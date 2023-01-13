Police looking for Fenton motorcycle thief

TOWN OF FENTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who they believe stole a motorcycle from a Town of Fenton business.

In the overnight hours of New Year’s Eve into New Year’s day, a man was caught on video searching the exterior of a local business before returning and stealing a 2008 Lifan Enduro motorcycle.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to contact Detective O’Brien at 607-778-2334 and reference case 23-00018.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.