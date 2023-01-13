Read full article on original website
Cayocosta
4d ago
What’s covid? Asking from Florida. 🤦♂️you Michigan clowns. Enjoy your socialist state.
Reply(7)
7
Related
Michigan reports 9,697 new COVID cases, 184 more deaths
Michigan health officials reported 9,697 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections last week, which was on par with the previous two weekly totals. The state has watched its seven-day average for confirmed cases dip each of the last four weeks, from 1,582 cases per day as of Dec. 20 down to 718 cases per day as of Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Michigan begins PFAS blood testing in Oscoda after years of pressure
OSCODA, MI — Cathy Wusterbarth had her blood drawn last month to test for toxic chemicals. Now she wants her fellow community members to follow suit. This past fall, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) began blood serum testing and health surveys in Oscoda as part of an effort assess the severity of exposure to PFAS chemicals in the population around the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
lansingcitypulse.com
Armed with flea meds, Michigan defends hemlock trees against deadly invader
The hemlock wooly adelgid, an aphid-like invader, threatens Michigan’s 170 million hemlock trees. With help from chemical treatments and Michigan’s cold winters, workers aim to keep the pest at bay. Climate change threatens to give the pest a better foothold. SHELBY—To the untrained eye, the towering hemlocks that...
Bag Secured In Michigan: Home to Over 124,000 Millionaires
According to recent data, there are over 124,000 millionaire households in the state of Michigan. This represents a significant increase from previous years, as the number of millionaire households in the state has been steadily rising over the past decade.
Electric vehicles could put a $95M hole in Michigan’s road budget
LANSING, MI – Michigan could lose $95 million a year for road repairs as electric vehicles become more widespread, a report from East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group found. That’s because gas taxes largely fund road construction, and electric vehicle drivers currently pay no state or federal gas taxes. There...
Michigan Diner Gets National Praise and is Named ‘Best’
Burgers, fries, milkshakes, breakfast - is there anything better than a classic American diner? And we've got a lot to choose from here in Michigan!. Where's your favorite place to go for yummy comfort food?. Immediately I think of the 76th St. Truck Stop Diner in Byron Center! Their menu...
wtvbam.com
AARP: Michigan in top five states where retirees are moving
WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – The American Association of Retired People (AARP) is reporting that Michigan is now a national magnet for retirees looking for greener pastures. The authors used census data to compute the rankings. Florida was first, drawing about 12% of the seniors seeking new places to...
Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander
Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
Michigan witness says incoming fireball stopped and hovered before shooting back up
A Michigan witness at Flint reported watching and photographing a fireball-shaped object that stopped and hovered and reversed direction at 5:30 p.m. on November 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Michigan to begin $81M opioid settlement distribution
(The Center Square) – Michigan’s government is expected to receive part of $81 million from two multi-state opioid settlements later this month. “I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with the law, and I thank the judge for the keen attention she paid to this important matter,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “It’s critical that communities throughout Michigan are indemnified for the harm they suffered due to the recklessness of the opioid manufacturers and distributors. The frivolous challenge by Ottawa...
These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA
A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
lansingcitypulse.com
With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power
Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
Bed bugs are biting rampant in 4 Michigan cities more so than most in the U.S.
Not letting the bed bugs bite is a lot more difficult in four Michigan cities, which are all ranked in the top 50 in the entire country for the small, oval, brownish insects. Orkin is out with its 2023 bed bugs cities list and for a third consecutive year, Chicago, New York City and Philadelphia rank in the top three spots.
Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept
Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
Who Remembers the Asylum That Used to Be in Michigan’s U.P.?
It's funny how you accidentally learn about the history of your current state of residence. As part of a New Year's resolution, I'm attempting to read more books. I started with one written by a Michigan author: The Wicked Sister by Karen Dionne. The story is fictional but starts off...
thesalinepost.com
Most Commonly Seen Birds in Michigan
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Michigan using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 258 count sites in Michigan. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
Breaking the cycle: Baby courts expanding in Michigan
A Michigan program protecting kids and aiming to end multigenerational abuse is expanding.
Michigan DNR to debut free snowmobiling weekend this winter
Snowmobilers will have the opportunity to enjoy a free weekend of trail riding this winter thanks to the debut of the Michigan Department of Natural Resources’ free snowmobiling weekend in February. The free snowmobiling weekend, scheduled for Feb. 11-12, allows snowmobilers to operate their machines without obtaining a snowmobile...
Doulas say new Medicaid policy supports their work, but not them
Women and infants’ health advocates around Michigan are celebrating a new policy that will allow pregnant people covered by Medicaid to pay for the services of a doula. The policy, enacted Jan. 1, puts Michigan on the list of just a handful of states that cover doula services, which have been shown to improve birth outcomes and decrease health and racial disparities. But doulas themselves, severely disappointed in the reimbursement rate set by the state, say...
themanchestermirror.com
Who gets paid minimum wage in Michigan? Only 1% of workers, as pay soars
Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. Michigan’s minimum wage jumped to $10.10 an hour from $9.87 on Jan. 1, but for the first time in decades, that pay is well below what many employers can even consider offering entry-level workers. Instead,...
The Flint Journal
Flint, MI
24K+
Followers
26K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
The Flint Journal and MLive.com www.mlive.com/flint Part of Michigan's #1 media organization.https://www.mlive.com/flint/
Comments / 14