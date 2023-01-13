ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Take My Money! Cookie Dealers are Back in Amarillo

The cookie dealers are back in Amarillo. OK so they aren't dealers, they are just girls trying to earn money for camp and other projects. Those delicious cookies that you just can't get enough of in your face. The cookies you buy in bulk and hide from your kids in the back of the freezer. The cookies that drain your bank account are back.
Early morning house fire: Neighbors thought someone might be inside

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — When the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an early morning house fire, neighbors told them they thought someone might still be inside. The fire at 928 Evergreen Street started around 1:45 a.m. The first truck to arrive found heavy flames coming from the back corner...
Fire officials investigating a fire in northwest Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Fire officials are investigating after a fire in northwest Amarillo. About 3:43 p.m., Amarillo Fire Department were called out to Northwest 16th Avenue and North Bonham Street on a fire. Officials said an RV, a couple of sheds, and several lawn mowers were on fire, creating...
Amarillo Equipment Company Has Roots in the Coffee Business

Nowadays you'll find a coffee company and coffee shop on every corner. However, this is a recent development in the last twenty years. In the past, it wasn't a normal thing to have a ton of coffee shops in one town. In fact, most of the time the coffee shop was connected to a diner and that's where your grandpa or great-grandpa or great-great-grandpa went to have coffee with the guys.
Juvenile Suspect In Amarillo Double Murder Fled To Arkansas

Amarillo saw over 24 homicides in 2022. One of those homicides that stood out was a double homicide in south Amarillo with a juvenile suspect. On November 7, 2022, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home in the Lakeview Mobile Home Park at 7865 Canyon Drive. The bodies of Tyler Knight, 33, and Bethany Mullican, 29 were found. Per an update released to the press from the APD at 7:57 pm on the same day, a juvenile family member was taken into custody.
The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011

With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
Lowest Salaries In Amarillo? Stay Away From These Jobs.

Looking for a job when you need one can be one of the most stressful things in life. Finding a job that pays you a solid amount of money to do it can be even tougher. There are quite a few jobs available in Amarillo at the moment. I swear I see a ton of help-wanted signs around town. Is it because people are looking more for work-from-home style jobs or is it because the pay at the establishment looking to hire is low?
