Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
Thunder Land Celtics’ Jaylen Brown In Bold Trade Scenario
If you’re a fan of the NBA, you’ve got to love a blockbuster trade. How could you not? Even if your team isn’t involved, a huge deal is just intriguing. If you love the league, you love to imagine how its best players will look in different situations.
Kyrie Irving seemingly takes a shot at James Harden - “We also don't have anyone who is halfway in in the locker room”
Even though James Harden quit on the Brooklyn Nets last season, he still played in more games in a Nets uniform than Kyrie Irving in the campaign.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett names best player in NBA today
Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic and Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo are having stellar seasons. This past week, Kevin Garnett delved into an interesting topic on his podcast: who is the best player in the NBA today?. Understandably, the conversation came down to Jokic and Antetokounmpo. Although the former...
Brooklyn Nets Lose Another Star Player To Injury
The Brooklyn Nets were on a hot streak in the NBA, working their way up to 2nd place in the Eastern Conference after winning 18 of their previous 20 games before they lost star player and MVP candidate Kevin Durant to a major injury. Durant is expected to miss numerous weeks after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee, but that is not where the story ends for the Brooklyn Nets.
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
2 players Celtics must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Boston Celtics are roaring with life right now. After losing in the Finals last season, the men in green have looked dominant this season. The star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken turns in taking over games for them, winning in outstanding fashion. Despite all of their talent, though, there’s certainly room to grow for this roster.
James Harden drops truth bomb on developing chemistry with Joel Embiid in Sixers offense
The duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid is highly talented but still somewhat of a work in progress. Even as the Philadelphia 76ers’ two stars learn to play together, they are providing some exciting results. In the Sixers’ win over the Utah Jazz, they came together on the biggest play of the game to get the win.
NBA Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers Could Trade For Eric Gordon
Eric Gordon could be headed to the Philadelphia 76ers.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season
Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant is arguably the greatest athlete at his position that the league has ever seen. He almost levitates off the ground when skying for a dunk or chase-down block, and because of this, he’s essentially guaranteed to produce one highlight play every night. But if there’s one downside to Morant’s […] The post Ja Morant calls out NBA after 7th drug test this season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The New York Knicks are for real after massive defensive changes
Flashback to December 3rd. The New York Knicks just got embarrassed on their home floor by Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, losing by 21 after a disastrous third quarter. The Madison Square Garden crowd booed their team in continuous waves that seemed to never end. The Knicks fell to 10-13 on the season, and Tom Thibodeau’s position as head coach seemed to be in peril.
hoopsrumors.com
Celtics Notes: Udoka, Mazzulla, Pritchard, Jackson, White
The Celtics continue to hope their coaching situation resolves itself with Ime Udoka landing another job, but a rival general manager tells Steve Bullpett of Heavy that may not be likely. Although Boston is expected to keep Joe Mazzulla in place beyond this season, he’s still technically the interim coach. Udoka’s suspension for an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate will expire June 30, and the team may have to negotiate a settlement to keep both Udoka and Mazzulla happy.
Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move
The Milwaukee Bucks have been rolling along this season without Khris Middleton, who is currently dealing with a knee injury. He’s played in just seven games in 2022-23, but it appears Giannis Antetokounmpo’s co-star isn’t far off finally returning. Per Eric Nehm of The Athletic, Middleton is heading to the Bucks’ G-League team, the Wisconsin […] The post Bucks make crucial Khris Middleton move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision
For the second time in as many nights, the Philadelphia 76ers recorded a one-point road win. First against the Utah Jazz and then against the Los Angeles Lakers. As Joel Embiid and James Harden continue hitting a stride together, Doc Rivers is working on ways to surround them with the best combination of talent the […] The post Doc Rivers reveals Sixers’ new starting lineup plans following Tyrese Maxey bench decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Draymond Green reveals perfect role in hypothetical Steph Curry presidency
Steph Curry and Draymond Green have plenty on their plate already, striving to guide the Golden State Warriors through up-and-down regular season en route to a second consecutive championship. Neither thirtysomething veteran is all that close to calling his playing days quits, either. Curry has played some of the best basketball of his legendary career […] The post Draymond Green reveals perfect role in hypothetical Steph Curry presidency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Phillies Sign Top International Prospect
The Philadelphia Phillies have reportedly agreed to terms with a top-15 prospect on international signing day.
Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous
Anthony Edwards had himself a game on Monday night. The Minnesota Timberwolves star dropped 29 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals against the Utah Jazz. Unfortunately, his heroics weren’t enough as the Jazz escaped with a 126-125 victory. Edwards also dropped four 3-pointers on the evening, which allowed him to set a wild […] The post Anthony Edwards sets wild 3-point record that will make Stephen Curry jealous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade
Halfway through the 2022-23 season and Charles Barkley still can’t believe the Minnesota Timberwolves traded the farm for Rudy Gobert. And well, who can blame him? On Monday after the Timberwolves lost to the Utah Jazz, Barkley couldn’t help but diss the franchise for giving up a ton just for Gobert. Not only has Minnesota […] The post Charles Barkley blasts Timberwolves over ‘stupid’ Rudy Gobert trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
