Suspect in Idaho slayings appears in court; Prosecutors to retry Masterson — TCD Sidebar

In this episode of True Crime Daily The Sidebar Podcast: Adanté Pointer joins host Joshua Ritter to break down the biggest cases making headlines across the nation. They discuss Bryan Kohberger waiving his right to a speedy preliminary hearing, evidence presented against Larry Millete, who stands accused of killing his wife, and the prosecutors’ decision to retry Danny Masterson after a deadlocked jury.
siouxlandproud.com

Idaho stabbing suspect not able to use insanity plea

(NewsNation) — Idaho stabbing suspect Bryan Kohberger has not yet entered a plea but prosecutors are already saying he will not be able to use the not guilty by reason of insanity plea. During an appearance on NewsNation’s “Prime,” Former CIA and FBI agent Tracy Walder discussed how the...
GW Hatchet

Column: Idaho murders showcase the dangers of conflating true crime with entertainment

28-year-old criminology graduate student Bryan Kohberger appeared in court for the first time last week after being charged in late December with the murder of four University of Idaho students, granting closure to the victims’ families who must still be dealing with unimaginable grief as they piece together the tragic details of what happened to their children. Kohberger’s arrest also brought a sense of relief to a different crowd struck by the effects of the killings – the multiple individuals accused of murder by true crime content creators on TikTok.
KIDO Talk Radio

Why Were 200 Idaho Foster Kids Shipped Out of State?

Boise, Idaho. An investigation launched by local news outlet CBS2 found more than 200 foster children in Idaho will be sent to homes or public institutions out of state. CBS2 reported 193 children were sent to out-of-state homes while 46 were placed in out-of-state institutions. Idaho Foster Children Transferred to...
eastidahonews.com

Abortion, guns, gender identity: Freshman North Idaho lawmaker makes slew of pitches

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) – A new bill would change Idaho’s criminal abortion statute to define the procedure as “intentionally” killing a “living embryo or fetus.”. The change seeks to clarify that Idaho’s near-total abortion ban does not apply to pregnancies in which the fetus has already died, said the bill sponsor, Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle. Those parameters include ectopic pregnancies, when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, if the fetus has died.
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Man Charged in Deadly Fentanyl Case

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho man is facing charges of dealing the deadly drug fentanyl that resulted in the death of another person last year. The U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced a federal grand jury in Boise indicted 36-year-old Tanner Goforth on one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury or death. Goforth is accused of selling fentanyl to another person in May 2022 that killed the victim. Goforth was arrested and charged by Nampa Police on January 12 and is set to be arraigned in a Boise courtroom January 17. The man could face a minimum of 20 years behind prison bars if convicted.
Idaho Capital Sun

As Idaho GOP chairwoman slams Little's priorities, fissure between GOP, elected officials grows

Gov. Brad Little, who by his admission is not known for his great oratory skills, must be feeling good about the quality of his State of the State address that he delivered to kick off this legislative session. In fact, better than normal. Mind you, there was nothing spectacular about the speech. There were lots […] The post As Idaho GOP chairwoman slams Little’s priorities, fissure between GOP, elected officials grows appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
newsnationnow.com

Kohberger writings may not matter at trial, lawyer says

(NewsNation) — As both defense and prosecution teams prepare for a preliminary hearing in June, more information has come to light about Idaho suspect Bryan Kohberger. Criminal defense attorney Jonna Spilbor discussed some of the recent findings, including writings that appear to be from Kohberger as a teenager, and how they may or may not be used in the case.
98.3 The Snake

Reasons Why Idaho is Suffering from an Identity Crisis

Each state in the United States is unique in its own way. Some states are hot, some are cold, some are flat, and others have beaches, mountains, or both. There are stereotypes for each state, and different cultures in each one as well. While states have no true personality, they do have a sense of identity in how they are viewed. When it comes to Idaho, there appears to be an identity crisis, especially in this new year. What is wrong with Idaho and how is it failing to live up to its identity?
kslnewsradio.com

Two Utahns hurt in rollover in Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho — The Idaho State Police are investigating a single-car rollover Monday morning that sent two Utah residents to the hospital. The ISP says the crash happened on northbound I-15 near milepost 27 in Bannock County at 8:09 a.m. The ISP says a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling...
hstoday.us

Whistleblower Reveals Widespread Fraud at Niagara, NY Air Reserve Station Fire Department

The U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has alerted the President and Congress that leadership at the Niagara Falls, N.Y. Air Reserve Station Fire Department (NFARSFD) submitted falsified records for firefighting and safety training that employees never received. NFARSFD provides fire protection and emergency response services to the Niagara Air Reserve Station, 914 Air Refueling Wing (ARW), including response to medical emergencies, motor vehicle accidents, rescue calls, and incidents involving hazardous materials. A former NFARSFD firefighter-turned whistleblower disclosed to OSC allegations of systemic fraud in the Department’s training and certification program, which OSC referred for investigation.
