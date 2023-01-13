Vintage lures and more available at Tri-County Trout Sport Show & Flea Market

After a two-year hiatus during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the Tri-County Trout Club is back for its 17th Sport Show & Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The club moved the show from Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2’s social center to Patterson Hall at the Guardian Angels Parish- Most Blessed Sacrament in Harrison Township’s Natrona Heights section. Admission is $3 and free for children younger than 12.

“What makes the show special is that you can find items that typically are not new,” said Steve Hegedus of Lower Burrell, president of Tri-County Trout Club.

Hegedus expects between 45 and 72 tables with vendors selling everything from $1 flies to rods and reels that could go for thousands of dollars.

“We have things you couldn’t find in stores that are vintage or recently discontinued or no longer made in the last 10 years,” he said. “It’s vintage but usable stuff.”

General outdoor sports items for sale include handmade wing bone turkey calls and other hunting gear. Firearms and ammo will not be for sale.

Outdoor enthusiasts can snag great deals at the market, Hegedus said.

“Prices are not as high as what you might pay for retail,” he said. “You are buying from the actual anglers who use and collect this stuff.”

Vendors also can answer attendees’ questions about items.

Michael Rattay of Harmony, a vendor of vintage lures and fishing tackle, said the Tri-County show appeals to novice and veteran outdoor enthusiasts. In addition to hunting and fishing equipment, fishing books, magazines and other surprises are to be had.

“If you haven’t been to one of our shows in the past, you will be surprised to see not only what you can buy, but how much you can learn about your sport from fellow outdoor enthusiasts,” Rattay said.