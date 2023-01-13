ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

I-81 in Luzerne County reopened after vehicle rollover

By Vivian Muniz
 4 days ago

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT had a section of I-81 southbound is closed after a vehicle overturned Friday morning.

According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 southbound was closed in the area of mile marker 172 in Luzerne County while crews work the scene of a vehicle rollover that occurred earlier in the morning.

Over $900K in funding dedicated to conservation projects in NEPA

Drivers can check for current road conditions on 511PA .

Comments / 1

robert
4d ago

surprised there aren't more! saw a guy yesterday, getting on 81 from 309, cut between a tractor trailer and a car, with little room to spare.

Reply
2
