Court Report 1/13/23

Dunn County

Found guilty

WESTRICH, Dawson L., 21, Medford, possession of marijuana Feb. 25, 2021, $465 fine. Record to be expunged upon payment of fine.

NELSON, Jesse D., 23, 608 Tenth St. East, Menomonie, second-degree sexual assault of a child July 1, 2019, and escape Feb. 7, 2020, four years of probation, $1,775 fine, 140 days jail, ordered to register as a sex offender and have no unsupervised contact with children.

APPEL, Kyle R., 30, 815 W. Park Ave., Chippewa Falls, obstructing an officer Sept. 10, 2021, one year of probation, $463 fine.

Probation revocation

BRIGHT, Joey L., 46, Boyceville, possession of methamphetamine April 5, $505 fine, 11 months jail.

Eau Claire County

Found guilty

TOMLINSON, Shane L., 39, 2067 S. Hastings Way, operating after revocation Aug. 5, $443 fine.

WILLIS, Alan J., 54, Black River Falls, disorderly conduct Nov. 19, $443 fine.

WALLACE, Daniel W., 39, Alma Center, operating after revocation May 4, $443 fine.

STAUFFER, Scott J., 43, 1628 S. Hastings Way, two counts of bail jumping Nov. 26 and June 7, possession of drug paraphernalia Nov. 26, two counts of theft June 7 and Nov. 17, 2021, and identity theft Oct. 5, 2021, three years of probation, $1,768 fine, ordered not to have contact with known drug dealers or users.

MYHER, Daniel R., 57, 721 Oxford Ave., resisting an officer Sept. 8, $443 fine.

PETERSON, Derrick J., 38, 2428 Bradwood Ave., Altoona, bodily harm or threat to employee of health care facility Aug. 2, two counts of possession of methamphetamine Jan. 29 and March 3, 2021, and sixth-offense operating with a restricted controlled substance Nov. 26, 2019, three years of probation, $3,410 fine, six months jail, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years.

KOCHETOV, Alexander, 47, 31 W. Walnut St., Chippewa Falls, third-offense drunken driving Sept. 4, 2021, $2,046 fine, 80 days jail, license revoked 27 months, ignition interlock 21 months.

ZIMBAUER, David J., 37, Augusta, bail jumping April 15, two years prison, three years of extended supervision, $163 fine.

MONTROY, James I., 51, 1520 11th St., resisting an officer Jan. 10, possession of fentanyl with intent to deliver July 29, and uttering a forgery Nov. 24, 2021, six years of probation, $479 fine, one year jail, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.

DIERICKX, Joshua M., 36, 1433 Bellinger St., bail jumping May 25 and disorderly conduct April 29, one year of probation, $1,086 fine.

VOLD, Jonathan G., 41, 1511 Hayden Ave., Altoona, sixth-offense drunken driving April 26, 2021, 18 months prison, three years of extended supervision, $1,858 fine, license revoked three years, ignition interlock three years, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety.

KUNZ, Samantha J., 29, 3450 Hillview Road, four counts of uttering a forgery Aug. 26, 2021, and Sept. 15, 2021, and fraud against a financial institution Sept. 15, 2021, $2,590 fine.

Probation revocation

LITZELL, Jonathan D., 27, Fall Creek, disorderly conduct Aug. 1, 2019, and narcotics delivery May 29, 2019, three years prison, four years of extended supervision, $1,229 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.

THORNTON, Samuel L., 39, 807 Water St., intimidation of a victim Aug. 20, 2020, two years prison, two years extended supervision, $1,499 fine, ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.