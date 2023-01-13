The hype about Barbiecore seems to have calmed down for now, but the movie that sparked the craze last year isn’t even out yet, and we predict a resurgence of the trend this summer—though it’s already less about the popular plastic doll than the color pink. In the meantime: if you’re a fan of Barbie, or bubblegum, or pink, you can celebrate Valentine’s Day or any day in February with a stay at a themed suite at the Thompson Washington D.C. hotel.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 5 HOURS AGO