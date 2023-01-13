Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Man With Schizophrenia Reported Missing From Valencia
Authorities Tuesday were continuing their efforts to find a 48-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who went missing from Valencia. Hagop Raouf Salehian was last seen around 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Suspect Sought in Robbery at Baldwin Park Clothing Store
Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in locating a man who robbed a clothing store in Baldwin Park. The robbery occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 at UrbanX, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd. Officials said a store employee was injured when the suspect fled. The Baldwin Park Police...
mynewsla.com
Man Last Seen in Valencia Found
A 48-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who was last seen in Valencia has been found. Hagop Raouf Salehian was last seen Sunday around 5:25 p.m. in the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff’s department reported...
signalscv.com
LASD seeks public’s help in finding missing Valencia man
Man, Woman Found Dead in Palmdale Supermarket Parking Lot
The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a Palmdale supermarket, authorities said Monday.
mynewsla.com
Police Seek Suspects in Pepper-Spray Robbery at Target Store
Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects, one of whom allegedly pepper sprayed an employee at a Target in Inglewood and strolled out with a shopping cart full of merchandise. The robbery occurred on Dec. 15 about 9:10 p.m. at 3471 W. Century Boulevard,...
mynewsla.com
Woman Hospitalized After Being Injured in Pomona Hit and Run
A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition Tuesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona. Officers from the Pomona Police Department were called at 11:22 p.m. Monday to an area near Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue where they learned the woman was attempting to cross the boulevard when she was hit by a passing vehicle, according to the department’s Traffic Services Bureau.
Woman seriously injured in Pomona hit-and-run crash
KTLA.com
Police seeking public’s help identifying robbery suspect in Baldwin Park
Police in Baldwin Park are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who allegedly robbed a clothing store and injured an employee in the process. The incident occurred on Jan. 6, around 1:50 p.m. at Urban X Clothing, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd., in Baldwin Park. The...
mynewsla.com
Man with Autism Missing from La Puente
Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
mynewsla.com
Man Allegedly Crashes Dump Truck Into Estranged Wife’s Home in South LA
A South Los Angeles woman filed multiple police reports against her husband after the man reportedly crashed a dump truck into her home and into parked cars on the street. A man was caught on camera crashing a dump truck into the home and the other vehicles Sunday afternoon in the area of 107th Street and Normandie Avenue, ABC7 reported.
vvng.com
UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located
UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
mynewsla.com
Second Boy Dies of Injuries in Hit-And-Run Crash in South LA; Motorist Sought
The search continued Tuesday for the hit-and-run motorist involved in a crash in South Los Angeles that left two young brothers dead and their mother and sister injured. The crash occurred about 8 a.m. Jan. 9 at Main Street and 111th Place, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. “The...
mynewsla.com
Police To Announce Arrest in Death of Woman at Street Takeover
Police are expected to announced an arrest Tuesday in the Christmas Day death of a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover. No details about the arrest were available Monday night, but the Los Angeles Police Department scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the department’s South Traffic Division on 4125 S. Crenshaw Blvd.
Antelope Valley Press
Two dead in supermarket parking lot
PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
L.A. County Sheriff’s detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving in Carson area
A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detective died after suffering a medical emergency while driving in the Carson area late Sunday, officials said. The crash was reported just after 10 p.m. near the intersection of West Carson Street and Vermont Avenue. The deputy suffered some type of medical emergency while heading east on West Carson […]
police1.com
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
signalscv.com
Man detained at gunpoint on The Old Road
A man was detained at gunpoint following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, a knife, at the Conserv Fuel gas station located on The Old Road in Valencia, according to Lt. Richard O’Neill, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. The suspect was described as...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Apartment Damaged by Fire in East Hollywood
A man found dead in his fire-damaged apartment in East Hollywood was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into the cause of the blaze. Firefighters sent to the 5000 block of West Harold Way about 8:50 a.m. Thursday extinguished the flames in the second-floor unit in 24 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Found Shot to Death in East Los Angeles ID’d
A man was found shot to death Saturday in East Los Angeles. The coroner’s office identified him as Christopher Soto, 31, of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
