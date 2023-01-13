Read full article on original website
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Dawn’s Pleasant Valley Greenhouse ownerLinda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Halcyon House Washington Page with Nick Carlyle
On today’s program, we are talking with Weatherology Meteorologist Nick Carlyle, about the conditions that lead to frost and black ice.
Residents of an Iowa City Will Pump $15,000 in Free Gasoline
Is there anything better than free gasoline? Not if you're one of the Iowans who will soon fill up your vehicle's gas tank for free. To me, getting the best gasoline price is almost like winning a game. While it seems most of the time prices are just a few cents apart, a well-timed visit to another part of the city could end up with significant savings. This Saturday, hundreds of people won't feel the pain at the pump... they'll be filling up for free. They're also going to get something free for the kids.
Hospice of Washington County 28th Annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction
Hospice of Washington County is holding its annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction on January 24th. KCII spoke with Tiffany Crawford, office administrator with Hospice of Washington County, to learn more about the event. She states, “We will have three amazing soups, cheesy ham and potato, cheeseburger with rice, and my personal favorite sauerkraut and brat. There will also be a silent auction that will happen the night of the event and on the Hospice of Washington County Facebook Page. The silent auction does start the Friday before, and will end at midnight the night of the 24th. We have some awesome themed baskets this year that have been donated by community members and businesses.” The Soup Supper and Silent Auction will be held at the United Presbyterian Church in Washington, 209 East Main Street. The event runs from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Enjoy homemade soup, freshly made bread, and desserts. This is a free-will donation event. Hospice of Washington County is a not for profit hospice, fundraisers such as the annual Soup Supper and Silent Auction help to offset the of patient care for patients without insurance or are underinsured.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH JOHN GISH
On today’s program, we’re talking with Washington County Attorney, John Gish, about the 2022 crime summary for Washington County, as well as his new position in Des Moines.
From Iowa to Mt. Everest with Jen Loeb
Jen Loeb is an Iowan who will give a presentation of her mountain climbing experiences at the Washington Public Library on January 28th. Loeb is the first Iowa woman to summit Mt. Everest; she made the climb in 2016. She is now the first woman from Iowa to scale the seven summits, which means she has climbed the highest peak on every continent in the world. The presentation will run from 11 AM to 1 PM at the Washington Public Library.
Washington 4-H to host “How Sweet It Is” Father-Daughter Dance
Washington 4-H County Council will host their 8th annual Father-Daughter Dance. “How Sweet It Is” dance is open to the public for any kindergarten-fourth grade girl and the special man in her life. Fathers, grandfathers, uncles, older brothers, neighbors, etc are welcome to attend as the adult guest. This event will be held on February 11 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. in the lower level of Dallmeyer Hall on the Washington County Fairgrounds. This night will include dancing, games, light refreshments, door prizes, fresh flower corsage, fun with new friends, and a photo booth with a keepsake printed photo at the end of the night. Pre-registration is required. There is a maximum attendance and so first-come, first-serve registration is necessary. The cost is $20 per couple and $5 for any additional child. Registrations should be sent to the Washington County Extension Office. All proceeds from this event go to support Clover Kid and other youth programs offered by Washington County Extension. For weather cancellations on the day of the event, listen to KCII 106.1 fm. For more information, contact the Washington County Extension Office. Find the registration link with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
Halcyon House Washington Page with Catherine Reinhart
On today’s program, we are talking with Artist Catherine Reinhart about why art is important and what it takes to be a professional artist.
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
Burlington's new synthetic ice rink
BURLINGTON, Iowa — Burlington has a new ice rink at the Burlington Memorial Auditorium, and it's not made of ice. Burlington Riverfront Entertainment says the new rink is made up of non-polymer material similar to plastic. It cost over $100,000 to build and it hopes the new rink will allow community members to enjoy what the City of Burlington has to offer.
Rare January Tornado Touchdowns Reported in Eastern Iowa
It’s pretty rare for the National Weather Service to issue a Tornado Warning in January – and it’s even more rare for a tornado to actually touch down right in the middle of winter. On Monday afternoon, a couple tornado touchdowns were reported in eastern Iowa just...
