I-81 in Luzerne County reopened after vehicle rollover

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT had a section of I-81 southbound is closed after a vehicle overturned Friday morning.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 southbound was closed in the area of mile marker 172 in Luzerne County while crews work the scene of a vehicle rollover that occurred earlier in the morning.

Drivers can check for current road conditions on 511PA .

