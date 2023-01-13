Read full article on original website
This DC Hotel Will Offer a Barbiecore-Themed Suite in February
The hype about Barbiecore seems to have calmed down for now, but the movie that sparked the craze last year isn’t even out yet, and we predict a resurgence of the trend this summer—though it’s already less about the popular plastic doll than the color pink. In the meantime: if you’re a fan of Barbie, or bubblegum, or pink, you can celebrate Valentine’s Day or any day in February with a stay at a themed suite at the Thompson Washington D.C. hotel.
