Answers to Connecticut’s housing crisis may be right in our backyards
Connecticut has a peculiarly high amount of land, once set aside for manufacturing, now lying fallow as vacant space.
FireRescue1
Conn. essential workers to receive 'hero pay' bonuses starting in February
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut workers eligible for 'hero pay' bonuses should expect to receive those payments starting in early February, an official from the office of state Comptroller Sean Scanlon said. The Connecticut Premium Pay Program was created to provide up to $1,000 in bonuses to private sector...
fox61.com
Trash to cash: New bottle redemption center in Connecticut hopes to make efforts easier
In Connecticut, you can redeem most cans and bottles for five cents each. It's money in your pocket, but it can be a long process.
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: Marijuana now legal for sale in CT
(WTNH) – Marijuana is now legal for sale in Connecticut for anyone over the age of 21. From Newington to New Haven, and the five other dispensaries, the lines were long on day one. Here’s what is being sold: cannabis to roll joints or put in a bong, food...
Eyewitness News
CDC: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut at high risk of spreading COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - If you’re planning on spending time inside a crowded movie theater or restaurant today, consider this a warning: 7 of 8 counties in Connecticut are now at high risk of spreading COVID-19. Officials say that the cold weather is driving more people inside, where they have close contact with one another, giving the virus a better chance to spread.
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Connecticut?
Ray Dalio is an American businessman, investor, and philanthropist from Connecticut, who is the founder, co-chief investment officer, and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest and most successful hedge funds in the world.
Seven Conn. counties now experiencing high rates of COVID transmission
Conn. (WTNH) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed seven Connecticut counties at high risk for the transmission of COVID on Friday. The Connecticut Department of Public Health is advising all residents to wear masks indoors due to the high number of coronavirus cases in the state. Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, […]
Major supermarket chain closing grocery store location in Connecticut
A major supermarket chain is closing one of its grocery store locations in Connecticut this month. Read on to learn more. According to local sources, the Price Rite grocery store located at 136 Berlin Road in Cromwell is expected to close by the end of the month. However, a specific closing date has not yet been posted.
I live in Connecticut and got an eviction notice from my landlord. Now what?
If your landlord files an official eviction case against you, you’ll get a summons to court. Here's what that process looks like.
connecticutexplorer.com
The Top 11 Restaurants for Fine Dining in CT in 2023
If you’re looking for some restaurants for fine dining in CT, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the 12 best fine-dining restaurants in Connecticut just for you. Whether you want to get dressed up for a posh group dinner or you’ve got romance on your...
Eyewitness News
The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks
ROCKY HILL, CT. (WFSB) - While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces. The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New...
fishersisland.net
Masks Should Be Worn Indoors In 7 CT Counties, CDC Says
CONNECTICUT — The number of COVID-related deaths reported by the Connecticut Department of Public Health this week is nearly double the previous week. As of Friday, January 13, 2023, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that the residents of seven of the eight Connecticut counties wear a mask indoors in public, up from six last week.
No snow in sight. Is this normal for Connecticut?
If you’re waiting for a snowstorm, expect to keep waiting. Storm Team 8 says temperatures will increase each day through the midweek, and the weather pattern isn’t showing a significant snowstorm for the foreseeable future.
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Connecticut
There's nothing like a day spent exploring an antique store for unique pieces and while Connecticut is home to plenty of antique stores, none are quite as amazing as this giant antique mall. Keep reading to learn more.
CT’s Recreational Pot Customers Complain About Prices on the First Day
Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 was a historic day in the Nutmeg State. It was the first day residents could legally buy recreational marijuana products in the state's history. The first day, and there were people complaining already. I was about to close my laptop and head home when I figured...
darientimes.com
Weather service warns of icy roads in CT early Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Slick roads impacted travel in parts of northern Connecticut Saturday morning as the National Weather Service warned of freezing drizzle with temperatures hovering around freezing. In Litchfield, state police closed a section of Route 8 "due to icy conditions,"...
NBC Connecticut
Lucky Lottery Wins: $50,000 Powerball Ticket in CT; $20,000 and $10,000 Mega Millions Wins
There was a $50,000 Powerball winner in Connecticut Saturday night and one Mega Millions ticket sold in Connecticut won $20,000 Friday while another won $10,000. The winning Powerball numbers were 24-26-39-47-57 and the Powerball was 23. The $50,000 winner matched four numbers and the Powerball. The Powerball jackpot for tonight...
I’m being evicted in CT. Who can I reach out to for help?
CT's right to counsel program, Legal Aid groups, United Way's 211 hotline and more can provide legal help and shelter. More details here.
Wilmington Man Heading Overseas Because Of $1 Million Mass Lottery Prize
One local man will head overseas after winning it big in the Massachusetts State Lottery.Michael Paquette, of Wilmington, won a $1 million prize in the lottery's “$10,000,000 Cash King” instant ticket game, lottery officials announced on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Paquette, who plans on putting so…
Eyewitness News
$3 million winning Mega Millions ticket sold in CT on Tuesday
GRANBY, CT (WFSB) – A $3 million winning lottery ticket was sold in Connecticut on Tuesday, the CT Lottery announced. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions winner was sold at the Cumberland Farms on 19 Hartford Street. The workers at Cumberland Farms are happy. They said they have loyal...
