Walton County, FL

Walton Co. woman in custody after shooting

By S. Brady Calhoun
WMBB
 4 days ago

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A shooting that sent a man to the hospital is under investigation in Walton County.

Walton Sheriff’s deputies said the incident happened at a home near East Bayou Forest Street in Freeport.

Deputies arrived at the home just minutes after a 911 call at 4:23 a.m. Friday.

“The victim was flown by Okaloosa MedFlight to Fort Walton Beach Medical Center where he is in stable condition,” deputies wrote. “The suspect barricaded herself inside the home. SWAT was called to the scene.”

After a brief standoff, the suspect, Dawn Marie Ward, 49, came out of the home and surrendered herself to deputies, they added.

“This incident is still under investigation,” Ward said. “More details will be released once they are available.”

WMBB

