 Years Ago: Johnny Cash Plays Folsom Prison

Fifty-five years ago today, on Jan. 13, 1968, Johnny Cash played a concert at California's Folsom Prison. The show was recorded for his At Folsom Prison live album. By the time Cash recorded his Folsom Prison live album, he had been performing at prisons for several years, after having his own run-ins with the law, mostly due to drugs. The country icon was joined for this live album recording by frequent performance companions June Carter (not yet his wife), the Carter Family, Carl Perkins and the Statler Brothers.
