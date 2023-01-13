1.) What are the odds Ben Johnson returns as Lions offensive coordinator?. Christian Booher: I think Johnson's chances of returning are right around 50-50. Johnson is deserving of an opportunity and should accept it if he is offered, but I'm not sure that he will get a chance. Even with everything he's shown this season, he's still just a first-year coordinator. He may need another year to prove his schemes are sustainable.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO