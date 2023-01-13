ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil City, PA

venangoextra.com

Scaffolding removal at 100 Seneca

The 100 Seneca building in Oil City is starting to reemerge as the scaffolding that has encased the downtown landmark for many months is coming down. Amid the winter conditions, Jeff Sheets and his crew from Arsenal Scaffold of New York City, which has a branch in Pittsburgh, have started taking down the scaffolding around the former bank building.
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Bettie Jean Miles

Bettie Jean Miles, age 94, of Distant, Armstrong County, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 12th, 2023, at her winter home in Myrtle Beach, SC. Born November 22, 1928 in Truittsburg, Clarion County, she was the daughter of the late Robert Jay Bish and Nellie Minerd Bish. She was preceded...
DISTANT, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crawford County Commissioner Calls on Legislators to Address EMS Crisis

Crawford County Commissioner Eric Henry is calling on state legislators to address an emergency medical services crisis. "It absolutely is a crisis," said Henry. "I think that most ambulances right now, are struggling to find people to get the calls done when they need them done, and of course, there is a backlog of patients in hospitals that are causing a problem as well."
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle slams into Butler Co. Eat'n Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A vehicle crashed into the side of the Eat'n Park location near the Clearview Mall in Butler County. Dispatchers tell KDKA that the crash occurred just after 6 a.m. on Monday.The driver of the vehicle was being evaluated by medics. It's unclear if they were injured or taken to the hospital. At least five employees were inside the restaurant at the time of the crash, a corporate spokesperson said. None were injured. There were no customers inside as the restaurant wasn't set to open until 7 a.m.The vehicle ended up nearly all the way into the building and the damage is significant.It's unclear how long repairs will take. But staff members started early this morning cleaning up the shattered glass and debris.They were hoping to open in time for lunch.     Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Paul Edward Daugherty

Paul Edward Daugherty, 55, of Hermitage, PA, passed away unexpectedly January 12, 2023 in the Sharon Regional Medical Center ER. Born May 4, 1967 in Sharon, PA, he was the son of Beverly (Olds) and William Daugherty Jr. Paul worked and lived at Polk Center in Polk, PA for 34...
HERMITAGE, PA
explore venango

Car Spins Off Roadway, Strikes Fence Posts Along Route 8

CHERRYTREE TWP, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released details of a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Route 8 in Cherrytree Township. According to information released by Franklin-based State Police on January 16, this crash occurred on State Highway 8, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 10:03 a.m. on Saturday, January 7.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Vehicle Slams into Fire Hydrant, Wooden Fence Along Pittsburgh Road

SANDYCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man escaped injury after his vehicle slammed into a fire hydrant in Sandycreek Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Franklin-based State Police, this crash occurred around 3:41 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, on Pittsburgh Road, in Sandycreek Township, Venango County. Police say...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
YourErie

EMTA announces changes to two routes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie)– The Erie Metro Transit Authority (EMTA) announced in a press release that changes will be coming to two of their routes. Prices and stops will remain the same, however times have changed for each. Route 16- North East, which stretches from E 7th and French Streets to the Janet Miller building in North East, […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Police Investigating Burglary Raymilton Road Residence

MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a reported burglary at a residence in Mineral Township last week. According to Franklin-based State Police, troopers were dispatched to a residence on Raymilton Road in Mineral Township, Venango County, for a reported burglary that occurred sometime between 12:00 a.m. on Monday, January 9, and 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Ginny

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Ginny – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Ginny is a female German Shepherd Dog. She is spayed, and her vaccinations are up-to-date. She came to the rescue center as a stray. According to Venango County Humane Society, Ginny is friendly, loyal,...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Area Man Crashes Jeep into Parked Car Along Route 268

KARNS CITY BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An area man crashed his Jeep into a parked car in Karns City Borough last Tuesday evening. According to Butler-based State Police, this crash happened around 6:06 p.m. on Tuesday, January 10, along State Route 268, on Main Street, in Karns City Borough, Butler County.
KARNS CITY, PA
explore venango

Venango County Photo of the Day

Venango Region Catholic School (VRCS) recently received a grant that will aid in expanding its science, technology, engineering, arts, and math program. Funding was provided through a grant from the Education Endowment of the Catholic Foundation of Northwest Pennsylvania. Courtesy Venango Region Catholic School. Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group,...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA

