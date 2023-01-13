ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities mourn Lisa Marie Presley on social media

By Tonya Pendleton
 4 days ago

Jan. 13 (UPI) -- Lisa Marie Presley , the only daughter of icon Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died Thursday at age 54. Celebrities took to social media to mourn her death and to remember her life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vn6zt_0kDd1wsv00
Singer Lisa Marie Presley attends the premiere of the motion picture thriller "Mad Max: Fury Road" at TCL Chinese Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on May 7, 2015. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Presley had just attended the Golden Globes award ceremony in Los Angeles, where Austin Butler, the star of Elvis, won a Golden Globe portraying her father . On Jan. 8, Presley spoke at Graceland to celebrate her father's 88th birthday.

The official Graceland account released a statement via their social media pages.

"Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," the post read. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

The Golden Globe Awards shared their condolences at Presley's passing. She made her last public appearance at the awards, praising Butler for his performance as her father in the Baz Luhrmann film.

We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. She was an extremely talented Singer/Songwriter and a very welcome presence at the Golden Globes this past Tuesday. May you rest in peace ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BL8q0cfUAk — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 13, 2023

"We are incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. She was an extremely talented Singer/Songwriter and a very welcome presence at the Golden Globes this past Tuesday. May you rest in peace," the Golden Globe Awards posted on Twitter.

Sean Lennon , the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono , expressed his condolences, saying that he and Lisa shared a special bond.

"Got home late from seeing a show to hear the tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley," Lennon posted. "I had only met her a few times briefly. But I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it's like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla."

Got home late from seeing a show to hear the tragic news about Lisa Marie Presley. I had only met her a few times briefly. But I have to admit I felt a kinship with her. Not many people know what it's like. I know she was a special person. My heart aches for Priscilla.— Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) January 13, 2023

Memphis' convention and visitor's bureau tweeted photos from Presley's recent visit to Graceland.

"Rest in peace, Lisa Marie Presley," the organization posted. "Our hearts are extra heavy having just had Lisa in Memphis this Sunday celebrating Elvis' birthday and meeting fans. Our deepest condolences to Priscilla, Riley, Finley, Harper and all of Lisa Marie's loved ones."

Rest in peace, Lisa Marie Presley. ️

Our hearts are extra heavy having just had Lisa in Memphis this Sunday celebrating Elvis' birthday and meeting fans.

Our deepest condolences to Priscilla, Riley, Finley, Harper and all of Lisa Marie's loved ones pic.twitter.com/Zw9ubtmlUB — Memphis (@MemphisTravel) January 13, 2023

Musician Billy Idol tweeted a picture with Presley , remembering how gracious she was when he made a trip to Graceland and when they performed together during New York Fashion Week. Presley released three albums in her lifetime.

"Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90's she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special," Idol wrote. "She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000s. RIP."

Sad news 2 hear of #LisaMariePresley passing .. she was very loving 2 me, in Memphis in the 90's she gave me a viewing of the private sections of Graceland which was very special. She was very lovely & we performed together at NYFW early 2000's. RIP pic.twitter.com/pdJOKpe1Rd — Billy Idol (@BillyIdol) January 13, 2023

Country star Charlie Daniels shared a picture with Presley and expressed his condolences to the family.

"Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Our prayers are with her mother and her loved ones. - CD, Jr."

Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Our prayers are with her mother and her loved ones. - CD, Jr. pic.twitter.com/6CZCXYPIXW — Charlie Daniels (@CharlieDaniels) January 13, 2023

Actress Leah Remini remembered Presley .

"I'm heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presle," she wrote on Twitter. "Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

Actress Octavia Spencer called Presley a "bright star."

"So sad that we've lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley," Spencer posted. "My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."

Mike Love of the Beach Boys shared a picture of Presley.

"We are incredibly saddened and in shock about the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Gone way too soon. We are sending our condolences and prayers to Priscilla and family. Please know that you are all loved so very much. RIP Lisa Marie. Peace & Love Mike & Jacquelyne Love."

Bravo's Andy Cohen tweeted simply , "So sad about Lisa Marie Presley."

Presley was married to Michael Jackson for two years from 1994-1996. The couple went viral for their kiss onstage at the 1994 MTV Video Music Awards.

Jackson's sister LaToya remembered Presley 's devotion to her brother.

"We miss you Lisa! You will forever be in our hearts, I will never forget how much you shared the love you had for my brother with me, I thank you for being so honest#RIP."

The Jacksons' Instagram account posted a picture of the former couple. "Condolences to the family and loved ones of Lisa Marie Presley," their post read.