UPDATE: EF-1 tornado spotted southwest of Cedar Rapids Monday afternoon
A likely tornado was seen by storm spotters on Monday afternoon just southwest of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Managing 2023 Farm Margins Workshop
Iowa Farm Bureau and Iowa State University Extension and Outreach are hosting “Managing 2023 Farm Margins’ ‘ at The Washington County Fairgrounds at Dallmeyer Hall on February 20th. During this workshop, attendees will learn strategies to protect working capital and how to diversify their income. They will glean from 30 years of crop marketing history the most opportune time to market bushels and the benefits of having a marketing plan. Ag lenders will also be present to give insights into what an optimal client-lender relationship looks like and how lenders can assist in farm business decisions. As questions remain on carbon markets in agriculture, the event will also include a simulation to show farmers the carbon programs currently in the market and what the net return would look like over the life of the contract. Participants will also receive bonus information on “Cybersecurity and Ag Finance on the Web” and “Resources for Farm Wellness” at each event. The workshop will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Registration is free for Iowa Farm Bureau members and $50 for non-members. You can find a link to register for this workshop with this news story at KCIIradio.com.
More roundabouts planned for Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — As roundabouts have become more mainstream in American city planning and road design, Cedar Rapids is planning to almost double their number in the city by the end of 2024. Currently, Iowa’s second-largest city has 12 roundabouts. The city began its roundabout journey in...
Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson
Celebration of life for 61-year-old Mitchell Ray “Mitch” Johnson of Washington will be at 2p.m. Friday, January 20th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington, where family will be present to receive friends from 12-2p.m. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones Eden Funeral Home Facebook page. Interment will take place at Elm Grove Cemetery in Washington at a later date. Memorials have been established for Outreach Ministries at Grace Community Church in Washington or Fellowship Bible Church in Columbia, South Carolina.
Prediabetes Class at Washington County Hospitals and Clinics
The Washington County Hospitals and Clinics is having a pre-diabetes education class on Monday, the 23rd. This class is free for all pre-diabetic patients. KCII spoke with diabetes nurse educator Amy Martin about the program, “This class, the dietician is going to do part of it, and I am going to do part of it. We’re trying to educate some people about some changes that they can make to their lifestyle to help improve their blood sugars.” The program focuses on education and support for pre-diabetic patients through gaining insights to take charge of their diabetes and to live a balanced life. The class will be held from 12-1 PM at 400 East Polk St. in the South Lobby Entrance, entrance eight. Participants are welcome to bring lunch. You must pre-register for this class by calling 319-863-3936. WCHC also offers quarterly diabetes classes and a free monthly support group for patients with diabetes.
Muscatine battles 2 fires 20 minutes apart
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine Joint Communications Center received a 911 call around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a possible electrical fire in a room at Addington Place, a nursing home facility, according to a press release. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke in a resident’s room with smoke starting...
Severe weather coverage...in the middle of winter
Doug here...a couple of notes to start off...weather is not climate change. Lots of weathers stacked on top of one another (hundreds of years) IS climate change. Next, I am not writing this as a self-congratulatory tome, but as a look inside at how we bring things together. These being said...it was unusual to be awakened from a mid-afternoon nap by the EAS alert. Immediately, we sprang into action at Newsradio 600WMT.
Boil Order In Effect For City Of West Chester
The City of West Chester has announced a boil order in effect until further notice. The advisory comes following a water main break over the weekend. While water tests are performed, those residing in West Chester are advised to boil all water before consumption, including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, and preparing food. Boiling the water will ensure that any potential bacteria present is killed. Water can still be used for other purposes such as bathing.
Tornado in Iowa County on unseasonably warm January day
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A tornado touched down in Iowa County Monday near Williamsburg. Meteorologist Nick Stewart took photos of the storm and says it appears to have lifted around 2:20 p.m. While the tornado was in progress, the Iowa County Emergency Management reports a semi was...
