A pedestrian is in the hospital in serious condition Tuesday after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona. Officers from the Pomona Police Department were called at 11:22 p.m. Monday to an area near Indian Hill Boulevard and Lincoln Avenue where they learned the woman was attempting to cross the boulevard when she was hit by a passing vehicle, according to the department’s Traffic Services Bureau.

POMONA, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO