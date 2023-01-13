ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hayward, WI

Cash or Cans drive-through food drive slated Monday in Hayward, Cable

Sawyer County Record
Sawyer County Record
 4 days ago

A Cash or Cans “drive-through” food drive for the Cable and Hayward communities will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in conjunction with National Service Day.

The drive-through event provides for easy participation to make donations of cash or cans of non-perishable food to be distributed in the communities. Up North Engaged, a local citizens group, will staff drive-through locations

• In Hayward, at the public parking lot next to the Hayward Area Chamber of Commerce building the intersection of Highways 63 and 27;

• In Cable, at the parking lot of the UCC Church, 13445 Highway M.

The food and cash fundraiser will provide needed support to local residents who struggle with food insecurity. All cash and canned good contributions will be donated to the Cable Food Shelf and the Hayward Community Food Shelf.

National Service Day is observed annually in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. on the third Monday in January. MLK Day is the only federal holiday designated as a national day of service to encourage Americans to volunteer to improve their communities.

Those who cannot “drive through” may also donate directly to the Cable Area Food Shelf, Cable Area Resources in Emergencies (CARE), the Sawyer County Senior Resource Center-Meals On Wheels program, Hayward Community Food Shelf, Harvest of Friends Food Bank in Winter or the Stone Lake Community Food Shelf.

For more information, email upnorthengaged@gmail.com with “Cash OR Cans” in the subject line.

