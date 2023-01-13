Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
48 Million Dollar Home In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Chick-Fil-A Locations Closing in GeorgiaBryan DijkhuizenCalhoun, GA
Historic Walmart Location Reportedly Faces Uncertain FutureJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
4 Amazing Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
10 Atlanta Companies That Pay More Than $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
Related
Centre Daily
76ers vs. Clippers: Betting Odds, Game Notes & Prediction
The Philadelphia 76ers and the Los Angeles Clippers are set to battle it out for the second and final time this season on Tuesday night. Except for this time around, the Clippers will host the Sixers in Los Angeles at Crytpo.com Arena. Tuesday’s game isn’t Philadelphia’s first rodeo in LA...
Centre Daily
Report says Goga Bitadze is the ‘most likely’ Indiana Pacers big man to be traded this season
According to a report published in Yahoo Sports by Jake Fischer, the Indiana Pacers big man who is "most likely," to be traded in advance of the February 9 trade deadline is 23-year old Goga Bitadze. According to the report, the Pacers and Bitadze's representatives are willing to work together...
Centre Daily
NBA Power Rankings: Mavs Slipping After Blazers Losses?
The Dallas Mavericks are falling in the standings after losing a pair of games to the Portland Trail Blazers over the weekend by double digits. The losses have placed the Mavs in the fifth seed in the Western Conference standings and 11th in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, two spots lower than the previous edition.
Centre Daily
Mavs vs. Blazers Preview: Doncic or Not, Show Must Go On
Injuries don't care for your team's circumstances; they happen indiscriminately. While already dealing with several injured players due to a laundry list of ailments, the Dallas Mavericks severely missed the services of Christian Wood vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night. With the already banged-up roster, Dallas had to...
Centre Daily
Lakers: Russell Westbrook Got Into Heated Conversation With LA Coaches Last Night
At the halftime break of your Los Angeles Lakers' eventual victory over the visiting Houston Rockets Sunday, $47.1 million sixth man point guard Russell Westbrook got a bit chippy heading to the team locker room. During the game's NBA TV Martin Luther King Jr. Day broadcast, Westbrook can be seen...
Centre Daily
Falcons Mock Draft: Texas Ex Bijan Robinson to Atlanta?
The Atlanta Falcons are set to pick eighth overall for the second consecutive draft, and the team can go in several different directions. After being the first team to pick a wide receiver in last year's draft, Sports Illustrated projects that the Falcons will be the first team to take a running back this year, taking Texas Longhorns star Bijan Robinson.
Centre Daily
Short Break Gives Thunder Time to Heal
Oklahoma City gets a short break to rejuvenate after a heavy start to January. The Thunder defeated the Nets on Sunday and will not play another game until facing the Pacers on Wednesday. The break comes at an important time for OKC, as the team is in the midst of a three-game win streak and gaining ground toward a .500 record.
Centre Daily
NFL Draft Profile: Jordon Riley, EDGE, Oregon Ducks
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Tickets to go on sale for possible AFC title game in Atlanta. The NFL has directed the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills to begin selling tickets for a possible AFC championship game in Atlanta on Jan. 29.
Centre Daily
Lamar Jackson Trade Odds: Falcons Top-3 for Ravens QB
The Atlanta Falcons are set to enter another offseason with questions surrounding the quarterback position ... but could Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson be the answer?. Jackson, 25, could be on his way out of Baltimore amidst contract negotiations - and the Falcons are considered to be at the "front...
Centre Daily
Bengals Release Divisional Round Uniform For Bills Matchup
CINCINNATI — The divisonal round uniform is ready to roll for Cincinnati. The Bengals are wearing orange helmets, white jerseys, white pants, and black socks on Sunday against the Bills. According to Bengals Tracker, Cincinnati is 7-1 in this combination over the past two seasons (lost to NYJ in...
Gamenight: Sabres, 'Hawks scoreless
The Buffalo Sabres are hoping to get back on track in Chicago tonight as they take on the Blackhawks inside United Center. Since ending a three-game losing streak, the blue and gold have traded a win and a loss.
Centre Daily
Recapping Tennessee’s NFL Draft Departures
Tennessee now knows which Volunteers are on to the professional level. While the transfer portal deadline isn't until the 18th, the NFL Draft declaration was on Monday. All players who have NFL intentions must have declared by Monday evening. Tennessee had a good idea of which players were moving on, and there weren't any new developments.
Centre Daily
Lakers: Trading For Rockets Veteran Could Cure What Ails Purple And Gold
To go anywhere in the 2023 postseason, your 19-24 Los Angeles Lakers clearly need more help in two key departments: three-point shooting and defense. Tonight's opposition, the Houston Rockets, has one sharpshooting veteran contributor who could at least assist LA on the long range front. 6'3" shooting guard Eric Gordon,...
Centre Daily
Lions Select DL Bresee, CB Gonzalez in Latest 2023 Mock Draft
Going into the offseason, the No. 1 priority for Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions’ front office should be upgrading the team’s league-worst defense (allowed 6,670 yards in 2022). Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn’s unit wasn’t incredibly successful in stopping the run or the pass this past season....
Centre Daily
Roundtable: Odds Ben Johnson Returns to Detroit Lions
1.) What are the odds Ben Johnson returns as Lions offensive coordinator?. Christian Booher: I think Johnson's chances of returning are right around 50-50. Johnson is deserving of an opportunity and should accept it if he is offered, but I'm not sure that he will get a chance. Even with everything he's shown this season, he's still just a first-year coordinator. He may need another year to prove his schemes are sustainable.
Comments / 0