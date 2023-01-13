ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Man United learned from thrashing at Man City to make huge progress, says Ten Hag

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ceQ0U_0kDd7jj800

MANCHESTER, England, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Manchester United have made huge progress since their 6-3 thrashing at rivals Manchester City in October, coach Erik ten Hag said, with the lessons learned from that loss standing them in good stead for the return derby clash on Saturday.

United host City having lost just once from 18 matches in all competitions since their humbling at the Etihad Stadium and victory at Old Trafford will see Ten Hag's side move to within a point of second-placed champions City.

Having not won the league title in a decade, Ten Hag has got supporters dreaming of ending that barren run sooner than expected, with their recent form a world away from the team who were so inferior to City on Oct. 2.

"It was a lesson, we took the lesson and from that point on we have made huge progress," Ten Hag told a news conference on Friday.

"We have to prove that tomorrow on the pitch. Last time we didn't do well and we have to do it better. It has been a process in the last months where we have developed. We have to be brave, have to believe and have to play our game.

"It is not about that game anymore. It is the past, it is about the future."

City are five points behind leaders Arsenal in their quest for a fifth Premier League title in the last six seasons, but they were knocked out of the League Cup by lowly Southampton in midweek, looking unusually flat in attack.

Ten Hag is not taking that defeat as a sign that City are there for the taking on Saturday, however, instead focusing on what he can control.

"Of course we noticed that they had a setback," he added. "I have seen the past weeks many games of them. But we have to look at ourselves, we have to play our best game.

"That is what I demand tomorrow from my players. Togetherness with full belief, not naive. It is January and we are not even halfway. It is this period of the season that you have to get in your position to win trophies at the end of it."

The Dutchman also revealed the loan signing of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst is "close", but he will not be available to face City. Striker Anthony Martial is also a fitness concern.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Soccer-Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year's World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.
Reuters

Soccer-Dortmund sign Norway defender Ryerson from Union Berlin

BERLIN, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Borussia Dortmund have signed Norway fullback Julian Ryerson to replace injured Thomas Meunier in defence, the German club said on Tuesday. Ryerson, who made 21 appearances for Union Berlin this season in all competitions and can play as both left and right back, signed a contract to June 2026.
Reuters

Golf-Poulter says he might not participate in Ryder Cup

Jan 17 (Reuters) - England's Ian Poulter said he might not compete in this year's Ryder Cup even if he qualifies. The 47-year-old, nicknamed "Mr Ryder Cup" for his exploits in previous editions for the European team, joined the LIV Golf series in June, jeopardising his involvement in the biennial contest.
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
373K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy