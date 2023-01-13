ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Eyewitness News

CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
WTNH

Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission

connecticutexplorer.com

Eyewitness News

The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks

fishersisland.net

Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says

darientimes.com

Eyewitness News

