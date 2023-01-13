Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Vietnamese Community of Utah Held A New Year's CelebrationS. F. MoriWest Valley City, UT
4 Amazing Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' Star Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison in Fraud Case in NYCReynold AquinoSalt Lake City, UT
Two school-aged children hospitalized after being struck by a truck in Salt Lake CityEdy ZooSalt Lake City, UT
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, UtahS. F. MoriPark City, UT
NBA
NBA family reacts to Ja Morant's incredible dunk
Ja Morant had already blessed the NBA evening with an all-time highlight once his astounding, above-the-box chasedown block on Bennedict Mathurin was ruled legal. And then the dunk happened. Ja saw daylight. Jalen Smith went up to contest. Ja reared back. And back. And back. *BOOM*. The detonation set off...
NBA
Game Preview: Pacers at Bucks
The Pacers tip off a challenging four-game road trip on Monday afternoon in Milwaukee. Indiana (23-21) will be trying to snap a three-game skid, but it won't be an easy task against the Bucks (27-16), who have dominated the Central Division rivalry recently. The Blue & Gold have dropped their...
NBA
The NBA on MLK Day: History and records
On Monday, Jan. 16, the NBA will continue its tradition of using the game of basketball to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with various activities on and off the court to promote unity, togetherness and equality. The NBA has played games on MLK Day every year...
NBA
Grant Williams Encourages All to Experience the Love of ‘The Embrace’
BOSTON – Grant Williams grabbed a microphone ahead of Wednesday night’s tip-off against the New Orleans Pelicans and sent a powerful message to a packed house at TD Garden, highlighting the pivotal role Martin Luther King Jr. played in sparking a nationwide fight for social justice, equality, and love among all races and ethnicities.
NBA
Cavs Use Strong Fourth Quarter to Get Past Pelicans
After returning from a five-game roadie, the Wine & Gold had to dig deep on Monday afternoon. The Cavaliers didn’t lead at any point through the first three quarters, but found their footing in the fourth – and despite losing their leading scorer late in the third quarter, were able to pull past the Pelicans late, taking the 113-103 decision in an MLK Day matchup at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Jan. 16
There will be plenty of early basketball Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Among the afternoon matchups will be the Cavaliers hosting the Pelicans, two young teams hoping to make deep runs in the playoffs. The Bucks will also be playing, taking on a Pacers team without Tyrese Haliburton (knee). As far as the late games go, the Lakers will play the second game of a back-to-back set when they host the Rockets. Let’s dig into the main Yahoo slate and highlight some players to target for your lineups.
NBA
Game Rewind: Pacers 112, Grizzlies 130
Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7:00 PM ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The Memphis Grizzlies entered Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Saturday night as the hottest team in the NBA. They continued their scorching stretch of play on Saturday, rolling the Pacers, 130-112. It was the ninth straight win for Memphis (29-13), the longest...
NBA
The Four Agreements on the Four-Game Trip
After a fourth quarter barrage where the Thunder played its best basketball of the night against the Brooklyn Nets, and perhaps its best basketball on the four-game road trip overall, OKC hit the locker room, heading home with a 112-102 victory in hand. The win was the third in four...
NBA
"We Can Build Off This" | Five Things To Know Following Utah's Victory Over Minnesota
I feel bad for any Jazz fans who may have heart conditions — watching Team 49 this season can't be easy on the pumper. What helps is a Utah victory, and that's what Jazz Nation got on Monday afternoon. In what's quickly emerging as a theme this season, the...
NBA
Keys to the Game: Celtics 130, Hornets 118
Unlike Saturday's matchup with the Hornets, when Boston didn't take control of the game until the second half, the C's owned Monday afternoon's rematch from the first quarter on. Boston led for the majority of the opening frame and used a 10-0 run late in the period to take a...
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs at Timberwolves
After notching a dramatic win on Thursday night, the Wine & Gold look to close out their five-game roadie with a winning mark when they take on the Timberwolves at the Target Center. The Cavaliers are coming off one of their best road wins of the year – blowing past...
NBA
"Another Chaotic Finish" | Seven Jazz in Double Figures Powers Utah To 126-125 Win Over Minnesota
Entering Monday afternoon, the Jazz led the NBA in most games played in the clutch — score within five with five or fewer minutes to play. So why would their showdown with Minnesota be any different?. After losing so many close games over the past three weeks, Utah finally...
NBA
Versus Lakers, 76ers Begin Los Angeles Stay | Gameday Report 43/82
The 76ers (26-16) are Los Angeles-bound, visiting the Lakers (19-23) Sunday, hunting a perfect back-to-back to start their five-game visit with the Western Conference. The trip began Saturday at Utah, as the Sixers took a 118-117 win over the Jazz (22-24) in a game that came down to the final seconds.
NBA
SKYFORCE REACQUIRES JAI SMITH
Sioux Falls, SD – The Sioux Falls Skyforce announced today that the team has reacquired Jai Smith from the available player pool. He has appeared in three games for the Skyforce this season, scoring six points and grabbing 11 rebounds in 28:21 minutes of play. Smith, a 6-9, 215-pound...
NBA
LeBron James becomes 2nd player to score 38,000 career points
LeBron James continued his march toward the NBA’s all-time scoring mark on Sunday and, along the way, picked up another milestone. James surpassed the 38,000-point mark with a first-quarter jumper, becoming the second player in league lore (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the other) to cross that scoring mark. He nailed the shot — a 20-foot jumper over P.J. Tucker off an assist from Russell Westbrook — with 5:43 left in the first quarter to give the Lakers a 20-17 lead.
NBA
NBA DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Jan. 16
Monday’s schedule is one of the most interesting slates of the season with games spread throughout the day because of the NBA’s tradition of playing games on Martin Luther King Day. With that in mind, let’s look at this fascinating card!. Injury Report. Zion Williamson (hamstring) OUT.
NBA
KeyBank Keys to the Game: Cavs vs Pelicans
The Wine & Gold finally return home after a grueling five-game, 10-day trip across three time zones – welcoming C.J. McCollum and the Pelicans to town for an MLK Day matinee at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers finished their recent roadie with a 2-3 mark after dropping the trip...
NBA
Losing Streak Ends, Dame Passes Clyde Again In Win Versus Mavs
PORTLAND -- The Portland Trail Blazers have had a difficult time winning close games during a five-game losing streak. Luckily, they didn’t have to worry about that issue Saturday night. The Trail Blazers led by as many as 26 points in the fourth quarter and were able to rest...
NBA
Utah Jazz to bring back Delta Center as arena sponsor
SALT LAKE CITY – The Delta Center is coming back to Utah. The global airline will assume the naming rights for Utah’s premier sports and entertainment center – which is home to the Utah Jazz and more than 320 evenings of events each year – effective July 2023 as part of a multi-year partnership between the two organizations.
NBA
Bulls beat Warriors behind Vucevic's 43 points
Nikola Vučević had the kind of game Sunday in the Bulls 132-118 suffusion of the former NBA champion Golden State Warriors that if it were a game show, he probably wins you a trip to Paris. Vooch, you’re going to Paris!. And so are the rest of...
