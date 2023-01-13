Read full article on original website
Trump claimed credit, but a GOP congressman says the former president had 'no influence' over anti-McCarthy conservatives during the contentious vote for the House speakership
"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Rep. Bob Good of Virginia told ABC News of the vote for speaker.
GOP Rep. Files First Cannabis Bill In New Congress Addressing Medical Marijuana Patients' Gun Rights
The first cannabis-focused bill filed in the new Congress concerns the controversial issue of medical marijuana patients and their gun rights, or medical marijuana and second amendment conflicts. The bill (HR 363), introduced Friday by Rep. Alex Mooney (R-WV), seeks “to amend title 18, United States Code, with respect to...
