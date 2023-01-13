ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona Heights, PA

Vintage lures and more available at Tri-County Trout Sport Show & Flea Market

By Mary Ann Thomas
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cDSdD_0kDdCeSb00

After a two-year hiatus during the height of the covid-19 pandemic, the Tri-County Trout Club is back for its 17th Sport Show & Flea Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The club moved the show from Arnold Volunteer Engine Company No. 2’s social center to Patterson Hall at the Guardian Angels Parish- Most Blessed Sacrament in Harrison Township’s Natrona Heights section. Admission is $3 and free for children younger than 12.

“What makes the show special is that you can find items that typically are not new,” said Steve Hegedus of Lower Burrell, president of Tri-County Trout Club.

Hegedus expects between 45 and 72 tables with vendors selling everything from $1 flies to rods and reels that could go for thousands of dollars.

“We have things you couldn’t find in stores that are vintage or recently discontinued or no longer made in the last 10 years,” he said. “It’s vintage but usable stuff.”

General outdoor sports items for sale include handmade wing bone turkey calls and other hunting gear. Firearms and ammo will not be for sale.

Outdoor enthusiasts can snag great deals at the market, Hegedus said.

“Prices are not as high as what you might pay for retail,” he said. “You are buying from the actual anglers who use and collect this stuff.”

Vendors also can answer attendees’ questions about items.

Michael Rattay of Harmony, a vendor of vintage lures and fishing tackle, said the Tri-County show appeals to novice and veteran outdoor enthusiasts. In addition to hunting and fishing equipment, fishing books, magazines and other surprises are to be had.

“If you haven’t been to one of our shows in the past, you will be surprised to see not only what you can buy, but how much you can learn about your sport from fellow outdoor enthusiasts,” Rattay said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tribune-Review

'Remembrance is the thing': Owners of vintage, antique stores report big business

The rapid growth of Yesterday’s RAVE in Greensburg has been a surprise to co-owner Patty Wolfe. The store that specializes in antique and vintage items with 15 vendors in a renovated space at the former Schaller’s Bakery building on Highland Avenue opened in November 2021. As more sections of the building opened in the ensuing months, the number of vendors quickly increased.
GREENSBURG, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Where are the $50 million Tiffany stained glass windows in Downtown Pittsburgh?

Location: First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, 320 Sixth Ave., Downtown Pittsburgh. The current building, the church’s fourth, was completed in 1905, but they’ve had a presence on this piece of land since 1787. Pastor Tom says the church was the first organization founded in Pittsburgh. The first church was a log house and the second, built in 1805, was a yellow brick structure.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Event at Carnegie Museum of Art rings in Chinese New Year

Like Indiana Jones, you may not be especially fond of snakes. But as Qihan Liu demonstrated, they can have a musical purpose. He was among the musicians giving demonstrations of traditional Chinese instruments during Sunday’s 26th Greater Pittsburgh Lunar New Year Show and Fair at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Oakland.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

5 Generation Bakers Brings Jenny Lee Swirl Bread to the Masses

Jenny Lee is the most famous faux Southern belle from McKees Rocks. The hoop skirt-clad silhouette of Jenny Lee graces every bagged loaf of bread — such as the iconic Classic Cinnamon — at 5 Generation Bakers, a family-owned business at 1100 Chartiers Ave. It was formerly known as Jenny Lee Bakery, one of many off-shoots of the original culinary enterprise started by German immigrant Michael Baker in 1875.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
Tribune-Review

Tiny house, big dreams for Irwin man

Benjamin D’Amico of Irwin is going on a life-changing venture and getting back to the land, at least for the foreseeable future, by living in a tiny house he built in a North Huntingdon barn and hauled to a farm in central Ohio’s Amish country. “I’m actually thrilled...
IRWIN, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington business earns first silver 'sustainable workplace' honor from Sustainable Pittsburgh

A downtown New Kensington business is among the first three to be designated as “sustainable workplaces” by Sustainable Pittsburgh. Trademark Threads, an embroidery and printing business at 1007 Fifth Ave., earned a silver level designation. The nonprofit Sustainable Pittsburgh says its program recognizes any business, nonprofit or other...
PITTSBURGH, PA
2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Bridgeville welcomes senior living community

Some students of the former Washington Elementary School in Bridgeville will admit to sneak over to the candy store across the street. Today, the senior living community Halcyon of Bridgeville occupies the erstwhile academic building. And the candy store is no more, having been supplanted by Country Style Pizza. But...
BRIDGEVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch.     Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

New Kensington-Arnold selects vendor for classroom furniture

The New Kensington- Arnold School District hopes to have new classroom furniture in all of its schools by September, Superintendent Chris Sefcheck said. The school board voted last week to buy classroom seating and furniture from P.E.M. Co., an educational furniture dealership in the South Hills that was founded in August 2000 and covers Pennsylvania and New Jersey.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
19K+
Followers
986
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

Comments / 0

Community Policy