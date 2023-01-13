ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan reports 9,697 new COVID cases, 184 more deaths

Michigan health officials reported 9,697 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections last week, which was on par with the previous two weekly totals. The state has watched its seven-day average for confirmed cases dip each of the last four weeks, from 1,582 cases per day as of Dec. 20 down to 718 cases per day as of Tuesday, Jan. 17.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Flint Journal

Michigan begins PFAS blood testing in Oscoda after years of pressure

OSCODA, MI — Cathy Wusterbarth had her blood drawn last month to test for toxic chemicals. Now she wants her fellow community members to follow suit. This past fall, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) began blood serum testing and health surveys in Oscoda as part of an effort assess the severity of exposure to PFAS chemicals in the population around the former Wurtsmith Air Force Base.
OSCODA TOWNSHIP, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Armed with flea meds, Michigan defends hemlock trees against deadly invader

The hemlock wooly adelgid, an aphid-like invader, threatens Michigan’s 170 million hemlock trees. With help from chemical treatments and Michigan’s cold winters, workers aim to keep the pest at bay. Climate change threatens to give the pest a better foothold. SHELBY—To the untrained eye, the towering hemlocks that...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Electric vehicles could put a $95M hole in Michigan’s road budget

LANSING, MI – Michigan could lose $95 million a year for road repairs as electric vehicles become more widespread, a report from East Lansing-based Anderson Economic Group found. That’s because gas taxes largely fund road construction, and electric vehicle drivers currently pay no state or federal gas taxes. There...
MICHIGAN STATE
wtvbam.com

AARP: Michigan in top five states where retirees are moving

WASHINGTON D.C. (WKZO AM/FM) – The American Association of Retired People (AARP) is reporting that Michigan is now a national magnet for retirees looking for greener pastures. The authors used census data to compute the rankings. Florida was first, drawing about 12% of the seniors seeking new places to...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

Things That Will Annoy Any True Michigander

Every state has things they love about their state and then there are things that residents don't like about their state. Also, giving people a platform to "complain" or "vent" is always fun. I did a Facebook survey about what things YOU the Michigander are annoyed by in Michigan. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Center Square

Michigan to begin $81M opioid settlement distribution

(The Center Square) – Michigan’s government is expected to receive part of $81 million from two multi-state opioid settlements later this month. “I am relieved the court ruled in accordance with the law, and I thank the judge for the keen attention she paid to this important matter,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “It’s critical that communities throughout Michigan are indemnified for the harm they suffered due to the recklessness of the opioid manufacturers and distributors. The frivolous challenge by Ottawa...
MICHIGAN STATE
99.1 WFMK

These 2 Famous Michigan Cities Are Older Than The USA

A handful of cities around the United States are older than the country itself. Two of those cities are internationally famous, right here in Michigan. Michigan's Upper Peninsula is home to a handful of really old cities. Including St. Ignace established and Mackinac Island, each established in 1671 and Marquette in 1675.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

With growing backlash to wind energy, Michigan turns to solar power

Michigan residents can expect to see more solar energy parks soon. Experts hope solar parks will spark less resistance than 600-foot wind turbines. The state and its utility companies are scrambling to increase renewable energy sources. When what was then the tallest wind turbine in the U.S. was erected on...
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Five Types of Items That Michigan Goodwill Stores Won’t Accept

Goodwill stores in Michigan will not accept these items as donations, just FYI. Whether you're moving, cleaning, or just trying to reclaim some space, Goodwill stores in Michigan are always looking for donations to fill their shelves. However, not all donations can or will be accepted. See what you cannot donate to Goodwill below.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesalinepost.com

Most Commonly Seen Birds in Michigan

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Michigan using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Dec. 24 to Jan. 6. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was collected at 258 count sites in Michigan. States with less than 10 count sites were not included in rankings for each bird.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Doulas say new Medicaid policy supports their work, but not them

Women and infants’ health advocates around Michigan are celebrating a new policy that will allow pregnant people covered by Medicaid to pay for the services of a doula. The policy, enacted Jan. 1, puts Michigan on the list of just a handful of states that cover doula services, which have been shown to improve birth outcomes and decrease health and racial disparities. But doulas themselves, severely disappointed in the reimbursement rate set by the state, say...
MICHIGAN STATE
