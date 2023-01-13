Read full article on original website
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
Lisa Marie Presley to be laid to rest at Graceland
Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland, the Memphis mansion she inherited from her father, Elvis Presley, a family representative said. Presley died on Thursday at the age of 54 after being taken to a Los Angeles hospital following cardiac arrest at her home, according to reports.
Here’s what will happen to Graceland after Lisa Marie Presley’s death
Graceland, Elvis Presley’s mansion and tourist destination, is going to the rock icon’s granddaughters following the death of his daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, at age 54.
Dolly Parton Sends Love to Presley Family After Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘We All Love You’
Dolly Parton shared a thoughtful message in the wake of Lisa Marie Presley's death on Thursday, Jan. 12. In a statement, which she shared to Facebook, Parton offers love to Priscilla Presley and addresses the late Elvis and Lisa Marie. "Priscilla, I know how sad you must be. May God...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
WEST HILLS, Calif. (AP) —Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley and a singer-songwriter dedicated to her father’s legacy, died Thursday after being hospitalized for a medical emergency. She was 54. Her death in a Los Angeles hospital was confirmed by her mother, Priscilla, a few...
Elvis Presley’s Graceland Will Remain in Presley Family: Spokesperson Reveals Who Will Run Memphis Estate
Elvis Presley's Graceland home will remain in the Presley family. A spokesperson reveals who will run the Memphis estate moving forward.
Tom Hanks + Rita Wilson React to Lisa Marie Presley’s Death: ‘Our Hearts Are Broken’
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have issued statements following the death of Lisa Marie Presley this week. Hanks, who starred in the 2022 Elvis movie in the role of Colonel Tom Parker, shared a photo of Presley on Instagram and a short statement expressing his and Wilson's grief over her death.
Remember Lisa Marie Presley’s Grand Ole Opry Debut?
For a year, Lisa Marie Presley flirted with country music audiences. She was promoting a new album in 2012 when she attended the CMA Awards and CMT Awards, and made her Grand Ole Opry debut. It's not clear if her performance on Aug. 21, 2012 was her only Opry performance....
smithmountainlake.com
Lisa Marie Presley honored in Las Vegas, where she worked to preserve father’s legacy
LAS VEGAS (KVVU) -- The late Lisa Marie Presley was honored by tourists and fans in the Entertainment Capital of the World, where she worked to preserve her late father’s iconic legacy. Flowers and candles were left outside the Graceland Wedding Chapel, with a photo of the King of...
What Would Elvis Presley Look Like If He Was Still Alive?
Elvis Presley died on Aug. 16, 1977, but his legacy is as important as ever. The King of Rock and Roll remains a vital influence on rock, country, gospel and soul artists the world over, and in the years since his untimely death, the mythology surrounding him has grown to epic proportions. It begs the question: What would Elvis be like today if he were still alive?
Comments / 0