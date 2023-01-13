I-81 in Luzerne County reopened after vehicle rollover
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT had a section of I-81 southbound is closed after a vehicle overturned Friday morning.
According to PennDOT, Interstate 81 southbound was closed in the area of mile marker 172 in Luzerne County while crews work the scene of a vehicle rollover that occurred earlier in the morning.
