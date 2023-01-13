ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Man With Schizophrenia Reported Missing From Valencia

Authorities Tuesday were continuing their efforts to find a 48-year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who went missing from Valencia. Hagop Raouf Salehian was last seen around 5:25 p.m. Sunday in the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Suspect Sought in Robbery at Baldwin Park Clothing Store

Authorities sought the public’s help Monday in locating a man who robbed a clothing store in Baldwin Park. The robbery occurred around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 6 at UrbanX, located at 14404 Ramona Blvd. Officials said a store employee was injured when the suspect fled. The Baldwin Park Police...
BALDWIN PARK, CA
LASD seeks public’s help in finding missing Valencia man

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking assistance in locating a missing Valencia man, who was last seen late Sunday afternoon. Hagop Raouf Salehian, 48, is described as a white man weighing approximately 175 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and a beard. He was last seen on the 27000 block of Coldwater Drive in Valencia wearing a black T-shirt and black pants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Police Seek Suspects in Pepper-Spray Robbery at Target Store

Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help in identifying and locating two suspects, one of whom allegedly pepper sprayed an employee at a Target in Inglewood and strolled out with a shopping cart full of merchandise. The robbery occurred on Dec. 15 about 9:10 p.m. at 3471 W. Century Boulevard,...
INGLEWOOD, CA
Woman Hospitalized After Being Injured in Pomona Hit and Run

A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition Tuesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona. Officers from the Pomona Police Department were called at 11:22 p.m. Monday to an area near Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue where they learned the woman was attempting to cross the boulevard when she was hit by a passing vehicle, according to the department’s Traffic Services Bureau.
POMONA, CA
Man with Autism Missing from La Puente

Sheriff’s detectives Monday asked the public for help locating a 22-year-old man with autism and a diminished mental capacity who went missing from La Puente. Santos Giovanni was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of Larimore Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Giovanni...
LA PUENTE, CA
Man Allegedly Crashes Dump Truck Into Estranged Wife’s Home in South LA

A South Los Angeles woman filed multiple police reports against her husband after the man reportedly crashed a dump truck into her home and into parked cars on the street. A man was caught on camera crashing a dump truck into the home and the other vehicles Sunday afternoon in the area of 107th Street and Normandie Avenue, ABC7 reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
UPDATE: 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located

UPDATE 1/14 — : 14-year-old Teen Missing From Mall Has Been Located. VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The Victorville Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old teenager who disappeared after leaving the Mall of Victor Valley in Victorville. On January 14, 2023, deputies...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Police To Announce Arrest in Death of Woman at Street Takeover

Police are expected to announced an arrest Tuesday in the Christmas Day death of a 24-year-old woman at a South Los Angeles street takeover. No details about the arrest were available Monday night, but the Los Angeles Police Department scheduled a news conference for 10 a.m. Tuesday at the department’s South Traffic Division on 4125 S. Crenshaw Blvd.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Two dead in supermarket parking lot

PALMDALE — The bodies of a man and woman were found in the parking lot of a supermarket, on Sunday, authorities said. The discovery was made around 3:15 p.m., in the 400 block of East Palmdale Boulevard, in the Vallarta Supermarket lot, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said, when firefighters responded to a report of an unconscious person.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Calif. detective suffers medical emergency, dies while driving home from work

LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles County sheriff's detective crashed and died late Sunday night, Jan. 15, while he was driving home from work near Torrance, the sheriff said. Detective Steven J. Lim, who worked for the Sheriff's Department for 26 years, died in the crash near Carson Street and Vermont Avenue, just outside of Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, Sheriff Robert Luna said.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Man detained at gunpoint on The Old Road

A man was detained at gunpoint following reports of an assault with a deadly weapon, a knife, at the Conserv Fuel gas station located on The Old Road in Valencia, according to Lt. Richard O’Neill, watch commander for the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station. The suspect was described as...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Apartment Damaged by Fire in East Hollywood

A man found dead in his fire-damaged apartment in East Hollywood was identified Tuesday, and the investigation was continuing into the cause of the blaze. Firefighters sent to the 5000 block of West Harold Way about 8:50 a.m. Thursday extinguished the flames in the second-floor unit in 24 minutes, said Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man Found Shot to Death in East Los Angeles ID’d

A man was found shot to death Saturday in East Los Angeles. The coroner’s office identified him as Christopher Soto, 31, of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at about 4:55 a.m. and occurred in the 1000 block of South Arizona Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
