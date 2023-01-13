Read full article on original website
Historical Series: The Time a Future Supreme Court Justice Defended an Accused Murderer in Venango County
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Historical Series: “The Time a Future Supreme Court Justice Defended an Accused Murderer in Venango County,” Part Three. It was January 20, 1958, and 21-year-old wife and mother, Lydia Dean, originally from the Philippines, sat in her cell at the Venango County Jail for the 44th straight day.
Scaffolding removal at 100 Seneca
The 100 Seneca building in Oil City is starting to reemerge as the scaffolding that has encased the downtown landmark for many months is coming down. Amid the winter conditions, Jeff Sheets and his crew from Arsenal Scaffold of New York City, which has a branch in Pittsburgh, have started taking down the scaffolding around the former bank building.
Bettie Jean Miles
Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born November 22, 1928 in Truittsburg, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Jay Bish and Nellie Minerd Bish. She was preceded...
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
Crawford County Commissioner Calls on Legislators to Address EMS Crisis
Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry is calling on state legislators to address an emergency medical services crisis. "It absolutely is a crisis," said Henry. "I think that most ambulances right now, are struggling to find people to get the calls done when they need them done, and of course, there is a backlog of patients in hospitals that are causing a problem as well."
Area Man Behind Bars After Leading State Police on Pursuit Through Cranberry Township
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is behind bars after leading state police on a pursuit through Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Austin Cole Hartzell, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on January 13.
Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
Paul Edward Daugherty
Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, PA, passed away unexpectedly January 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER. Born May 4, 1967 in Sharon, PA, he was the son of Beverly (Olds) and William Daugherty Jr. Paul worked and lived at Polk Center in Polk, PA for 34...
Summer festival to make changes, needs volunteers
Every summer, Greenville hosts its annual Heritage Days weekend, a long-standing tradition that expects a few changes this year.
Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8
CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
Vehicle Slams into Fire Hydrant, Wooden Fence Along Pittsburgh Road
SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after his vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant in Sandycreek Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:41 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, on Pittsburgh Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say...
EMTA announces changes to two routes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Metro Transit Authority (EMTA) announced in a press release that changes will be coming to two of their routes. Prices and stops will remain the same, however times have changed for each. Route 16- North East, which stretches from E 7th and French Streets to the Janet Miller building in North East, […]
Community shares concerns over controversial Route 422 billboard; owner defends his decision
BUTLER, Pa. — A local business owner is facing backlash for a billboard along a busy intersection in Butler County. A community meeting was held Tuesday night in Butler, not far from the specific billboard. Neighbors spoke out about their disappointment and shock over what they say are offensive messages displayed on it.
Last remaining banks to close in local borough
Residents and businesses in Mercer are going to have fewer banking options in town. Two of its last remaining banks have closed.
Police Investigating Burglary Raymilton Road Residence
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported burglary at a residence in Mineral Township last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to a residence on Raymilton Road in Mineral Township, Venango County, for a reported burglary that occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, and 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Ginny
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Ginny – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Ginny is a female German Shepherd Dog. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. She came to the rescue center as a stray. According to Venango County Humane Society, Ginny is friendly, loyal,...
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
Area Man Crashes Jeep into Parked Car Along Route 268
KARNS CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man crashed his Jeep into a parked car in Karns City Borough last Tuesday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, along State Route 268, on Main Street, in Karns City Borough, Butler County.
Venango County Photo of the Day
Venango Region Catholic School (VRCS) recently received a grant that will aid in expanding its science, technology, engineering, arts, and math program. Funding was provided through a grant from the Education Endowment of the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania. Courtesy Venango Region Catholic School. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group,...
Area beverage supplier reopens at new location
A Mercer County beverage supplier is back open and in a new location.
